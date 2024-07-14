The Big Picture Copyright law allows films to enter the public domain after certain years, leading to Charade being free to watch.

A mistake in the credits of the film led to its early entry into the public domain, making it widely accessible.

The oversight of copyright led to Charade and other films joining the public domain, allowing greater access to classic works.

Copyright and privatization are inherently incompatible with art. However, Hollywood has been running strong for over 100 years, so the moviegoing audience has accepted the harsh reality of the industry. Ideally, a film should not be bound by corporate ownership, but that's the reality of living in a capitalist society. At the very least, privatization of creative properties has a shelf life. On January 1 of every calendar year, a new batch of art enters the glorious realm of the public domain. United States copyright law states that, after 95 years since its publication or 70 years after the author's death, film, literature, music, and other artistic works are stripped of their copyright and become free to access. Naturally, most films from the 1920s are widely available on streaming platforms and free services like the Internet Archive. When digging through the public domain library, you might be surprised to find a film from 1963 free to watch on YouTube or the Internet Archive. How did Charade, a classic comedy-crime caper that is only 60 years old, already enter the public domain? Someone at Universal forgot to add "copyright" in the credits.

Charade Romance and suspense ensue in Paris as a woman is pursued by several men who want a fortune her murdered husband had stolen. Whom can she trust? Release Date December 25, 1963 Director Stanley Donen Cast Audrey Hepburn , Cary Grant Runtime 1 hr 53 min

'Charade's Movie Star Charm and Genre Mashup Captures the Magic of Classic Hollywood

Starring Cary Grant and Audrey Hepburn, Charade is a movie star duo for the ages. The film by Stanley Donen, the longtime directing partner of Gene Kelly, is often described as the best Alfred Hitchcock movie not directed by Hitchcock. In this genre-juggling film, the traveling expatriate American Reggie Lampert (Hepburn) is pursued by three crooks who want to obtain money that her murdered husband stole from them. With her life in jeopardy, she teams up with Peter Joshua (Grant), a charming American she met on vacation. Peter, a professional thief using an alias, has personal motivations in this caper. Powered by many Hitchcock trademarks: a daring heist, a romantic criminal partnership, and humanity's innate greed, Charade certainly cribs from the Master of Suspense, but even Hitchcock, despite his undeniable craft, was too cynical to make anything this effervescent. Donen's background in musicals is evident here, as every image and emotional beat vibrates off the screen.

The concoction of comedy, romance, and suspense is so perfectly calibrated that it feels like a dream scenario rather than a reality. Charade, featuring two gigantic movie stars in Grant and Hepburn with electric chemistry, rounded out by a stellar cast of character actors in Walter Matthau, James Coburn, and George Kennedy, represents the gold standard of classic Hollywood entertainment. Donen crafts the film with such ease, but the formula, no matter how often it is replicated, rarely reaches the heights of Charade. Recent films, such as The Fall Guy, movie star-driven lighthearted capers appealing to a four-quadrant market by infusing action, comedy, and romance, are admirable in their effort to restore classic Hollywood blissfulness, but they ultimately show their hand as imitators. Jonathan Demme remade the film in 2002 with The Truth About Charlie, starring Mark Wahlberg and Thandiwe Newton, which was met with negative reviews.

'Charade' Ended Up in the Public Domain Due to a Mistake in the Credits

The major streaming services have been negligent in curating classic films in their expansive libraries. Outside the Criterion Channel or the scheduled programming on Turner Classic Movies, pre-1970 films may be hard to come by. Even if a service contains a dense library of old films, they are buried, as they tend to get buried by original programming. Charade is remarkably easy to access on various platforms. It belongs to the luxurious Criterion Collection, making it available to watch on the highest quality of home video transfers. The film was recently selected by The Bear's Ayo Edebiri during her visit to the Criterion Closet, every cinephile's paradise. For a casual viewing experience, you don't even need a subscription service to watch Cary Grant and Audrey Hepburn light up the screen with their radiant chemistry, as the film is available on YouTube or the Internet Archive for free.

Considering that Charade is nowhere near 95 years old, why exactly is this movie devoid of copyright protection? Is the studio, Universal, just asleep at the wheel? Well, in 1963, someone at the studio may have been, as one minor blunder resulted in a major loss of studio ownership. The hypnotic opening credits, evoking the title card work of Hitchcock collaborator Saul Bass, feature dazzling images and a catchy score by Henry Mancini, but what they are missing is the word "copyright." Universal Pictures and Stanley Donen's production company are credited, but "copyright," its abbreviation, or the official copyright symbol are nowhere to be found. U.S. copyright law states that any work between 1928 and 1978 must provide a copyright notice or any variation of the word, and because Universal failed to protect their property, Charade immediately entered the public domain upon release. In all likelihood, this was an unconscious error made by an editor or post-production assistant that slipped past the studio representatives and executives watching the initial cuts.

'Charade's Distribution and Its Impact on Copyright Law

In hindsight, Charade's entry into the Criterion Collection, the group committed to preserving classic and international cinema from being, feels unwarranted because of its widespread availability. It is prevalent in the physical media market, and countless prints of the film have been uploaded on YouTube over the years. The Grant-Hepburn genre confection is not the only film of the 1960s to inadvertently enter the public domain upon release. George Romero's groundbreaking zombie horror film, Night of the Living Dead, had a troubled distribution process. After changing the title from Night of the Flesh Eaters, the new overprints for the title card omitted any copyright notice. Like Charade, this technicality immediately landed Night of the Living Dead in the public domain. This oversight is a little more excusable, as this was an indie production with a shoestring budget. Since the release of Romero's debut, U.S. copyright law has been altered to eradicate this technicality.

Since this inexplicable blunder, studios have been dotting the i's and crossing the t's concerning copyright protection. Studios, which are ultimately defined by the bottom dollar, must have properties in their possession to earn revenue on theatrical re-releases, home video releases, and sequels. To the benefit of consumers of art, the public domain frees films from existing as commercialized properties. While they might be losing out on residuals, Universal did us all a favor. Charade is such a precious, diamond-cut film exemplifying the power of Hollywood entertainment that it deserves to be shared by the public.

