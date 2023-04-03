Next year, Disney's mascot, Mickey Mouse, will enter the public domain. Disney will probably prevent their beloved mouse from starring in a Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey-like film, but it would certainly be a sight to behold.

RELATED: 10 Best Movies In The Public Domain, According To IMDb

Still, the public domain already hosts multiple characters, including some that audiences would never guess are up for grabs. From beloved literary characters to movie creations from the golden age of filmmaking and even a few comic book heroes, these characters exist in the public domain and can be used by anyone without fear of repercussions.

9 James Bond

007 is among the most recognizable and iconic characters in cinematic history. The spy with license to kill on her Majesty's secret service has starred in multiple films, with the James Bond franchise producing some of the best action movies in modern cinema.

James Bond entered the public domain in 2015, but with one major caveat: only in Canada and under very specific circumstances. The character's book counterpart is in the Canadian public domain, meaning people can use him without fear of repercussion. However, the film equivalent of Bond and all its characters are still protected by copyright; thus, Canadians can use Ian Fleming's lore freely, but not anything derived from it in movies or television. Furthermore, Bond's books are still protected in the US and Europe.

8 John Carter

Image via Disney

John Carter of Mars is a somewhat obscure character, especially for modern audiences. Attempts to revitalize his brand have been unsuccessful, most notably Disney's notorious 2012 bomb. However, the character is popular in novels and comic books, even if not on the silver screen.

RELATED: 10 Biggest Box Office Bombs In Disney History

Carter's first appearance, the 1911 novel A Princess of Mars, is currently in the public domain. The book introduces John Carter and many of his core supporting cast, meaning these characters exist in the public domain, even if the rights for film and television are still with the Edgar Rice Burroughs State. Furthermore, the ERB holds a trademark over "John Carter" and "Barsoom," which is why they could sue Dynamite Comics in 2012 for trademark infringement.

7 Zorro

Image via Titanus

The legendary and dashing masked hero Zorro debuted in 1919 in the pulp magazine All-Story Weekly. Although his popularity has shifted throughout the years, Zorro remains an iconic character in 20th-century pop culture, especially thanks to Antonio Banderas' acclaimed take in Martin Campbell's 1998 film adaptation.

Unlike other characters, Zorro's existence in the public domain is irrefutable. In 2001, Sony Pictures tried to sue Fireworks Entertainment for copyright infringement; however, a judge denied a Preliminary Injunction because Zorro has been in the public domain since 1995. Multiple Zorro reboots are currently in the works, including one at Disney+, one for The CW from Robert Rodriguez, and one from Secuoya Studios.

6 The Phantom Of The Opera

Iconic silent film actor Lon Chaney portrayed the deformed title character in Universal's 1925 monster movie The Phantom of the Opera. Adapted from Gaston Leroux's 1910 novel of the same name, the film follows the Phantom as he attempts to make his beloved Christine the opera star by terrorizing and murdering those in the way.

The Phantom of the Opera has been in the public domain for decades, since 1952. This means the film's version of the character also technically exists in the public domain, one of the rare Universal Monsters the studio doesn't have sole control over. The film features some notable differences from the novel, mostly the Phantom's ability to perform "the dark arts."

5 Ichabod Crane

The frightful and clumsy Ichabod Crane is the de-facto protagonist of Washington Irving's iconic short story "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow." The character plans to marry Katrina Van Tassel but leaves town after encountering the Headless Horseman, strongly hinted to be his rival, Brom Van Brunt.

Irving's story has been in the public domain for years, meaning Crane is also available for creators to adapt. The character appears in most adaptations of the popular story, usually as the protagonist. However, his profession has changed over time, from a schoolteacher to a doctor and even a deputy.

4 Felix, The Cat

Created during the silent film era, Felix the Cat is cinema's first recognizable and fully-realized animal character. Felix starred in many vintage cartoons produced in the 1920s, although his popularity waned with the arrival of sound and characters like Mickey Mouse. Felix saw a resurgence thanks to the 1958 cartoon series, which introduced a new design for the cat and his now-famous magic bag of tricks.

Felix's early shorts, including his first appearance in the 1919 short Feline Follies as "Major Tom," are in the public domain. However, the modernized and more instantly recognizable version of the character -- the one with the magic bag of tricks and a shorter, stubbier form -- is owned by Universal.

3 Oswald, The Lucky Rabbit

The most recent addition to the public domain library is Disney's once-beloved but now rather obscure animated creation Oswald, the Lucky Rabbit. The character debuted during the silent era in shorts starting in 1927, acting as one of the first animated animals with a distinctive personality. However, Disney lost Oswald's control to Universal in 1928, leading the studio to create Mickey Mouse to compensate for the loss.

RELATED: 10 Most Rewatchable Disney Animated Classics

As of January 1, 2023, Oswald's early shorts, including his first appearance, the 1927 short Trolley Troubles, are in the public domain. Disney also produced a new Oswald cartoon to commemorate the studio's centenary, meaning the character is having something of a resurgence.

2 Maschinenmensch

Image via UFA

Fritz Lang's seminal 1927 sci-fi Metropolis deals with a futuristic world divided by class status. When a member of the privileged class falls for a working-class leader, he turns to a brilliant but radical scientist to help end the societal divide.

Arguably the first-ever sci-fi movie, Metropolis remains highly acclaimed and influential. The film and the eponymous 1925 novel it's based on are both in the public domain, meaning its most famous character -- the female android known as Maschinenmesch -- is available for use. Maschinenmensch is one of cinema's most iconic robots, meaning the possibilities are endless.

1 King Kong

Image via Universal Pictures

King Kong is arguably cinema's most famous monster. The Eighth Wonder of the World has appeared in numerous films throughout the years, starting with his debut in RKO's now-iconic 1933 game-changing picture King Kong. Remarkably versatile, King Kong has been depicted as a villain, although recent portrayals usually see him as a tragic hero.

The giant ape's first appearance was in the novelization of the RKO picture, published months before the film's release. Because its rights were not renewed, the novel is now in the public domain, meaning some elements of the King Kong story are also part of it. However, as chronicled in the book Living Dangerously: The Adventures of Merian C. Cooper, Creator of King Kong,the 1933 movie isn't in the public domain yet, and the trademark rights to Kong himself are not owned by any single party, considering the character originated from multiple sources.

NEXT: 10 Classic Movies With Content That Hasn't Aged Well