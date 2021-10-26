All media exists on something of a Curve of Enjoyability. On one peak is what most try to be: "Good and Entertaining." On this end of the curve sit creations that are genuinely well done, not just in their concept, but in their execution, creating something that stands as a lasting masterpiece in the minds of many. As we slide down the bell curve, we hit the "Valley of Mediocrity," a low middle section where the bland, the forgettable, and the boring sit to waste away their days outside of public consciousness. But then, on the other peak sits the most vexing, most intriguing, and perhaps, most beloved place a piece of media can fall: "Bad and Entertaining." The idea that something can be so bad that it miraculously loops back around to being good has given films like Birdemic: Shock and Terror, Troll 2, and Foodfight relevance and even the status of popular viewing material in America. The king of this bad viewing is, without a doubt, Tommy Wiseau’s The Room, a movie written, directed by, and starring Mr. Wiseau himself that has achieved an almost godly status on the far end of the Curve of Enjoyability. But in Japan, there is another king: Chargeman Ken!, a mid-70s anime so atrocious, so poorly timed, edited, voice acted, animated, and drawn that the fact that it ever made its way onto syndicated television feels like a poorly executed joke

Image via Knack Productions

Chargeman Ken! aired for almost three months (April 1st to June 28th) with a grand total of 65 episodes. One might think this to be an impressive amount of episodes for its short run time, until you realize that each episode of this anime series clocks in at only five minutes. These episodes aired two at a time, Monday through Friday, at the very specific time slot of 5:30-5:40. Yet despite each episode running for just slightly longer than the average commercial break, watching these episodes ages you, not in terms of the show's outdated references or visuals, but because you'll come out the other end not remembering where you are or what year it is.

The basic plot of the show is thus: The year is 2074 and human society is now incredibly technologically advanced, so much so that a race of aliens known as the Juralians have taken notice and have come down from outer space to conquer Earth. The only person that can stand between humanity and the imminent alien threat is a ten year old boy named Ken Izumi (Kazuko Sawada), better known as Chargeman Ken. The plot is entirely irrelevant. That short synopsis and formulaic narrative might make it seem like there aren't a lot of ways to mess up each five minute episode, but this is no ordinary anime we're dealing with.

Image via Knack Productions

Instead of filling out this series with a consistent plot, this anime seems to just make things up as it goes along, with almost zero continuity or sense. New information on the Juralians, Chargeman Ken, and the world they inhabit are brought up and promptly abandoned every other episode. In one episode, the Juralians state that Chargeman Ken gets his powers from sunlight, hence the reason they attempt to destroy the sun in that episode, only for this apparent weakness to the one person keeping them from world domination to never be utilized, or even mentioned again. Chargeman Ken also commits numerous crimes throughout the series, ranging from singlehandedly causing the mass extinction of a species of rare butterfly to straight-up murdering people and Juralians alike. Despite all this, our homicidal hero continues on with zero repercussions or even real acknowledgment of anything he does while pursuing his quest to vaporize every alien on earth.

Crimes against humanity and enough dropped plot threads to knit a sweater aren't the only jarring things that the show presents us with. The most prominent of these unexplained oddities would have to be Barikan, a strange, rotund, cross-eyed robot that follows Ken and his family around with no reason for his existence or presence ever given. He's just...he's just there. Despite that, he's one of the few things that remains nearly constant in the series, and I really do mean one of the few things.

Image via Knack Productions

You know what isn't consistent? Sounds. Noises. Not even just scenes playing out without any backing track—which does happen despite the show only seeming to have five total song loops to work with—but actions that should have noises are shown in silence. A monster roars? No noise. A character opens his mouth to gasp? No noise? A building explodes? No noise. But the one thing the show always makes audible is screams. Everyone and everything on this show screams. The Juralians, the people, Chargeman Ken, they all have these bizarre yells that are sometimes the only sound that this show gives you in a scene, usually plastered atop some kind of bizarrely done face.

