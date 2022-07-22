Establishing himself as a notable voice actor, Alan Tudyk is recognizable in front of the camera and behind the microphone. Audiences recognize his face as Wat in A Knight's Tale or as Harry Vanderspeigle in Syfy's Resident Alien series. Star Wars fans will know his voice as K-2SO from Rogue One: A Star War's Story. Throughout his career he's provided one-off voices or additional voices on hit shows like American Dad.

RELATED:Disney through the Years - 6 Characters that Were Recast or Re-voiced

His most recent and popular voice credits are that of Iago from Disney's live-action Aladdinand as The Joker (among other voices) in the series Harley Quinn. A versatile voice and screen actor, Tudyk continues his relationship with Disney as he embodies Mr. Darling in the upcoming Peter Pan & Wendy. Now that you can put a face to the voice, here are a few characters you may not have noticed Tudyk bringing to life.

Duke Weaselton - 'Zootopia' (2016)

A quick role for the experienced voice actor, Zootopia provided a slick, sly character that paralleled another animated Disney villain. The hit film tackles prejudice and stereotypes as a young rabbit cop attempts to make it big in the city of Zootopia. Duke Weaselton is a pivotal side character in the 2016 feature film as he steals a bag of night howlers, a clue that eventually leads Judy (Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick (Jason Bateman) to solve the case.

Tudyk's voice portrayal in this film and how the animal maneuvers is very similar to Steve Buscemi's Randall in Monsters, Inc. The pair sound very similar, with many viewers unable to spot the difference. It's unclear if Duke Weaselton will appear in Zootopia 2, but given Tudyk's relationship with Disney it's most likely we'll hear from him again. Zootopia is available on Disney+ or for rental on platforms like YouTube, Apple TV, and Amazon Prime.

Green Arrow - 'Young Justice' & Various Video Games

From 2010-2019, Tudyk voiced DC comic-book character Green Arrow on Young Justice. In addition to Green Arrow, Tudyk is responsible for the voice of characters like Dr. Simon Jones, Psimon, Captain Cold, and Leonard Snart. His voice acting appeared in 11 episodes during his nine-year run. Young Justice is available for streaming on HBO Max.

RELATED:12 Famous Actors Who Voiced Your Favorite Video Game Characters

Tudyk also voices Green Arrow in the Injustice video game series beginning with Injustice: Gods Among Us in 2013 and Injustice 2 in 2017. Between those game releases, he brought the character to life in Infinite Crisis in 2015. Tudyk has dabbled in voicing many DC characters throughout his career in various forms like Superman in Justice League: War and Alfred in Batman: The Audio Adventures, a podcast series.

Lenny, Oscar, & Dab - 'Ice Age' (2002)

Like many of his voice roles, for Ice Age Tudyk voiced a least two characters. His first role was Lenny, the burly saber-toothed tiger. Lenny was a part of Soto's (Goran Visnjic) pack hunting and tracking Manny (Ray Romano), Sid (John Leguizamo), and Diego (Denis Leary) as they attempted to return the young human to his people. Lenny had minimal speaking lines, it's still a character that most wouldn't recognize as Tudyk's. He shared the role of Oscar the saber-tooth with Diedrich Bader.

In the film, Tudyk was also the voice behind Dab the head dodo bird. His voice is perhaps more recognizable here with the high-pitched vocal range. He would appear again to voice characters in the various Ice Age sequels. Ice Age is available for streaming on Disney+ (not an original Disney film though) and for rental on platforms like Amazon Prime and Apple TV.

Heihei - 'Moana' (2016)

A Disney animal side-kick favorite, Heihei brought the standard comedic tone Disney supporting characters are known for. Heihei joins Moana (Auli'i Cravalho) on her quest to save her island from a curse. The chicken speaks no type of human language and is just a real animal character, unlike other sidekicks who sing and speak to their human counterparts.

This is one of Tudyk's best performances, and he didn't have lines to say, just noises to make. Heihei is a lovable character that unsuspecting young viewers would never imagine was voiced by a man, much less a man that they've heard voice characters before. Released the same year as Zootopia, Tudyk was busy bringing memorable Disney characters to life in 2016. Moana is available to rewatch or stream for the first time on Disney+.

'Devil' - 'Devil May Care' (2021)

A voice role geared toward a more mature audience, Tudyk voices the Devil in the animated series Devil May Care. The series first premiered in 2021 and is currently awaiting a decision from the network to be renewed or canceled. In seven episodes, viewers were introduced to Beans (Asif Ali) a Gen Z character hired by the Devil as a social media coordinator to rebrand Hell as an appealing place to live. The pair form an unlikely friendship.

Tudyk and Ali are joined by Pamela Aldon (Better Things) and Stephanie Beatriz (Encanto) in all seven episodes. The show features voices like Lindsay Lohan (The Parent Trap) and Jack McBrayer (30 Rock) as God, each appearing for a single episode. Devil May Care is rated TV-MA and available to stream on demand through Syfy's app or website.

KEEP READING:6 Characters You Didn't Know Were Voiced by Jim Cummings