If you’re looking for Chappelle’s Show on HBO Max starting January 1st, you won’t find it. No, the licensing deal with HBO Max didn’t expire. And no, the streaming service didn’t pull the Comedy Central series because of “controversial” material. Instead, in a move identical to one made by Netflix just last month, Chappelle’s Show is being scrubbed from HBO Max at the request of its creator and star, Dave Chappelle.

In November, the comedian released a video statement in which he revealed that ViacomCBS – which owns Chappelle’s Show – never paid the performer after he abruptly quit the series over content concerns. He admitted that ViacomCBS was in their legal right to withhold payment because he violated a contract he signed with them, but questioned whether not refusing to pay the creator, writer, and star of the popular comedy show was the right thing to do.

So Chappelle has some hard feelings about how ViacomCBS treated him and is now handling Chappelle’s Show, and asked Netflix – with whom he has made a number of comedy specials – to remove the series from its streaming service as a courtesy. They acquiesced immediately, and now HBO Max is doing the same.

Casey Bloys, chief content officer of HBO and HBO Max, made the revelation during a conversation at Variety’s Virtual FYCFest, revealing that Chappelle asked him personally to take the show down:

“We had a conversation with Dave. I won’t get into it, but it’s very clear that it’s a very unique and specific and emotional issue he’s got,” Bloys told Variety‘s executive editor of TV, Daniel Holloway. “So at the end of the year, at the end of this year, December 31st, we’re going to honor his request and take the show down.”

This is a pretty stunning move made by two streaming services, because they’re not only losing out on potential subscriber growth by dropping this popular series, but also likely eating some of the fees associated with licensing Chappelle’s Show. And I’m pretty impressed. It’s a testament to the influence of someone like Chappelle, and how badly these streaming entities want to stay in his good graces should he decide to make a comedy special (or perhaps even a scripted series or film) for them one day.

So there you have it. Chappelle’s Show will only be streaming on HBO Max through December 31st. After that, it’s gone.

