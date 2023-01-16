James Gunn is set to open a new chapter in the DC universe, and Reddit wants these characters in on it.

Comic book movie fans are on the cusp of a new era. The sketchy track record of the DCEU is being put in the review mirror with a new driver at the wheel and a map that's still yet to be drawn. Fans have been given a boost of confidence with director James Gunn and Peter Safran named co-chairmen and CEOs of DC Studios, fostering a whole new vision for the company.

RELATED: Matt Reeves to Meet With James Gunn & Peter Safran for “BatVerse”

Gunn has already stirred things up by announcing major projects and even reaching out to fans to get their opinions on who they'd like to see in the DC canon get the big-screen treatment. Fans on Reddit have been actively discussing some potential storylines with their ideas about who should be in the spotlight.

Deadman

Deadman is a comic book character who first appeared in "Strange Adventures" #205 (October 1967), created by Arnold Drake and Carmine Infantino and published by DC Comics. He is the ghost of Boston Brand, a circus aerialist who was murdered during a performance. His death occurred when an unknown assassin shot him with a rifle as he was performing on a tightrope. After his death, Brand's spirit was contacted by a being called Rama Kushna, who gave him the power to possess the living to solve his murder and fight crime. Because of his nature as a spirit, he is invisible and intangible to most.

Deadman is known for his tragic backstory and is often portrayed as a tragic hero searching for redemption and peace. He is often depicted as a lone figure with a strong moral code and is not afraid to intervene and help others, as his abilities allow him to see people's secrets and their nature. His comic series, over the years, has explored the moral and existential questions of life and death. u/Progwog on Reddit thinks he would be great to see on the big screen, at least for the potential visuals.

Plastic Man

Plastic Man is a beloved superhero in the DC Comics universe created by cartoonist Jack Cole. He had his own cartoon series in the '80s and a rejuvenation in some recent Batman animated stories. His real name is Patrick "Eel" O'Brian: a former criminal who gained the ability to stretch and contort his body into any shape or form after being exposed to an unknown industrial chemical substance. He is known for his comedic and lighthearted personality, as well as his flexibility and shape-shifting abilities.

He is often portrayed as a loyal friend and a dependable ally to other heroes in the DC universe, but also as a bit of a prankster and a bit of a rogue. He is often shown to be very laid-back, and his constant use of humor is one of his defining characteristics. u/AgentOfEris on Reddit thinks there's perfect casting for this character that would bring out his comedic traits.

Adam Strange

Adam Strange first appeared in "Showcase" #17 (November 1958), created by Julius Schwartz, Gardner Fox, and Mike Sekowsky. He is an Earthman who, through a series of strange events, is transported to the planet Rann, where he becomes a hero and defender of the planet and its people. He gains the love and respect of the people of Rann, including the scientist Sardath and his daughter Alanna. He becomes a hero, using advanced technology and knowledge of Earth to defend the planet from various alien threats.

The character is known for his bravery, selflessness, and resourcefulness. He is often portrayed as a relatable, everyday person who finds himself in extraordinary circumstances and rises to the occasion to be a hero and a leader. u/NexoNerd101 on Reddit thinks the character is worthy of a cool sci-fi story.

Nightwing

Dick Grayson, the first Robin, outgrew his role as Batman's sidekick and adopted the Nightwing identity as a more mature crime fighter. He first appeared in "Detective Comics" #38 (April 1940) and later in "Nightwing" vol. 1 #1 (November 1996), created by Marv Wolfman and George Pérez. He is gifted with many of the same skills as Batman, including hand-to-hand combat, detective work, and mastery of technology, but he also has a more optimistic and outgoing personality than his mentor.

Nightwing has since become a prominent member of the DC Comics universe, appearing on the TV show Titans and was even slightly teased as a potential future movie franchise at the end of Christopher Nolans The Dark Knight Rises. Reddit user u/nkantu is a fan and staying hopeful, but audiences will probably have to go through his character arc as Robin first.

Shadowpact

While not a singular character, the Shadowpact stable would make for an amazing film franchise. Not known in the mainstream, it's the perfect IP to get the James Gunn treatment just like he did for Guardians of the Galaxy. It's a team of supernatural superheroes that first appeared in the DC Comics series "Shadowpact" #1 (July 2006), created by Bill Willingham. Made up of a diverse group of characters, each with their unique powers and abilities, the team is brought together to combat threats of a supernatural nature.

Notable members of the team include; Blue Devil, a former stuntman who was transformed into a supernatural being; Nightshade, a shape-shifting sorceress; Detective Chimp, a highly intelligent, crime-solving chimpanzee; Ragman, a vigilante who uses rags imbued with the souls of the guilty to fight crime; Enchantress, a powerful sorceress who can manipulate magic; and The Crimson Avenger, an elderly crime-fighter who uses his powers of immortality to fight evil.

