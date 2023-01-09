Some characters don't find instant success on their first trip into live-action territory. Castin is crucial when attempting to launch a franchise or IP; if it isn't right, it can sink any prospect for a film or television show. Indeed, characters like Paul Atreides from Dune and Jack Reacher from the eponymous series got initially played by actors who couldn't live up to the hype, disappointing critics and audiences.

Luckily, Hollywood is the town where nothing stays dead. Everything eventually comes back via reboot, remake, or sequel, giving these characters another chance at success. These now-iconic figures prove that not all is lost if fans don't love their castings the first time because the second time might be the charm.

Jack Reacher

When Tom Cruise was announced as Jack Reacher for the 2012 film of the same name, fans reacted with skepticism. After all, Reacher is described as very tall -- unusually so --, muscular, and thick, things Cruise isn't. And while the three-time Oscar nominee is a bonafide action star, he isn't a particularly good choice for such an iconic character, lacking Reacher's grittiness.

Amazon went with the familiar but underrated Alan Ritchson to portray the character in their television reboot, and they couldn't have picked a better actor. Ritchson is Jack Reacher, easily embodying the character's physique and trademark qualities. The streamer has plenty of great Jack Reacher novels to adapt, meaning Ritchson might be playing the character for years to come, to the delight of millions of fans.

Paul Atreides

Paul Atreides is something of a thankless character. Complex and somewhat unlikeable, Paul is the messianic protagonist of Frank Herbert's game-changing sci-fi Dune. He is fascinating but not necessarily easy to root for, and it doesn't help that the source material is notoriously challenging.

David Lynch tried adapting Dune in 1984, but his trademark dreamlike sensibilities weren't a match for such a demanding novel. His choice to play Paul, the underrated Kyle MacLachlan, was also puzzling. MacLachlan's overly regal approach was a mismatch with Paul, resulting in an odd and detached performance. Years later, Denis Villeneuve would deliver the perfect blend of science fiction and fantasy with his 2021 film, casting Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet as Paul. Chalamet proved a better choice, with the actor embodying the character's boyish arrogance while still portraying his fear and hesitance.

Gwen Stacy

The third entry in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy gets a lot of hate, some of it warranted. The film is too crowded, juggling multiple storylines and only telling a few effectively. The character of Gwen Stacy suffers from this chaotic mix, getting the short end of the writing stick and coming across as a walking plot device rather than a fully-fledged character. It's not Bryce Dallas Howard's fault; in fact, she does wonders with what little she is given.

Similarly, Marc Webb's The Amazing Spider-Man duology gets a lot of hate, some of it warranted. However, it did a brilliant job casting Gwen, going with the ever-charismatic Emma Stone. Thanks to her empathy, warmth, and electric chemistry with Andrew Garfield, Stone's Gwen is a highlight of the series, acting as the films' beating heart and rising above the traditional limitations associated with the "superhero girlfriend" trope.

Judge Dredd

Judge Dredd is one of the most underrated characters in comic book history. A law enforcer in the dystopian city of Mega-City One, Dredd is the embodiment of authoritarianism, a stoic and single-minded man focused on his role. Dredd's stories focus on the dangers of police states, surveillance, and unchecked authority, acting as a grim but insightful satire of the modern world.

The character made his live-action debut with 1995's Judge Dredd, a film that lacked any of the source material's dignity. Instead, it's a clumsy adaptation featuring a horribly miscast Sylvester Stallone, who stumbles through the dialog while looking out of place. Nearly twenty years later, the judge would return to live action the underrated cult classicDredd, this time played by Karl Urban. Unlike Sly, Urban captured Dredd's steely personality, blending the judge's unwavering sense of purpose with deadpan humor that made him classically British.

Lyra Belacqua

Phillip Pullman's His Dark Materials trilogy is among the most complex and engaging works of fantasy fiction. His books present a challenging and critical outlook on religion, leading to many boycotting and openly criticizing them. However, they remain a fascinating and insightful piece of literature and a more mature entry into the ever-changing world of fantasy.

The series' protagonist, Lyra Belacqua, was first played by Dakota Blue Richards in 2007's The Golden Compass. Featuring a watered-down version of the novels' core messages, the film was a critical and commercial disappointment. Richards' approach to the character was also overly childish, in keeping with the film's purposes. The series received another chance at live-action with the BBC's 2019 adaptation. Now played by Dafne Keen, Lyra was finally done justice, as was the series' ambitious plot. Keen offers a more comprehensive and layered portrayal of Lyra, and her brilliant work often carries the entire show.

Gellert Grindelwald

The Fantastic Beasts saga was never a certified hit. What was supposed to be a spin-off focusing on the titular creatures soon became another good-versus-evil battle against yet another dark wizard. To make matters worse, Grindelwald was in the hands of Johnny Depp, a once-great actor who became a parody of himself over time. Somewhere between Willy Wonka and Jack Sparrow, Depp's outsiders stopped being interesting and started becoming ridiculous, with the actor doing next to nothing to distinguish them from each other.

Following Depp's numerous scandals, the series recast Grindelwald with Mads Mikkelsen, a far better choice in every possible way. Mikkelsen's charismatic intensity made Grindelwald a more impressive and intimidating presence, and his chemistry with Jude Law went a long way in selling their supposed romance. It's a shame that fans will likely never see the story's ending because Mikkelsen finally made Grindelwald engaging and threatening.

James Gordon

Commissioner Gordon is a crucial part of Batman's lore. He is one of the hero's main allies; most importantly, he is the living, breathing proof that Gotham isn't beyond salvation, which might explain Batman's staunch loyalty to him. During Batman's numerous films in the '90s, Gordon got played by Pat Hingle, who did his best as the series became increasingly sillier and childlike. However, Hingle's Gordon is a non-entity in the films, appearing once or twice to act shocked while waiting for Batman to save the day.

With Christopher Nolan's rebooted take on the Caped Crusader came another version of Gordon, this time played by future Oscar winner Gary Oldman. Benefitting from Nolan's uber-realistic approach, Oldman got to exploit Gordon's character to its fullest. The revered thespian portrayed a deeply human version of Gordon, portraying him as Gotham's ultimate symbol of hope, a shining and constant light in an increasingly dark and seemingly endless night.

Daenerys Targaryen

It's not fair to poor Tamzin Merchant to call her "bad" in the role of Daenerys Targaryen. After all, her performance was part of the still-unseen and unaired Game of Thrones pilot, meaning there's no way of telling whether her portrayal of Daenerys was truly bad. However, it was among many factors that were ultimately enough for HBO to reshoot the episode, replacing Merchant with Emilia Clarke, who would play the Mother of Dragons for the show's eight seasons.

As it turns out, Clarke was born to play Daenerys, turning the character into a bona fide icon and receiving four Emmy nominations for her portrayal. Fans may never know what a Merchant-played Daenerys would look like, but most proabably don't want to find out. Clarke embodied the role perfectly, making the Mother of the Dragons one of the defining figures in the new millennium.

