Triangle of Sadness star Charlbi Dean has passed away from a sudden illness. The South African model and actress was also part of the recurring cast of The CW’s Black Lightning before starring in Ruben Östlund’s Triangle of Sadness, which won the Palme d'Or at this year’s edition of the Cannes Film Festival.

Born and raised in Cape Town, Dean began modeling in her childhood before making her film debut as an actress in 2010’s Spud. Dean would also be part of the film's sequel before landing a recurring role in Black Lightning as the villain Syonide. More recently, Dean got the lead part in Östlund’s Triangle of Sadness, a movie that met critical acclaim in Cannes and that’s been generating Oscar buzz since its world premiere.

Dean died from a sudden illness, the medical term used to describe any fast deterioration of someone’s health that’s not caused by any identifiable disease or accident. Details about Dean’s death are still scarce, but it’s sad to see her go just as Triangle of Sadness helped to show her talent to the world. Her death is even more tragic when we consider Dean was only thirty-two.

In Triangle of Sadness, Dean played the role of Yaya, half of a model celebrity couple also formed by Carl (Harris Dickinson). The couple is invited on a cruise on board a ship designed to please only the richest people on the planet. However, their vacations are soon derailed by an alcoholic captain (Woody Harrelson), a sunk ship, and a desert island where the billionaires will have to fight for their survival. The movie also stars Croatian actor Zlatko Burić (Pusher), Iris Berben (Eddie the Eagle), Sunnyi Melles (The Awakening of Motti Wolkenbruch), Henrik Dorsin (Solsidan), Dolly De Leon (Verdict), Vicki Berlin (Forbrydelsen), Oliver Ford Davies (Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace), and Arvin Kananian (Aniara). The film is written and directed by Östlund, with producers Erik Hemmendorff and Philippe Bober, and will open in theaters globally on October 7.

Our condolences go out to Dean's family and friends.