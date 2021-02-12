"I asked you to stop watching the show and thank God almighty for you, you did."

You may or may not have noticed that Chappelle’s Show is currently streaming on Netflix. Again. Back in November, the groundbreaking Comedy Central series suddenly disappeared from the streaming service, and Dave Chappelle explained why. The comedian has long had beef with Comedy Central and its parent company ViacomCBS, going back to when he abruptly walked away from the series in the first place. But in the years since, Chappelle has felt uncomfortable with Comedy Central continuing to profit off a show he created, without his blessing, and without paying him his fee (because he was in breach of contract).

So when Chappelle’s Show started streaming on Netflix, Chappelle called up the streamer and asked them to stop showing it. In a pretty shocking move, they acquiesced – no doubt because they want to be in business with Chappelle, whose comedy specials are massive draws for subscribers.

"When I left that show I never got paid,” Chappelle explained back in November. “They didn't have to pay me because I signed the contract. But is that right? I found out that these people were streaming my work and they never had to ask me or they never have to tell me. Perfectly legal because I signed the contract. But is that right? I didn't think so, either."

But now, after a few months off, Chapelle’s Show is back on Netflix – with Chappelle’s blessing. In a video posted on Instagram, Chappelle explains that by taking the show off streaming, fans helped make it “worthless” to ViacomCBS, and because of that he now had bargaining power to make a deal. And make a deal he did. "And when you stopped watching it, they called me,” he says in the video. “And I got my name back and I got my license back and I got my show back and they paid me millions of dollars. Thank you very much."

Only the first two seasons of the show are streaming, and not the abbreviated third season which only consists of the three episodes filmed before Chappelle walked away. But that’s more than enough iconic, groundbreaking, belly-laugh-inducing comedy to keep us happy for many days to come.

So now folks can enjoy Chappelle’s Show on Netflix knowing that Dave Chappelle got paid for those streaming rights.

