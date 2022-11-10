Season one surpassed fan expectations; will season two live up to it, or maybe even surpass it?

Spoiler Warning: The following contains spoilers for season one.

With the death of Lucerys Velaryon in the season finale of House of the Dragon, the stage is set for the Targaryen civil war called The Dance of the Dragons. Based on Fire & Blood by author George R. R. Martin, it will see Westeros tear itself apart to seat either Rhaenyra or Aegon upon the Iron Throne. As armies clash and towns burn, dragons will die in the skies until Daenerys hatches three new ones in Game of Thrones.

With the war also comes several new characters on both sides for audiences to look forward to. While some characters are confirmed either by the show runners or throwaway dialogue, others can be speculated by consulting Fire & Blood.

Daeron Targaryen

The fourth child of King Viserys Targaryen and Queen Alicent Hightower, prince Daeron is fifteen when the Dance of the Dragons began. His father hoped that he and Rhaenyra's oldest son, Jacaerys Velaryon, would grow up like brothers, but Daeron sided with his siblings in their dislike for their nephews. At six, he became a dragon rider and flies Tessarion, nicknamed the Blue Queen.

Cregan Stark

The Starks have always been one of the most popular families in Game of Thrones. Thanks to their sense of honour and desire to seek justice, they came across as perhaps the one good noble family in a sea of power-grabbers. The ancestor of Eddard, Cregan, fills a similar role in this era of Westeros' history.

Roderick Dustin

While Cregan Stark declares for the Blacks, he hasn't mastered the teleportation skills of Jon Snow, so it will take his army quite a while to assemble and march to King's Landing. While they're preparing, Roderick Dustin, the lord of Barrowtown, is tasked with leading a group of old warriors as the North's vanguard. Called the Winter Wolves, they would prove to be some of the fiercest fighters in the war.

Along with giving us a consistent Northman character, Roderick and his Winter Wolves provide an interesting look into Northern culture that was omitted from Game of Thrones. With winter on the horizon, many Northerners sign-up to spare their families another mouth to feed. This causes them to fight ferociously in battle, as they have no fear of death.

Jeyne Arryn

Fans of Game of Thrones will remember the sickly boy Robin Arryn as the Lord of the Vale. He was not the first child-ruler of the Vale: lady Jeyne, a cousin to Rhaenyra's mother, Queen Aemma, inherited her father's seat at three. By the time of the Dance, she is nearly forty, unmarried, and bold enough to refuse prince Daemon a claim on Runestone after the death of his wife, Rhea Royce.

Elmo Tully

Grover Tully was mentioned in the season finale as a possible ally for Rhaenyra. Unfortunately, the elder lord of Riverrun would prefer to declare for Aegon, but fortunately, he is ill and confined to his bed. In his stead, his son and heir, Elmo, decides to wait and see how things play out before pledging Riverrun's fealty.

Elmo offers a parallel to Edmure Tully, the younger brother of Catelyn Stark, who also took command when his father was ill. While Edmure is depicted as incompetent, Elmo is more cautions, but is capable of fighting if required. The worst thing about him is that Martin made him, his father, and sons Kermit and Oscar, as a painful Muppetsreference.

Dalton Greyjoy

Nicknamed the Red Kraken, Dalton Greyjoy is the current Lord Reaper of Pyke. Despite his youth, he is a deadly warrior and a skilled sailor and foresaw the coming civil war while Viserys was still alive. He spent many years stockpiling weapons and ships for the coming storm and laughed when he learned of the king's passing.

Since the Velaryon fleet is aligned with Rhaenyra, Dalton's navy is a chance for Aegon's forces to level the playing field at sea. Of course, due to the Greyjoy's opportunistic nature, there's no telling which way the Red Kraken could go. In either case, it's a chance for House Greyjoy to redeem itself after the baffling portrayal of Euron in the final seasons of Game of Thrones.

Nettles

Daemon mentions in the season finale that the Blacks have access to many dragons without riders. To fill out the ranks, the Blacks attempt to recruit people with Targaryen and Velaryon blood to see if any can bond with a dragon. One who succeeded is Nettles, a young woman who tames the wild dragon, Sheepstealer.

Hugh Hammer

Among the riderless dragons Daemon list in the Blacks' possession, he brings special mention to Vermithor. This dragon was the mount of King Jaehaerys, and is the second-largest in Westeros. Daemon awoke the Bronze Fury with a Valyrian song, which could mean that he is prepping the dragon to accept a new rider.

Addam of Hull

With the death of Lucerys and his dragon, Arrax, the succession of house Velaryon is once again called into question. A solution presents itself when a Velaryon bastard named Addam claims Seasmoke, Laenor's dragon. Colrys Velaryon asks that Addam and his brother Alyn, be legitimized and made true-blooded Velaryon.

The Shepherd

As the Dance of the Dragons brings fire and blood across Westeros, the common people flock to King's Landing for protection. Many of them begin to listen to the Shepherd, a mysterious one-armed man who preaches the Faith of the Seven. He declares that dragons are demons and that the people will only be safe when they die.

The power of religion was explored during season five of Game of Thrones with the introduction of the High Sparrow. With his words and faith, he was able to rally together terrified commoners and almost break the likes of Cersei Lannister and Margery Tyrell. Imagine what the Shepherd could do by stoking the fires of fear, and with less altruistic motives than taming the power of the nobility.

