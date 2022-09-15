Wubba lubba dub dub! Rick and Morty season 6 is here, picking up where season 5 ended. Things have changed for Rick and Morty (both voiced by showrunner Justin Roiland) and their multiverse. Rick no longer has his portal gun to jump to different dimensions, nor is he the smartest man in the multiverse anymore.

Season 6 is sure to be a game changer for our titular heroes. With plenty more exciting adventures and whacky characters to come. Though with such a wide cast of zany characters from over the years, it'd be nice to see some old faces return, but will they return as friends or foes?

The President

The President (voiced by Keith David) has relied on Rick and Morty for help ever since the Cromulons came to Earth to "see what they got." He constantly asks for the duo's help whenever there's an extraterrestrial threat, from giant talking heads in the sky to sentient turkey monsters.

The President and Rick tend to butt heads together due to their extreme narcissism. The President believes that America can't co-exist with a living god, like Rick, that won't submit to it, causing a heated rivalry between the two.

Talking Cat and Dragon

Jerry's Talking Cat (Matthew Broderick) has been a mystery since he first appeared. Having an unseen horrific backstory that made even Rick contemplate ending it all after seeing it. The Talking Cat was cast aside after his past was revealed, left to wander the streets alone, looking for someone who would take him to Florida.

In the same episode, Morty befriends a dragon (Liam Cunningham) who ends up "soul-bonding" with Rick, causing Morty to feel uncomfortable and sending the dragon away. Both being cast aside by a member of the Smith family, the Talking Cat and dragon find each other and form a bond. It'd be interesting to see them return for revenge on the Smiths and discover the Talking Cat's true origins in the process.

Dr. Wong

The Smith family therapist, Dr. Wong (Susan Sarandon), has provided constructive insight into the dysfunctional family since Rick turned himself into a pickle. She's calm, smart, and perceptive, breaking down most of the Smith family's psychological problems in just one session.

She's last seen surviving an attack from the Galactic Federation during one of the Smith's therapy sessions. Rick reluctantly saves her, leaving her alone in her destroyed office, stating, "she's better than this job." Perhaps Dr. Wong has quit therapy and moved on, but if so, where is she now?

Mr. Nimbus

Mr. Nimbus (Dan Harmon) controls the police! Rick's nautical nemesis has a long unseen history with the mad scientist. At first, they were once friends, but sometime during their adventures, the two became enemies. They formed a treaty where Rick could never touch the ocean, and Mr. Nimbus could never touch the land.

Once Rick accidentally breaks the treaty, Mr. Nimbus invites himself to dinner with Rick. Rick is angry and annoyed with Mr. Nimbus, but Mr. Nimbus sees through Rick, stating he can only see Rick for what he is. The two leave on bad terms, with Mr. Nimbus using the police to arrest Rick and then return to the sea. With a character so intertwined with Rick's long jumbled backstory Mr. Nimbus is sure to return eventually.

Jessica

The last time we saw Jessica (Kari Wahlgren), she had been teleported to a Narnia-like dimension and frozen in time, forced to watch the evolution of an entire species hellbent on killing Morty. Once Rick and Morty finally save Jessica and release her from her time in prison, she's completely changed from the experience.

Now believing herself to be a "time god," she has experienced the "life of time" and found only silence. She tells Morty that they should just be friends, but there will be more moments for both of them in the future. She and Morty may never end up together, but Jessica is sure to return in the future.

Birdperson's Daughter

When Rick deep dives into Birdperson's mind to save him from dying, Rick discovers a suppressed memory of Birdperson's child: a daughter born of a bird-man terrorist and a galactic federation agent. Due to her origins, Birdperson's daughter was sent to a Galactic Federation asteroid prison.

After reawakening and discovering this newfound information, Birdperson sets off to find his daughter. The daughter is briefly seen in an end-credits scene engaging in a prison brawl where she kills a man with a fork. She can take care of herself, but how will she react when her father eventually comes to rescue her?

Supernova

After a drunken night, Rick "unknowingly" devises a plan to kill the intergalactic superhero team, The Vindicator, by placing them through various puzzle rooms that will kill them if they fail à la Saw. In the end, the last remaining member of the Vindicators, Supernova (Gillian Jacobs), conveniently slips away during Rick's after-party.

Supernova hasn't been seen since, but like many people Rick comes across, she will likely try to kill him if they ever cross paths again. Without her team, Supernova is sure to be wandering the galaxy alone, dealing with the atrocities she committed and perhaps seeking revenge on Rick.

Mr. Poopybutthole

Mr. Poopybutthole has been a longtime family friend to the Smiths and a fan favorite since he first showed up in the episode "Total Rickall." He's shown to be a helpful aide to Rick and Morty at times and is one of the few people Rick seems to genuinely enjoy.

He usually pops up at the end of each season to foreshadow and provide insight into his life. Mr. Poopybutthole had raised a family and got a job as a college professor. Unfortunately, thanks to Rick, Mr. Poopybutthole loses that job and eventually loses his wife, too, leaving him depressed and alone now. Hopefully, things will turn back around for him soon.

Squanchy

Squanchy (Tom Kenny) is one of Rick's oldest friends, having fought in the war against the Galactic Federation and even formed a band with Birdperson. He's first seen at Rick's house party, where Morty and Jessica find him "squanching" in the garage.

Squanchy is a party animal and loves booze almost as much as Rick, which is probably why they get along so well. He's also shown to be caring towards his friends, going so far as to sacrifice himself at Birdperson's wedding to save Rick and his family. That's the last we ever see of Squanchy. His fate is still unknown. Given that his death was never shown on screen, he could still be alive somewhere.

Evil Morty

Evil Morty has been a thorn in Rick and Morty's side since season 1. Popping up here and there on his quest to destroy Rick and everything he cares about. Unlike most Mortys, this one is extremely intelligent and crafty, getting the upper hand on Rick every time they cross paths.

Evil Morty seems to be the true villain of the series, succeeding in his plan to destroy the Citadel and the Central Finite Curve, which boxed in all the multiverses where Rick is the smartest man in the universe. Evil Morty is last seen jumping into a portal, his destination unknown, but one thing's certain: Evil Morty will return.

