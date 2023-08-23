The Big Picture Charity Lawson made history as the fourth woman of color to lead The Bachelorette and fans praised her genuine desire for love.

Lawson recently got engaged to Dotun Olubeko on the show and their relationship is still going strong.

She will be making a guest appearance on Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 and will also be competing on Dancing with the Stars Season 32.

Charity Lawson became an instant fan favorite the moment she graced television screens during the 27th season of The Bachelor. Beaming with confidence and compassion, her exuberant personality and magnetic smile filled the room with such lively energy, so her emotional exit from the show was somewhat of a letdown for fans. Luckily, the child and family therapist from Columbus, Georgia, returned to the longest-running franchise's spin-off, this time as the leading lady. And everything that has happened since then has been nothing short of lovely, momentous, and significant, not only for Lawson but for the reality TV landscape at large. But now that the 20th season of The Bachelorette has already concluded, with the reality star ending up engaged to Dotun Olubeko, where will her career take her next?

A franchise known for its lack of diversity, the Auburn University graduate entered The Bachelorette Season 20 as the fourth woman of color to lead the franchise since Rachel Lindsay in 2017. Aside from Lawson's historic inclusion in the show, long-time franchise fans praised Lawson for her genuine desire to find love. Her Bachelorette journey came down to choosing between Olubeko and Joey Graziade — and whether she should consider welcoming Aaron Bryant back. Ultimately, the Season 20 leading lady gave her final rose to Olubeko. She said during the show: “We shared that incredibly special moment that changed my life truly forever. When I looked in your eyes in that moment, I saw the man that respected me, that valued me, that adored me, but a man that I can love forever.” And during the "After the Final Love Rose" special, the two confirmed that their relationship is still going stronger than ever. Now that she's found the one, what's next for the fan favorite?

She Appeared in the Trailer of Bachelor in Paradise Season 9

Image via ABC

Taking over Thursday nights on ABC this September 28, the trailer for Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 featured four former Bachelorettes, including Katie Thurston, Hannah Brown, Rachel Recchia, and the Season 20 Bachelorette. But since Lawson recently got engaged to Olubeko, she is probably only there to make a guest appearance. But while further details about the upcoming BIP season remain under wraps at this point, fans are — of course — hoping to have Lawson play a vital part in the show's ninth season.

The Next Bachelorette To Make Her Way to the Dance Floor

Image via ABC

After leading the 20th season of The Bachelorette, Lawson will be making her way to another reality show. The reality star will join the cast of Dancing With the Stars Season 32, according to ABC. She will be the second television personality to compete on the new season of DWTS, going against Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix. Much to Lawson's surprise, Olubeko broke the news during the live finale of The Bachelorette, saying, “I know you like to cut up. You like to dance, and you like to get down. I’m so happy to be the one to tell you that you’re going to be on ‘Dancing With the Stars.'”

DWTS is no stranger to featuring former Bachelorettes in the show, with Trista Sutter, Hannah Brown, Kaitlyn Bristowe, and Gabby Windey competing in the dance competition show. On the other hand, The Bachelor alum Melissa Rycroft also competed in the show, having won the 15th season of the DWTS All-Star edition.

Dancing with the Stars Season 32 will premiere this fall on ABC and Disney+. While you wait for Lawson's next reality show venture, you can rewatch her engagement to Olubeko down below.