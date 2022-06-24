In 2019, as the MCU's Phase 3 was coming to a close, Kevin Feige dropped a bombshell about a certain Hollywood A-lister. Apparently, he had been having conversations with one Keanu Reeves "for almost every film we make." Marvel fans, of course, would do anything to be a fly on the wall for those conversations, so that they could finally answer one burning question. Who could Keanu Reeves be playing in the MCU?

RELATED: Underrated Keanu Reeves Performances You Might Have Missed

Certainly, theJohn Wickand The Matrixfranchises wouldn't be where they are right now if it weren't for Reeves. In the MCU, which character could he bring to life with his outstanding acting skills? There are several possibilities, and each one of them is a cinematic blockbuster waiting to happen.

The Living Tribunal: A Fearsome Judge

With the Multiverse branching off in countless directions, a representative of the MCU's highest order of cosmic beings will soon have to step in. One of these larger-than-life entities is The Living Tribunal, whose task is to keep the Multiverse safe from imbalance. In the name of preserving order, The Living Tribunal can annihilate planets and alter entire universes. Yikes.

It's not hard to imagine Keanu Reeves stepping into the role of interdimensional judge. He can give The Living Tribunal a fearsome aura, not to mention philosophical depth. Would anyone like to see Reeves' Living Tribunal arguing a cosmic case with Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange? Sign us up!

Dr. Doom: An A+ Antagonist

Speaking of wildly powerful doctorate degree holders, Doctor Doom is another perfect role for Mr. Reeves. The Latverian ruler has a powerful story that can only be done justice by an actor with immense range. When you have a brilliant scientist and sorcerer grappling with loss, bitterness, and disfigurement, you also have an urgent need to tap a multi-faceted performer.

RELATED: Major Marvel Villains That Could Breakout In The MCU Soon

The talented Reeves will certainly be comfortable with the role of wronged villain. As a matter of fact, he may very well steal the thunder from the performer acting alongside him as Reed Richards. (Then again, if John Krasinski were to reprise the role, that would be one hell of a showdown, wouldn't it?)

Silver Surfer: The Herald Of Destruction

Here's another heart-wrenching backstory: the narrative of Norrin Radd. When a powerful alien force came to invade his utopic planet Zenn-La, Norrin offered to serve as the invader's herald so that Zenn-La could be spared from destruction. By doing so, Norrin condemned himself to a life of servitude as the cosmic-powered Silver Surfer.

With ease, Reeves will move the entire MCU fanbase to collectively shed tears if he were to tell Norrin Radd's tale on the big screen. Of course, if Reeves' Silver Surfer were to turn on his captor, the audience would not find it difficult to cheer his babyface turn as well.

Galactus: Destroyer of Worlds

Question: what if Reeves were to play the menacing force that enslaved the Silver Surfer? Answer: he would give Josh Brolin's Thanos a run for his money. Like the Mad Titan, the entity known as Galactus is one of the biggest cosmic threats out there. The moniker "Devourer of Planets" is quite literal; when Galactus shows up, billions of lives are about to be wiped out.

RELATED: The Greatest Fantastic Four Comics, Ranked

Even if the character were to be presented mostly through CGI, Keanu Reeves will surely find ways to make Galactus' formidable presence feel real. It will also be interesting to see him interact with other beings belonging to the cosmos' higher echelons (such as Lord Chaos, Master Order, and Uatu the Watcher).

Ghost Rider: Antihero From Hell

One of the bold new directions that Phase 4 seems to be taking would be the supernatural. Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac) has already battled creepy jackals; Dane Whitman (Kit Harrington) is dealing with a sword that appears to be cursed, and a vampire hunter named Blade (Mahershala Ali) is poised to take the MCU by storm. Coincidence?

The addition of Keanu Reeves would instantly generate a ton of interest in this niche of the Marvel world. In particular, he'd make a perfect fit for the Ghost Rider. With all due respect to Nicolas Cage and Gabriel Luna, Mr. Reeves would set this Faustian character on fire.

Mister Sinister: Obsession Gone Wild

While Reeves would be a welcome sight in the cosmic, supernatural, or Fantastic Four-centered arcs of the MCU, Kevin Feige might choose to save him for the staggering wave of X-Men content that's about to come. For one, Reeves certainly looks the part of Nathaniel Essex, the twisted scientist also known as Mister Sinister.

RELATED: X-Men Villains We Want To See In The Animated Series Reboot

A manipulative antagonist obsessed with the perfection of the human race, Mister Sinister promises to be a particularly nasty villain for the MCU's X-Men to deal with. Is it possible for Patrick Stewart to give Professor X another go, so that he can do battle with Reeves' Mister Sinister?

Wolverine: Big Shoes To Fill, Bub

Out of all the X-Men characters that Marvel Studios can reboot, none comes with more pressure and higher standards than Wolverine. It's awfully difficult to imagine anyone other than Hugh Jackman wielding those adamantium claws, but of course, Logan is an indispensable part of X-Men lore. There's no way around it: Kevin Feige needs to recast this character perfectly.

Maybe he already has. Maybe that sound bite about having talks for just about every MCU film isn't the full picture. If Keanu Reeves ends up donning the yellow spandex sometime in Phase 5, there probably wouldn't be too many eyebrows raised. Plenty of jaws will drop, but ultimately, heads will nod in approval as Reeves breathes new life into Berserker Barrage.

NEXT: Actors Who Want To Join The MCU