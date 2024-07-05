In recent years, "nepo babies" have become a bone of contention when discussing the entertainment industry. Many complain that Hollywood is simply a business centered around knowing the right people, even if it means leeching off their successes. Perhaps there is some truth to that, especially since there has been a rise in famous acting families, but let's not negate the hard work of these individuals.

Indeed, let's not villainize the familial connections of the business as they have considerable narrative advantages. For one, a parent-child duo offers great casting opportunities as characters can be convincingly portrayed across varying ages. Their shared resemblance makes the time jumping less jarring for audiences, allowing the narrative immersion to remain intact. Luckily, this casting phenomenon happens more than fans think. These are the best instances where a parent-child duo played the same role, adding a sense of realism to the story.

10 Mark and Sean Harmon as Jethro Gibbs

'NCIS' (2003-Present)

As one of the longest-running crime shows of all time, NCIS not only enticed audiences with thrilling investigations but with its complex characters. Of these characters, none stood out more than the team leader himself, Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon). For 19 seasons, fans witnessed his courage, sternness, and his many intense stare-downs. Indeed, Harmon became a beloved icon and face of the famed police procedurals.

However, Harmon was not the only one to portray Gibbs. In fact, only recently, a new prequel series was announced, along with the casting of Austin Stowell as young Leroy Jethro Gibbs. Still, the honor should be given to the one who originally played him in the OG show, Harmon's son Sean Harmon. Featured in seven episodes, the young Harmon did a brilliant job enrichening the backstory of the esteemed leader. Though mostly appearing in flashbacks, his contributions remain memorable for any NCIS fan.

9 Rosemary Harris and Jennifer Ehle as Valerie Sors

'Sunshine' (1999)

Following five generations of a Hungarian Jewish family, the underrated Sunshine is an ambitious 3-hour film that tracks their tumultuous lives across six long decades. One of the central members of this family is Valerie, one of the few who's able to hold their own and live their life with conviction and honesty.

It's a passionate performance from Rosemary Harris and Jennifer Ehle that touches audiences' hearts.

Brilliantly portraying this bold woman is mother-daughter-duo Rosemary Harris and Jennifer Ehle. Their performances, though distinct, resemble the same thread of humanity that connects the family's generational struggle with political change and cultural and religious persecution. It's a passionate performance from both actors that touches audiences' hearts and cements them as two of their respective generations' most humane performers.

8 Tom and Truman Hanks as Otto Anderson

'A Man Called Otto' (2023)

In a film that relied heavily on flashbacks to portray the journey of Otto, casting a convincing young Tom Hanks became of the utmost importance. Thankfully for him, he has several acting lookalikes who just so happen to be his sons. In this case, most would think of Colin Hanks or even Chet Hanks, as both have established notable filmographies.

Yet, the heartwarming A Man Called Otto surprisingly cast Truman Hanks, the only Hanks son to have only one prior acting credit to his name. Indeed, before he secured the role of young Otto, Truman Hanks spent most of his time behind the camera as he often worked (and still works) in the camera and electrical department. Luckily, his casting was not done in vain, as the younger Hanks proved his abilities rather quickly with a strong performance.

7 Dascha Polanco and Dasany Kristal Gonzalez as Dayanara "Daya" Diaz

'Orange is the New Black' (2013-2019)

Starting as a timid and idealistic teenager, Daya's (Dascha Polanco) character arc turns for the worst as she spirals into a series of terrible choices that lead her to become one of Orange Is the New Black's best antagonists. It's a tragic way for her story to end, but alas, it is the way it is. Where most of the action occurred in prison, fans did get a glimpse into Daya's past as she recalled her teenage years while contemplating the worsening of her sentence.

During these flashbacks, fans meet a 14-year-old Daya, who just so happens to look exactly like Polanco. This resemblance shouldn't be surprising given that she's played by Dasany Kristal Gonzalez, Polanco's real-life teenage daughter. Such a casting added a whole new layer to the narrative, especially since Daya's character revolves so much around her tumultuous relationship with mothers and daughters.

6 Kurt and Wyatt Russell as Lee Shaw

'Monarch: Legacy of Monsters' (2023)

Having been born into a star-filled family of actors, as well as sharing an eerie resemblance to his father, it was only a matter of time before Wyatt Russell would play a younger version of Kurt Russell. And, after years of anticipation, this collaboration finally occurred in the MonsterVerse epic series Monarch: Legacy of Monsters.

