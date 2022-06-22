Charithra Chandran is cast in Meet Cute’s A Mid-Semester Night’s Dream, Deadline has reported. The British actor is well known for playing Edwina Sharma on Netflix’s period drama Bridgerton. She also starred in Season 2 of the Amazon spy thriller series Alex Rider (2020).

Chandran will lead the series that follows a group of graduate students, Mia, Lyle, Helen, and Demetri at Athinai State University, who are doing a semester on Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream. The group discovers a magical edition of the play which makes people fall in love with whoever reads from it.

Much like Shakespeare's comedy, the series will showcase that both Lyle and Demetri have the hots for Mia. However, she only has eyes for Lyle. Meanwhile, Helen continues to pine for Demetri and their now-extinguished romance. Alliances and affections are all set to change when Patrick, a TA spurned by academia and the arrogant Professor Oberman, starts wreaking havoc on the class via the magical book.

Image via Netflix

Along with Chandran, A Mid-Semester Night’s Dream casts Joseph Lymous (Hello Tomorrow!), Elliott Ross (Masters of the Air), Rasha Zamamiri (The Blacklist), and Craig First (Diabolical). In an official statement about her casting, Chandran said, “A Midsummer Night’s Dream is one of my favorite plays and Meet Cute’s modern adaptation in a college setting within the medium of podcasting makes this a really exciting and accessible project to be a part of.”

Meet Cute, the podcast company specializes in rom-com stories and has produced over 450 comedies as original 15-minute scripted audio episodes and has a global network of creators, including the likes of Pretty Little Liars author Sara Shepard, who created Cruise Ship, Dancing with the Stars’ Julianne Hough, among others.

The series is written by Danielle Evenson (Whatta Lark) and Heather Huntington (Persuasion). Rosa fame Suha Araj is wearing the director’s cap. Jenn Nielsen is serving as an associate producer while Sean Paulsen serves as an audio producer.

A Mid-Semester Night’s Dream will launch in September. Meanwhile, here’s the synopsis,