Speaking of faces! The art style on this show is one of the primary reasons for its infamy. The show isn't styled like a normal anime, instead it gives you an unnatural blend of highly-detailed eyes and lips, uncannily realistic looking faces, thick outlines, and frequently off-model still frames. But it isn't just the drawn visuals that make this anime feel like such a hack job, it's the technical execution of slapping the handful of frames together. Aside from the poor general resolution of the visuals, there's the infamous "hair." a small, literal hair that hangs along the sides of the physical animation frames, popping up right when you least expect it. There's even a couple of frames in one of the episodes that feature an actual, physical hand atop some time frames. Obviously, these are frames that should have been removed in this aired-on-television anime, but it's quite easy to assume that they blew their anime's budget on screams and had nothing left over for editing.

Image via Knack Productions

All of this cumulates into something that can only be described as an out-of-body experience. While every episode of Chargeman Ken! is an awful masterpiece in its own right, there's one that stands above the rest, one that can singlehandedly embody both what Chargeman Ken! is and how its impact on Japanese culture is on par with The Room in America. That would be episode 35: "Dynamite In The Brain."

The five-minute episode begins with a nearly minute-long kaiju fight, with two dinosaurs battling and destroying a city. We're then shown Ken, his sister Caron, and Barikan watching the previous scene as part of a movie in a cinema. Ken and Barikan leave to get snacks, only to run into a famous scientist from West Germany named Professor Volga, who is then hurried away by suited men and, just outside the cinema, shot to death. Later, on the news, it's revealed that Volga has been invited to a meeting with the most important scientists from all over the world, and somehow appears on-air, seemingly alive. Ken, who watched what was for all intents and purposes the assassination of a scientist earlier and did nothing about it, now decides it's time to act. He bursts into the scientists' meeting and accuses Volga of being an imposter. Volga walks in front of a mirror and his reflection shows up, which proves that he isn't a Juralian because Juralians don't have reflections, a point that was never referenced before and will never be referenced again. Ken proceeds to use brand new mind-reading powers which have never been brought up before and hears a ticking in Volga's brain, deducing the Juralians have reanimated the scientist's corpse to utilize him as a human pipe bomb. They've done this, as the title suggests, by putting dynamite in his brain. Suddenly, we're in Chargeman Ken's flying ship, which, I simply must apologize for repeating, he did not have before. He asks Volga to forgive him before ejecting him from the ship. The scientist falls directly into the Juralian's tailing ship and explodes on impact, killing him for the second time in under five minutes. Volga yells. The Juralians yell. Finally, we get an explosion with an actual explosion sound effect. The episode ends with Ken speaking without moving his mouth as thoughtful music plays in the background.

How did this or any other Chargeman Ken! episode change Japanese pop culture? In America, we've shown our love for The Room in a variety of ways, but mostly through memes, and you'll be proud to know that no matter what nation we're from or language we speak, memes are universal. Japan has memed Chargeman Ken! to the moon and back, displaying their love for the series in a multitude of art forms. Numerous pieces of music and remixes of existing songs have been made from spliced Chargeman Ken! audio and visuals. The show has also been referenced in popular anime such as Sgt. Frog's episode "Jerseyman Fuyuki," where a character puts on Chargeman Ken's jersey and loses his mind, becoming unnecessarily cruel and violent in a parody of Chargeman Ken's actions in his own anime. But perhaps most amusingly, Chargeman Ken!, or more specifically Chargeman Ken! episode 35, has as been put on as an actual stage performance, complete with full-body costumes, a mannequin dressed up as Volga being hurdled at the Juralians, and, of course, the infamous hair on the promotional poster. If you haven't yet seen Chargeman Ken!, it's an experience that very little else can replicate but that should be had by everyone. Some subbed episodes are available on YouTube to watch in lieu of buying a series box set. If you're brave enough, you could even check out the official Chargeman Ken! website, where you can, amongst other things, buy Chargeman Ken's jersey and helmet — though I'm reliably informed that if you wear these items, you might go insane.