Portraying American army colonel Lee Shaw, the actors worked hard to connect both sides of the characterization as the story split between the 50s and the modern day. Executive producer Matt Fraction stated Wyatt and Kurt were excited to build the character together while keeping each version distinct. Across the season, audiences witnessed the journey of young Lee maturing, with older Shaw rediscovering the man he was in his youth. Very poetic indeed.

5 Glenn Close and Annie Starke as Joan Castleman

'The Wife' (2018)

The highly acclaimed The Wife follows Joan Castleman, a woman who undergoes a deep reflection on her life, marriage, and the sacrifices she made to elevate her husband. For most cinephiles, many would associate this film with the legendary Glenn Close, as she played the titular role with great conviction and vigor. Her performance carries the entire film, making it unsurprising that it earned her a seventh Academy Award nomination.

What some may not realize is that Joan's younger self is actually portrayed by Close's daughter, Annie Starke. Initially reluctant about taking on the role, things quickly changed when Starke realized the richness of Joan's character. As an actor, she couldn't simply pass on that opportunity, even if it meant going through a rigorous audition process. According to Close, constructing Joan became a true collaboration; Starke's performance was integral as it laid the foundation for her own.

4 John Kani and Atandwa Kani as King T'Chaka

'Black Panther' (2018)

Despite having a brief introduction in Captain America: Civil War, King T'Chaka (John Kani) made a lasting impression as the wise King of Wakanda and an ever-loving father to T'Challa. His immediate killing came as a shock to most audiences but proved a necessary choice, becoming the catalyst for T'Challa's rise in responsibility.

But thankfully, fans were not deprived of another King T'Chaka appearance as he was soon seen in the opening of Black Panther, though in a younger form that strongly resembled the likeness of Kani. Of course, this is because young T'Chaka was played by Kani's son, Atandwa Kani, who imbued his characterization with as much strong vitality and commanding presence as his father. Such complementing performances boded well, as the film also featured the older Kani in the scene of the Ancestral Plane.

3 Laurie Metcalf and Zoey Perry as Mary Cooper

'The Big Bang Theory' (2007-2019) and 'Young Sheldon' (2017-2024)

Laurie Metcalf's introduction to The Big Bang Theory was welcomed with open arms as she masterfully portrayed the devoutly religious mother of Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons). Gracing the screen with her character's wisdom, kindness and no-nonsense humor, it's no wonder she earned an Emmy nomination for her performance. Indeed, if anything, it just raised the expectations for the casting of the show's prequel spin-off, Young Sheldon.

Luckily, the showrunners struck gold as the role of young Mary Cooper eventually went to Zoe Perry, Metcalf's real-life daughter. Say what you want about young Mary's divisive behavior, but there's no denying how well Perry embodied it across the seven seasons. Not only does it help that she naturally resembles the looks, voice, and mannerisms of Metcalf, but Perry brings a unique flavor to the character, enriching her performance. Perhaps fans will see more of her in the new spin-off series, Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage.

2 James and Michael Gandolfini as Tony Soprano

'The Sopranos' (1999-2007) and 'The Many Saints of Newark' (2021)

Tony Soprano is one of the most iconic figures in television history. Brought to life by the legendary James Gandolfini, this notorious mob boss commanded the space at every opportunity, honing in on his double-edged personality that teetered between the loving patriarch and violent criminal. Any actor would be terrified to follow in the footsteps of the late Gandolfini, no matter how enticing the character may be.

Yet, as fate would have it, one courageous actor would step into his shoes: Gandolfini's son, Michael Gandolfini. Portraying young Tony in the prequel film The Many Saints of Newark, the young Gandolfini went through a rigorous audition process to secure this full-circle role. Wanting to honor his late father while showing a new side of Tony Soprano, Michael worked hard to portray the young mobster as an "inverse version" of what audiences knew.

1 O'Shea Jackson Jr. as Ice Cube

'Straight Outta Compton' (2015)

This may be a little bit of a stretch, but it technically fits. Indeed, if anything, it's a formidable oddity as O'Shea Jackson Jr. has not merely shared a role with his father, but instead, he has literally portrayed his father. In the famed biopic Straight Outta Compton, O'Shea Jackson Jr. made his acting debut by playing Ice Cube.

Where many would assume the ease of this casting, the process was anything but. In fact, the young Jackson faced a two-year audition process as he developed his acting skills and his ability to perfectly match his father's mannerisms and expressions. Having an eerily close resemblance to Ice Cube wasn't enough; Jackson had to embody him in every way. Luckily for him, Jackson managed to edge out other casting contenders due to his skills on the mic.