‘Chappelle’s Show’ Episode Removed from Streaming Due to Ron Jeremy Cameo

There’s been a lot going on in the world, so it’d be more than understandable if you weren’t aware that former porn star and current incarcerated criminal Ron Jeremy is facing 330 years in prison. Honestly, I probably wouldn’t want anyone to have to learn this, but it is the sole explanation for why an episode of Chappelle’s Show is missing from various streaming services, where the sketch series just landed. So, there you go.

The Wrap was the first to report that the season 2 episode, “The Internet & Moment in the Life of Lil Jon”, was quietly removed from both Netflix and HBO Max. Despite a few fan-favorite sketches like the title look inside Lil Jon’s day-to-day and “When Keeping It Real Goes Wrong”, the episode also includes a segment that sees Chappelle entering the internet, a bit that features a cameo from Jeremy. The episode was reportedly first pulled from Comedy Central’s platforms and CBS All Access—where it existed under the ViacomCBS banner—before the show hit Netflix and HBO Max. According to the report, ViacomCBS alerted both streaming services that “this specific episode would not be made available as part of their non-exclusive deals.”

All three seasons of Chappelle’s Show dropped on HBO Max and Netflix on November 1, with neither streamer mentioning the episode getting pulled. (Which, for the record, is totally fine; the less sex criminals on television, the better.) The streaming deal also came up during Chappelle’s Saturday Night Live hosting gig last weekend, where the comedian noted in his monologue that he wasn’t making a dime from it.