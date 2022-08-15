The prequels to Peter Jackson's Lord of the Rings trilogy have had a mixed reception upon release. They introduced a large cast of new characters, such as the thirteen dwarves in Thorin Oakenshield's company, many of these were pulled straight from the book, but to fill up the time required for three full-length movies, extra characters had to be brought in.

The new characters include both heroes and villains, and some "gray" ones who sat in the middle. Some were drawn from other areas of Tolkien's work, like Legolas and Radagast, while others were completely new characters, like Alfrid Lickspittle, created to serve the new storylines involved in Jackson's Hobbit trilogy.

Alfrid

Alfrid is one of the characters created entirely for Peter Jackson's movies, with no mention of the character in any of Tolkien's works. Alfrid Lickspittle is a servant and counselor to the Master of Laketown, and is opposed to Bard the Bowman, believing him to be a troublemaker who could undermine the Master's authority.

Despite his loyalty to the Master, he's shown no such courtesy in return, being kicked off the Master's barge as they try to flee from Smaug. He's also shown to be a coward, running away from the Battle of the Five Armies with all the gold he can carry.

Tilda and Sigrid

Two other characters created by Jackson are Sigrid and Tilda, daughters of Bard the Bowman, who appear in the last two movies. Sigrid is the elder of the two and acts as has taken on a greater responsibility to her siblings following the death of their mother.

They're mainly there to enhance Bard's character and add in some backstory, helping to support his expanded role in the films as he becomes the hero of Laketown and leads its people forward after the Master's demise, and have little impact on the story themselves.

Saruman

Saruman is a major villain in the Lord of the Rings, but he hasn't yet succumbed to the temptation of power by the time of the Hobbit. He's the leader of the order of wizards, which Gandalf belongs to, and one of the most powerful beings in Middle Earth.

While Saruman isn't a character in the book, his actions in the movies are based on other areas of Tolkien's work, where Saruman joined the White Council along with Gandalf and several of the most important elves to counter the threat posed by the Necromancer of Dol Guldur. The movies mainly use his scenes to show the beginning of his fall as he forgets his purpose in Middle Earth.

Legolas

Legolas has a major part in the Lord of the Rings trilogy, being a member of the Fellowship and following Aragorn on his quest to defeat Sauron. He is the son of Thranduil, and a prince of Mirkwood, but there's no mention of him appearing in the book.

It's possible that Legolas was present at some point during the events of the Hobbit. As Thranduil's son, he could have been around when the dwarves passed through Mirkwood, or even taken part in the Battle of the Five Armies, though none of this was mentioned to the Fellowship, and his appearance in the movies is mainly used as a way to tie the two trilogies together.

Galadriel

Galadriel's importance in the Lord of the Rings can easily be understated, but without the gifts that she gives to the Fellowship, it's unlikely any of them would have been able to complete their quest. She has a limited bearing on the events of the Hobbit trilogy, and her appearance is mainly used to give some backstory to her character.

The whole subplot involving the White Council is about tying the Hobbit to the Lord of the Rings and making them into a six-film series. While it does help to show more of who Galadriel is, and the kind of power she possesses, it also takes the focus away from Bilbo and the dwarves, and adds a darker storyline that gives the films an uneven tone.

Bain

Bain is the only one of Bard's three children mentioned in Tolkien's work when he eventually becomes lord of Dale after his father's death. There's no mention of him in the Hobbit, and it's likely he was born after the Battle of the Five armies, or at least was too young to take part in it.

Much like his sisters Sigrid and Tilda, Bain is mainly there to help support Bard's character, aiding him in Smaug's destruction and during the Battle of the Five Armies. Giving a family to Bard also helps to establish a more personal reason for him fighting, creating a more solid character.

The Necromancer

The Necromancer was an incarnation of Sauron who lived in the ruined tower of Dol Guldur. It was his malevolence that caused the sickness to fall on the Greenwood, earning it the name of Mirkwood, and causing the giant spiders to move into the forest.

Although the Necromancer doesn't appear in the novel, the events depicted in the movies happened at the same time as Thorin's quest, and were the reason Gandalf left the dwarves before they entered Mirkwood, as he went to investigate the existence of the Necromancer before joining with the White Council to drive him out.

Tauriel

A completely original character, Tauriel had a mixed reception from fans when the movies released. All of her scenes are invented for the movies, including the love triangle between her, Legolas and Kili, and are mainly used to extend the second and third films.

Most of her scenes are there for padding, and she doesn't have much of an impact on the story, aside from saving Kili's life when he's shot with a poisoned arrow. One thing Tauriel does do is give the story a more traditional elf who's brave and selfless, in contrast with the darker, more cynical characters of Thranduil and Legolas.

Radagast

One of the five Istari, Radagast is a member of the same order as Gandalf and Saruman. His duty in Middle Earth is to protect the flora and fauna from the growing threat of Sauron, and in Jackson's movies he's taken his task very much to heart, living harmoniously with the animals he cares for.

While a genuine Tolkien character, Radagast was only mentioned briefly in the Hobbit, in a conversation between Gandalf and Beorn, and has a limited presence in other Middle Earth works. His main role in the movies is to help Gandalf along in his side quest to find out who the Necromancer in Dol Guldur is.

Azog

Azog was created to be the "big bad" of the trilogy, something that didn't really exist in the book. He is a creation of Tolkien, but was dead long before the events of the Hobbit, and many of his scenes were invented for the films. The inclusion of the "Pale Orc" was done to provide a genuine villain for Thorin to face off against, adding in the extra tension that leads to their confrontation and eventual deaths.

It's an odd choice to include Azog, as the other major Orc in the trilogy, Bolg, was in the book and was also Azog's son. It could just as easily have been Bolg that faced off against Thorin, and it would have kept the movies a little more like the book. Bolg is also a more terrifying looking Orc, with his head stapled together with metal plates.

