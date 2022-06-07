From video games, narrations, features, and TV, Jim Cummings is the definition of an iconic voice actor. Deserving of some lifetime achievement recognition, Cummings IMDb filmography lists 582 different projects where he stepped behind the microphone to bring a barrage of characters to life, beginning in 1983 when he began his successful career as the voice of Winnie the Pooh.

The cuddly bear was initially voiced by beloved Hollywood actor Sterling Holloway, another Disney regular responsible for various animated characters. He's revived voices like Pooh, Tiger (originally voiced by Paul Winchell), and different Looney Tunes characters (originally voiced by Mel Blanc). Cummings has established himself as the biggest voice name out there with recognizable originals like Darkwing Duck or The Princess and the Frog's Ray. Looking back on his extensive career, there are a few characters we forgot his legendary vocals brought to life.

Fuzzy Lumpkins — 'The Powerpuff Girls' (1998 - 2016)

Adding to the sugar, spice, and everything nice of Cartoon Network's The Powerpuff Girls, Cummings voiced a villain of Townsville, Fuzzy Lumpkins. The animated series featured three super-powered little girls who fought crime while learning to be a kid. Lumpkins was a pink hillbilly creature that appeared in roughly nine episodes in the original series.

The first animated version of the series ran from 1998 through 2007. Cummings would voice Lumpkins in various episodes, specials, and video games until 2008. In the 2016 reboot, Cummings returned to Lumpkins for two episodes. The original animated series is available for streaming subscriptions to Hulu, YouTubeTV, and Sling. The reboot is available with subscriptions to Hulu, HBOMax, and YouTubeTV.

Captain of the Guards — 'Shrek' (2001)

In one of the most iconic Dreamworks animated films, Cummings still finds a role, even if it's a supporting one. Fans can hear his iconic tone as the Captain of the Guards responsible for rounding up the fairytale creatures. Cummings' character interacts a few times with Shrek (voiced by Mike Meyers) throughout the beginning and end of the film.

He would lend his voice to the franchise again in the form of video game voices for Shrek Forever After: The Game in 2010 but did not return for voices in the remaining films, at least that IMDb credit or uncredited him for. Audiences can stream Shrek for free on Amazon Prime or a Peacock subscription.

Singing Roles — 'Anastasia' (1997) & 'The Lion King' (1994)

Indeed not his first singing character, Cummings is credited for providing the singing voice of the notorious Russian monk, Rasputin, in the animated feature Anastasia about the lost Romanov royal. Legendary actor Christopher Llyod is responsible for the speaking role for most of the film; however, Cummings took over for Llyod, providing the vocals for the song "In the Dark of the Night."

This step-in role wasn't the first time for Cummings. The voice actor lent his vocals for The Lion King's"Be Prepared" after Scar's actor Jeremy Ironsdeveloped vocal problems, Cummings taking over for the remaining third of the song. Always mistaken as a Disney film, Anastasia was produced by Twentieth-Century Fox. The film now has a home on Disney+ after the giant purchased Twentieth-Century alongside The Lion King. Next time you find yourself scrolling, compare the two and see if you can spot the difference in voices when Cummings takes over.

Mr. Bumpy — 'Bump in the Night' (1994 - 1995)

One of those shows that vaguely generates an "Aha, I remember watching that," Bump in the Night was a stop-motion series that aired on ABC Saturday Morning from 1994 to 1995. The show features tales of a green monster named Mr. Bumpy (voiced by Cummings), his friend Squishington (voiced by Rob Paulsen), and doll Molly Coddle (voiced by Gail Matthius) all residing in the bedroom of a young boy.

A whimsical, strange animated kids show, Bump in the Night was rebroadcast on Toon Disney from 1998 to 2001. Cummings' voice is clearly recognizable from his various earlier Disney roles, but to kids of the time, completely different. The animated show is available for rental on YouTube, Vudu, or Apple TV, or for free on Tubi.

Steele — 'Balto' (1995)

Voicing the canine version of Gaston (of Beauty and the Beast), Cummings embodies the villainous persona of the husky sled dog Steele in Balto. Loosely based on a true story of the diphtheria vaccine arriving via sled-dog team to Nome, Alaska, the animated feature sensationalized the tale. Balto (voiced by Kevin Bacon) is an outcast husky that's part wolf, desperate to prove his worth to the town that rejects him by risking his life to help deliver the much-needed medicine to the town's sick children.

Steele is the town's most respected sled dog and heartthrob to the lady dogs. He vies for the heart of Jenna (voiced by Bridget Fonda), a female husky, and the love interest of Balto. This film was a recognized favorite of the 80s and 90s kids, making Cummings' voice all the more recognizable as the film's first audiences reached adulthood and rewatched it with their subscriptions to Hulu, Amazon Prime, or Sling.

