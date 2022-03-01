The first trailer recently dropped for the upcoming science-fiction thriller film Chariot, about a world where scientists have discovered the secret to reincarnation, starring Thomas Mann, Rosa Salazar, and two-time Academy Award nominee John Malkovich. The new film hits theaters and will be available on digital and demand on April 15.

Chariot follows the story of a strange and unconventional doctor (Malkovich) who is in charge of the process of reincarnating people and a young man (Mann) who becomes a glitch in the system after running into a woman (Salazar) who he loved in a past life.

The trailer is narrated by Malkovich's character as he explains that the origin of the invention that allows for the reincarnation process is a mystery. They know that it works, and people can live and die and live again. We then see Mann's character going to Malkovich after experiencing weird dreams following meeting a girl. The trailer then delves into a series of strange and trippy imagery, including Malkovich wearing an odd red wig. It seems from the trailer that a big part of the film will be about Mann's character getting too in over his head as he tries to find the hidden meaning of his dreams and his connection to Salazar's character.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: Rupert Everett's 'Lost and Found in Paris' Announces Key Cast Members, Including John Malkovich and Kristin Scott Thomas

Audiences likely best know Mann from his staring role in Me, Earl, and the Dying Girl. He has also recently appeared in several feature films, including Halloween Kills, Lady and the Tramp, and Kong: Skull Island. Salazar is best known for playing the title character in Robert Rodriguez's Alita: Battle Angel. Malkovich has was nominated for Academy Awards for his roles in In the Line of Fire and Places in the Heart and is most known for starring in films like Being John Malkovich, Burn After Reading, and recently starring in the Netflix comedy Space Force — the second season was just released. Joining the trio in the film are Scout Taylor Compton (Halloween (2007)), former NFL tight end Vernon Davis, Chris Mullinax (Out of the Fight), and Shane West (A Walk to Remember).

Chariot comes from writer and director Adam Sigal. Sigal has previously written the mystery thriller Daydreamer and the comedy-drama When the Starlight Ends. He has also previously directed the film Stakeout.

Watch Chariot in theaters, on digital, or on-demand when it becomes available on April 15, and watch the brand-new trailer below:

'The Boys Presents: Diabolical' Review: A Glorious & Vulgar Animated Appetizer to Hold You Over Until 'The Boys' Season 3 The bite-sized, superhero shorts bring the same sense of creativity and vulgarity we've come to love in 'The Boys.'

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email