The team operates out of a mystical tavern called the Oblivion Bar, which serves as a hub for mystical and magical beings. They work together to protect the world from supernatural threats and confront various supernatural villains such as demons, ghosts, and other entities beyond human understanding. Reddit's u/Lord_Blathoxi is excited about a potential film starring these strange characters.

Power Girl

Also known as Kara Zor-L, Power Girl is a superhero in the DC Comics universe created by Wally Wood, Gerry Conway, and Ric Estrada. She is a cousin of Superman, and like him, she is a Kryptonian with superhuman strength, speed, durability, and a host of other powers. However, unlike Superman, she does not have a secret identity and is often portrayed as more confident and assertive in using her powers.

Power Girl possesses all the powers of Superman, but she has been depicted as having slightly less control over her abilities, particularly her heat vision. She also does not possess the weakness of Superman's vulnerability to Kryptonite. Power Girl is often depicted as being independent, strong-willed, and highly intelligent. She is a very effective leader, strategist, and capable fighter. She is also known to be a strong supporter of other heroes. She is often portrayed as working alongside other members of the Justice Society of America and later the Justice League. Reddit user u/C9FanNo1 is ready and hoping they don't sugarcoat her either.

Booster Gold

Booster Gold is a comic book superhero who first appeared in "Booster Gold" #1 (February 1986), created by writer Dan Jurgens and published by DC Comics. He is Michael Jon Carter, a native of the 25th century who is initially portrayed as a glory-seeking showboat but gradually evolves into a more heroic figure. He uses advanced technology from his own time to fight crime and becomes a Justice League of America member.

He is characterized as boastful, cocky, and egotistical but also as a good-hearted, well-meaning, and ultimately brave hero willing to make sacrifices for the greater good. Kind of like a cleaner-cut version of Deadpool, the potential with a wise-cracking "anti-hero" is always one to get excited over, with fans on Reddit like u/Angel already speculating as to who will take up the mantle.

Swamp Thing

Swamp Thing first appeared in "Swamp Thing" #1 (October-November 1972), created by writer Len Wein and artist Bernie Wrightson. The character is a humanoid/plant elemental creature born from a sudden monstrous mutation of a man who had been in a freak accident due to exposure to a strange combination of radioactive and mystical elements. The Swamp Thing was originally a scientist named Alec Holland who, after being engulfed in a monstrous explosion of lab chemicals, was transformed into a monster made of vegetable matter.

He's a creature of great strength and durability, can control all forms of plant life, and has a deep connection to the Earth's ecosystem, which allows him to sense disturbances in the natural order from anywhere on the planet. He is known for being a tragic character, symbolizing the connection between humanity, nature, and the environment in general. He's also depicted as a protector of the earth, with a strong sense of justice, compassion, and moral code. While Swamp Thing has had a 2019 TV adaptation and two films in the '80s, he's a character worthy of a major update in the DCEU. Reddit fans like u/binkyblaster are one of many hoping for a reboot.

Kite Man

Kite Man has built quite a following in the DC fandom. A villainous character who first appeared in "Batman" #133 (1960), created by Bill Finger and Dick Sprang, He is Charles "Chuck" Brown, a low-level crook who uses a kite-based flying harness to commit crimes. He is known for his gimmick of using different kites, each with different designs and abilities, to carry out his schemes. Kite Man, while not a top-tier villain, is considered a comedic villain in the Batman universe. His gimmick and design are often meant to be laughed at rather than taken seriously, and the fans love him.

He is often portrayed as a bumbling and ineffective villain, often failing in his attempts to carry out his schemes and being easily defeated by Batman and his allies. Despite this, his persistence and dedication to his kite-based motif make him a recurring character in the Batman comics. He has recently been given more depth and complexity, showing his motivations for his crimes and personal life, highlighting the character's desire for recognition and respect, and the tragedy of his life and failed dreams that led him to become a villain. Reddit fans like u/Croute_de_Couilles are definitely on board already.

Justice League Dark

Another assortment of characters as opposed to a singular, Justice League Dark is a team of superheroes in the DC Comics universe who specialize in dealing with supernatural and occult threats. The group typically consists of characters who possess supernatural powers or abilities and are not as well-known or mainstream as the traditional members of the Justice League. The team first appeared in 2011 in the comic book series of the same name, written by Peter Milligan and illustrated by Mikel Janin. The team's core members include John Constantine, Deadman, Zatanna, a powerful magician and sorceress, and Madame Xanadu, a fortune-teller and mystic: they all have great chemistry in the comics that would translate perfectly on the big screen.

Other members who have joined the team in the comics include Swamp Thing, Etrigan the Demon, and various other supernatural characters from the DC universe. The Justice League Dark operates independently of the main Justice League team, and their adventures often involve dealing with supernatural threats that the main team is ill-equipped to handle. Reddit's u/Darth-Python_236 has been thinking up some potential casting and is pretty hyped.

KEEP READING: James Gunn and Peter Safran Will Announce Part of Their DCU Plan This Month