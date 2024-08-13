What is a character actor? It’s typically a performer known for playing many different, often unique and sometimes eccentric characters. They do so in all types of movies and TV shows but are seldom the lead characters, instead stealing scenes as supporting figures. Think of someone like character actress Margo Martindale, who has appeared in multiple movies and shows, including the Netflix animated sitcom BoJack Horseman, which paid respects to her status as a chameleon of acting.

These are the actors who someone might see a photo of and enthusiastically declare, “I know that actor!” but can’t quite place them. They will never be movie stars, but their contributions to their projects are undeniable and considerable. Some character actors have been more influential than others, who remain largely undervalued by audiences. These are the most talented yet unfairly underappreciated character actors, brilliant performers who always elevate every project they're part of.

10 Richard Kind

Most Notable Role: Dr. Mark Devanow, ‘Mad About You’ (1992-1999, 2019)

Most recently appearing in the fourth season of Only Murders in the Building, Richard Kind often plays weird and eccentric characters and has been doing so since the ‘80s. His resume contains big and small roles, including voice work and theater productions. Kind's most notable main roles were on Mad About You, Spin City, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and Red Oaks, but he has never had a breakthrough leading role: he’s always a supporting cast member overshadowed by others.

That said, Kind tends to steal every scene he’s in. While he has received a Tony Award nomination, he has never been recognized for his on-screen work. From Scrubs to Still Standing, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (where he has played different characters) to Young Sheldon, it’s difficult to find a TV show Kind hasn’t been in. In movies, he has popped up in everything from Argo to Tick, Tick…Boom! It’s his voice that’s arguably most recognizable, including roles like Bing Bong in Inside Out.

9 Aimee Garcia

Ella Lopez, ‘Lucifer’ (2016-2021)

Image via Netflix

Aimee Garcia puts everything she has in every role she has played, which include many on TV and in movies since the late ‘90s. Still, Garcia has never gotten that big starring role in a TV show or movie that really broke through beyond her recurring main role as Veronica Palmero on George Lopez. It’s often been episode by episode, with Garcia appearing in many police procedurals, in particular.

A few of her most memorable roles include playing Angel Batista’s daughter Jamie on Dexter, Yvonne Sanchez on Vegas, and Ella Lopez on Lucifer. Garcia’s characters are often quirky, intelligent, and upbeat, making her stand out on shows that are sometimes far more serious or one-dimensional. Arguably one of the most underrated actors of this generation, Garcia is long overdue for the credit she deserves.

8 Judy Greer

Most Notable Role: Lucy “Tom-Tom” Wyman, ‘13 Going on 30’ (2004)

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

Judy Greer is the kind of actor who seems to appear in everything, including both movies and TV shows, in all types of roles with one thing in common: she’s often a peripheral character. Some of her most recognizable TV roles include The Big Bang Theory, Arrested Development, Two and a Half Men, and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. But Greer is no stranger to the big screen as well, having appeared in movies like Jawbreaker, a cult classic that defined the ‘90s, What Women Want, and 13 Going on 30.

Often the best friend, rival, or oddball character, Greer tackles every role differently, always bringing her signature style. With more than 150 acting credits to her name, chances are fans have seen Greer pop up often in movies and TV shows from now dating back to the ‘90s. She played one of the lead roles in the 2019 slasher Halloween Kills, proving she has what it takes to carry a film.

7 Joe Pantoliano

Most Notable Role: Ralph “Ralphie” Cifaretto, ‘The Sopranos’ (1999-2007)

Image via HBO

With a name that sounds like someone familiar, that’s because Joe Pantoliano is. He has played more than 150 roles in movies, TV shows, and theater. His most known role is as Ralph “Ralphie” Cifaretto in The Sopranos, which earned him a Primetime Emmy Award, a long-overdue accolade. That’s because Pantoliano has been acting since the ‘70s, including appearing in the movie The Matrix as Cypher.

Typically playing rough-around-the-edges characters, he has appeared in Hill Street Blues, The Goonies, NYPD Blue, Bad Boys, and The Fugitive, just to name a few. Most recently, Pantoliano reprised his role as Captain Conrad Howard in Bad Boys: Ride or Die. Oddly, that one Emmy is Pantoliano’s only award to date, proving that it’s due time for his hard work to pay off.

6 Khandi Alexander

Most Notable Role: Jackie Robbins, 'ER' (1995-2001)