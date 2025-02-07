RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 17 contestant Sam Star’s ties to former NBA player Charles Barkley surprised RuPaul and the viewers. Turns out that the power forward-turned-sports broadcaster is Sam’s godfather! According to the competing drag queen, Charles went to high school with her mom and was one of her best friends. Sam revealed that the ex-basketball pro had played a huge role in raising her.

In an exclusive clip from the February 7, 2025 episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 17, Sam shares that her Godfather is proud of her for being a drag queen and not a basketball player. Sam reveals that Charles has attended many of her drag shows and when RuPaul refused to believe it, she pulled up one of their many pictures as evidence. The text on the photo from one of Sam’s drag shows read: “Uncle Charles came out to support! Love you.”

Later on, while speaking to PEOPLE, the drag queen shed more light on their relationship with the former NBA star. The performer shared that Charles had always been supportive of her and her mom. Sam admitted that while their godfather is always busy with work, whenever he is back in time, he always stops by to meet. She revealed that while growing up, her mom struggled a lot financially. During this time, Charles was the person she would turn to for help. “I owe a lot to him, for us being able to keep our house,” confessed the drag queen.

Sam’s Godfather Inspired Her To Take Up Sports

During the conversation, Sam admitted that, despite watching her uncle play basketball, she was never really interested in the sport. However, he inspired her to take up other athletic pursuits, including cheerleading and gymnastics. Sam shared that she was always involved with sports in school and would love to cheer the basketball players along. The drag queen joked about her height and claimed that she wasn’t really cut out to play ball.

The drag queen added that she incorporates her learning from cheerleading and gymnastics into her drag routines as well. While speaking about Charles attending her shows, Sam revealed that being an entertainer, he enjoys the “art” and “magic” of drag. According to Sam, every time he attends a show, he makes sure to generously tip the girls. “He’s not giving singles, he’s giving big bills,” said Sam.

She appreciated her godfather for being an ally of the queer community and expressed that his constant support has meant a lot to her over the years. According to Sam, Charles has received backlash for advocating for the LGBTQ+ community, but he has never let that stop him. The drag queen admitted that one day, she hopes to be as famous as her godfather and talked about how her school has put a statue of him outside the basketball court. “One day they’re gonna have a statue of me outside the theater department,” exclaimed Sam.

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 17 is currently airing every Friday on MTV. Previous seasons of the show are available to stream on Paramount+.