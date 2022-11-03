Losing a beloved movie or television series character is always rough. It sometimes feels like the screenwriters built someone up only to rip them from your hands.

Seeing beloved characters return isn’t really an everyday occurrence, mainly because few writers are willing to risk dampening the stakes that come with death. But, some of the time, a good resurrection is worth all of the heartache an audience felt.

Jon Snow (‘Game of Thrones’)

It sure did come as a surprise when Game of Thrones brought a character back. For an HBO show that had become infamous for killing off its most beloved characters, it was a shock to find resurrection become important to the plot.

In fairness, the prospect of revival had been referenced many times before, but it still came as a surprise when Jon Snow (Kit Harington) was wrenched from the grave. The character’s death served as the climactic moment of the show’s fifth season. Jon was revived by Melisandre (Carice van Houten) in the second episode of the following season, and boy did he come back swinging. After his rebirth, Jon reclaimed the North and stopped the White Walkers in their tracks. Be sure to make a note: this is how a hero returns from the grave.

Buddy Summers (‘Buffy The Vampire Slayer’)

Both gripping and hilarious all at once, Buffy The Vampire Slayer is unquestionably one of the best shows of its time. It follows Buffy Summers (Sarah Michelle Gellar), a vampire slayer, as she battles all manner of evil forces.

Buffy actually canonically dies a couple of times during the TV show’s run. But she kept coming back to save the world, and maturing in death as she did in life. At the start of the show, Buffy was a reluctant hero, thrown into a perilous life at the age of sixteen. By the series’ end, after more than a few close encounters with the beyond, Buffy is a seasoned and fearless heroine ready to do what it takes to save the world.

Gandalf (‘The Lord of the Rings’)

Based on J. R. R. Tolkien’s influential series of fantasy books of the same name, the Lord of the Rings trilogy is a must-see watch for fantasy fans. Among its incredible cast of characters are some exceptionally powerful beings. Among them is Gandalf the Grey (Sir Ian McKellen) who, during the story, defies even death.

Gandalf appears to perish in The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, having been pulled into a chasm after a fight with the formidable Balrog. Brought back to finish the fellowship’s quest and thus reborn as Gandalf the White, the wizard revealed himself to his friends in The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers.

Peter Parker (‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’)

More than a handful of heroes were blipped at the end of Avengers: Infinity War. They all returned in Avengers: Endgame to defend the world from Thanos’ army.

But Peter Parker, a.k.a. Spider-Man, had a harder landing than the rest. In the webslinger’s follow-up solo film, 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home, fans found Peter (Tom Holland) struggling with the death and legacy of Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.). The movie centers around Peter’s fight with the Elementals while on a school trip to Europe. In actuality, it’s a film about Peter taking his heroism to the next step.

Charlotte “Chuck” Charles (‘Pushing Daisies’)

Very few will detest the magic of the comedy-drama Pushing Daisies. This beloved forensic fairy tale tells the story of Ned (Lee Pace), an ordinary man who discovers that he can revive the dead with just a touch. However, Ned finds that another touch will send what he brings back to the grave once more.

After finding her murdered, Ned brings his close friend Charlotte “Chuck” Charles (Anna Friel) back to life. While this reunites the childhood sweethearts, the two can never touch again. Though doomed to remain apart, Chuck joins Ned in solving crimes, serving as his moral compass and constantly guiding him to do good.

Laura Moon (‘American Gods’)

In the TV adaptation of American Gods, the life of ex-con Shadow Moon (Ricky Whittle) is forever changed by a chance meeting with the mysterious Mr. Wednesday (Ian McShane). In the unpredictable tale spun by author Neil Gaiman, Moon finds himself embroiled in the conflict between the Old Gods and the New.

Audiences are introduced to Laura Moon (Emily Browning) as Shadow’s late spouse at the beginning of the show. Shadow learns of her infidelity but unwittingly brings her back from the dead. Her resurrection gives Laura a means to mend the bonds she broke in life.

Harry Potter (‘Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2’)

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2 was the final chapter in the series that introduced a whole new generation to the fantasy genre. Based on the seven Harry Potter novels by British author J. K. Rowling, the films translated many wizarding adventures to the silver screen for its adoring fans.

In the eighth instalment of the Harry Potter franchise, our titular hero bites the dust. Fortunately, before his death, Harry (Daniel Radcliffe) became the master of the Deathly Hallows, three extremely powerful magical objects that, when combined, held dominion over death. As a result, Harry returns to save the day as he always does.

Selina Kyle (‘Batman Returns’)

Before she joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Janet Van Dyne in Ant Man and the Wasp, comic book fans knew Michelle Pfeiffer as Selina Kyle from Batman Returns.

In one of the greatest roles of her career, Pfeiffer delivers the most iconic Catwoman performance yet. In Tim Burton’s 1992 superhero film, Pfeiffer’s Selina is killed by her boss when she uncovers his nefarious schemes. Ostensibly brought back from the dead by a vast array of alley cats, she is reborn as a cunning supervillain, crafting a cat costume to boot.

Sara Lance (‘Arrow’)

Sara Lance went from late love interest to deadly assassin before Arrow fans had even blinked. This original DC TV character, played primarily by Caity Lotz, was once the lover of Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) before he was shipwrecked and thought Sara dead.

In reality, Sara survived and ended up in the clutches of the League of Assassins. She returned to Oliver and Starling City as the capable, kick-ass vigilante known as the Canary. She did end up dying (and then resurrected) for real later on, but ‘thought dead’ to assassin is an impressive feat, even without the real death later on.

Kenny McCormick (‘South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut’)

Kenny McCormick is well renowned for his many deaths in the South Park series. Of his many canon resurrections, his most impressive return to the living appears during the must-see musical film South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut.

In the 1999 animated musical comedy, Kenny dies, obviously. After descending into hell, the boy encounters the devil and his abusive partner Saddam Hussein. Kenny appears as a ghost to warn the living of the devil’s plan to conquer the world. For his part in averting a hellish invasion, Kenny is allowed entry into heaven. He is later revived, returning to the show, but fans will never forget how Kenny almost single-handedly saved the world.

