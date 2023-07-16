Looking through the lens of pop culture, it can sometimes seem that the Spaghetti Western genre begins and ends with Sergio Leone. The same lens can also reduce the samurai genre down to the work of Akira Kurosawa. Not that being so completely defined by two masters of cinema is such a bad thing, but those sorts of associations can crowd out a lot of quality work and narrow down the “acceptable” parameters of a given genre. It can also obscure overlap, and Westerns of all stripes have a surprisingly symbiotic relationship with samurai pictures. John Ford inspired Kurosawa, Kurosawa inspired Leone (among others), and shifting tastes in the 1970s produced a number of hybrid stories combining Western elements with Asian martial arts if not samurai specifically. There was Kung Fu with David Carradine on the small screen. There was the rather notorious Billy Jack and its even more dubious sequel. And there was 1971’s Franco-Italian Red Sun.

If your genre goggles are too tight, Red Sun must seem like a strange movie. It’s a Spaghetti Western starring Charles Bronson – straightforward enough, but his co-star is Toshirō Mifune, and he speaks English. It’s a Western that devotes significant time to diplomatic relations between the United States and Japan, not lone gunmen, cowboys, and Indians (though there are Comanches) or intrigues along the Southern border. The villain is played by a Frenchman, the female lead is Swiss-German, and at the helm was among the most English of English directors, James Bond’s own Terence Young. Very little about Red Sun makes sense on paper, including the circumstances behind its production. But underneath it, all is a fairly traditional quest with tinges of a buddy comedy, and it’s a hell of a lot of fun.

Who Was the Target Demographic for 'Red Sun'?

The thinking behind Red Sun seems to have been the same as the thinking behind many international co-productions of the 1960s and '70s: get as many people into the theaters as possible by appealing to as many distribution territories as possible with international stars. In its subject matter and production value, Red Sun perhaps aimed a little higher than some of its contemporaries. The plot, credited to Denne Bart Petitclerc, William Roberts, and Lawrence Roman for the screenplay and Laird Koenig for the story, originated with producer Ted Richmond. He came upon a story about a disgraced samurai visiting America and saw a movie in it. Initial preparation began in 1966 with a target release date for the following year.

Toshirō Mifune was the first actor recruited for the film. By that time in his career, he had 16 collaborations with Kurosawa under his belt and a towering reputation in Japan. The success of films like Rashōmon and Seven Samurai abroad gave him a worldwide fanbase and offers from American, British, and European studios. Never having learned English, Mifune learned his lines for such projects phonetically. In Red Sun, that meant playing the stern, stubborn, and honorable Kuroda Jubei, as archetypal a portrayal of a samurai hero as they come. Hardly a stretch for Mifune at that point in his career, and yet Kuroda is distinguished by his living at the end of the samurai era. If the Meiji Restoration hadn’t begun by 1860 (the year the film takes place), the rapid evolution of Japan into an industrialized nation with diplomatic relations with the USA meant the feudal system that sustained the samurai was dying. Kuroda, the last of a long line of warriors, is resigned to this fate, but determined to honor his heritage by retrieving the stolen ceremonial sword intended as a gift for Abraham Lincoln.

Had director Young gotten his first choice in casting Kuroda’s foil, the sardonic bandit Link Stuart, Mifune would have spent Red Sun becoming friends with his own doppelganger. That choice was Clint Eastwood, Leone’s Man With No Name who owed that part to the Yojimbo-derived A Fistful of Dollars. But it wasn’t to be, and Charles Bronson came into the part with long hair and a droopy mustache. Westerns had made Bronson’s career, Leone’s Once Upon a Time in the West among them. Those same parts made him a hit in Japan as well. “One of the ironies is that I made my breakthrough in movies shot in Europe that the Japanese thought were American movies and that the Americans thought were foreign,” he once said.

Eastwood has range and comic chops, and the thought of him and Mifune going head-to-head as foes-turned-friends is undeniably appealing. But had he been asked to lean into his Man With No Name persona, that would have left Red Sun without much contrast between Link and Kuroda. The no-name star of the Dollars trilogy also wasn’t quite as underhanded as Link is at the start of the film. He’s the nogoodnik of the leading pair, the thief betrayed by other thieves who just wants his gold (and to not be killed by his samurai jailer). But he keeps a sense of humor through the trek after the villains, and along the way, he endears himself to Kuroda and comes to respect and even honor the samurai’s ethics. Bronson may not be Mifune’s doppelganger, but he has excellent chemistry with him and sells Link’s arc in a wonderfully subtle fashion.

What Was Production Like on the Set of 'Red Sun'?

Bronson and Mifune were hired for star power; Young was hired because he knew his way around an action scene and three languages. Japanese wasn’t one of them, but he could converse with Alain Delon in fluent French, the local crews in Madrid and Almeria in Spanish, and Italian partners in – well, Italian. He and Bronson also had an established working relationship, despite Young initially wanting Eastwood as Link.

1967 proved infeasible for filming. Cameras wouldn’t roll on Red Sun until 1971, by which time the film had gone from a project backed by Warner Bros to a co-production between Richmond and Les Films Corona of France, with additional partners from Italy. All that prep time didn’t make the working relationship between Young and Richmond go any smoother once filming started. The two were at constant loggerheads, and the fights were bad enough to scuttle plans for future collaborations.

But if the producer and director spent the shoot fighting, the production ran smoothly otherwise. Bronson brought his whole family along for the shoot and Mifune traded recipes while cooking before the crew. Young recruited fellow James Bond alums Anthony Dawson and Ursula Andress into the cast, the latter as Cristina, the female lead (or as close as this male buddy story comes to having one) and girlfriend to Delon’s villain. Anyone who squirms at the way Spaghetti Westerns sometimes handle female characters won’t find any relief here, and the story can’t seem to decide how sympathetic or manipulative it wants Cristina to be. But Andress works well with what she has, and she enjoyed the film and the locations enough that she bought a house in Spain.

Delon did not buy a house. He wasn’t on location consistently, having commitments to juggle back in France. His villain, Gauche, is a classic mustache twirler without a mustache, but he gives Link another counterpoint besides Kuroda. The two were once co-leaders of a bandit gang, and Link is the unwashed, unshaven, weather-beaten, and more sinister to look at of the two. But aside from his occupation, he’s an amiable chap, one who finds redemption through his friendship with Kuroda. The clean-cut, impeccably dressed, charming Gauche has no redeeming qualities. And Delon’s intense eyes and sinister grins sell that perfectly. Of course, the standard black hat doesn’t hurt either.

A smooth shoot doesn’t always equal a great or even a good movie, but in this case, it did. As strange as it may look on paper, this Spaghetti Western co-starring a Japanese superstar and a French heartthrob as a villain with James Bond’s director, everything in Red Sun gels beautifully. The story it tells is straightforward. The mission is clear, Bronson’s humor lands, the bittersweet nature of Kuroda’s mission registers, and it all moves along at a brisk, but never rushed clip. And while its unique elements might preclude it from being a definitive example of a Western – or a samurai film – they give it a great flavor, well worth stepping out from rigid genre conventions to sample.