Say what you will about Captain America: Brave New World, but nobody can deny that it is one of the better-looking MCU films in recent times, and that includes character design. It's not just Sam's (Anthony Mackie) wings but also President Ross' (Harrison Ford) Red Hulk form that looks smooth, a return to form for Marvel's CGI. While we got to see these in the trailers, along with perhaps too much footage of the rest of the film, one thing that remained mysterious and became one of MCU fans' most anticipated moments was seeing what Samuel Sterns' (Tim Blake Nelson) the Leader form would look like.

Upon release, there were complaints that his head was not accurate enough to the original comic design, as it wasn’t bulbous or smooth like it is in the source material, to reflect his intellect. I must admit that I, at first, found Sterns' character flat and was unimpressed with the adaptation. However, after reading Brave New World's director Julius Onah's comments, there is a lot to appreciate because of the concept behind this iteration, and it even makes it superior to anything comic-accurate would have given us.

Julius Onah Explained The Leader's Design Is a Grounded Version in 'Captain America: Brave New World'

Image via Marvel Studios

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Onah explained that the overall intention for Sterns' look was, “How do we ground it into the world of this film? And we began very practically in terms of applications." When you take this into account, you begin to see the benefits of this approach. Simply put, a comic-accurate design would have made his head look fake. To get the kind of image you'd want, it would most likely become almost rubbery and invite people to compare it online to things like Handsome Squidward.

Instead, the contours and different faded colors present something that has a texture, as if you could touch it. It does “ground it into the world of film,” where such bold choices like a giant smooth head are less likely to go down well with an audience. Perhaps some of the framing of this design wasn't perfect, such as when he meets Sam outside the hospital before the climactic battle, but this is more likely due to the reshoots than an issue with the appearance itself.

Samuel Sterns' Appearance Creates a Tragic Atmosphere Around Him in 'Captain America: Brave New World'