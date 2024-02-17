The Big Picture Charles Bronson's hidden talent of burping on command helped him land his first acting role in You're in the Navy Now .

Despite starting with comedic roles, Bronson is best known for his intense, tough-guy characters like Paul Kersey.

Bronson's success proves that even underappreciated talents can pave the way to unexpected achievements.

Now listen, we all love Charles Bronson. I think that much is certain. Bronson built his career on being one of the most badass faces in 20th century action cinema. Running down the list, Bronson had the Death Wish franchise, The Dirty Dozen, The Great Escape, and much more to his name. The man can kick butt undeniably, but he also has a slew of other underappreciated skills under his belt. Bronson could dress like a total stud, rattle off comedic one-liners like nobody's business, and was even considered a ladies' man by many (somehow, even into his much older years). This was a guy that could do it all!

Perhaps Bronson's most underrated skill was the one that first got him into the movie business. Which one was that, exactly? That would be his unmatched ability to burp on command. Of course, right? Without this at his disposal, Bronson never would have landed his breakthrough acting job in the 1951 war comedy, You're in the Navy Now. This gastric feature would not prove to be a primary utensil in his acting arsenal, but without it, we might never have met iconic characters like Paul Kersey. Take it from Bronson, kids — your most underappreciated talents just might change your life.

You're in the Navy Now When a new commander is assigned to a submarine chaser with an experimental engine, he finds the entire crew has as little experience as he does. Release Date February 23, 1951 Director Henry Hathaway Cast Gary Cooper , Jane Greer , Millard Mitchell , Eddie Albert Runtime 93 minutes

What Types of Roles Is Charles Bronson Best Known For?

These days, it's hard to think of Charles Bronson as anything other than a hard-edged tough guy. He built an entire career as a street-fighting, no-nonsense vigilante. He has a couple of iconic roles to his name, with the most famous having to be Paul Kersey from the Death Wish movies, but more than anything, Bronson is well known for bringing a distinct vibe to the movies that he's in. Almost every time he's on-screen, he's cold, bitter, and spares no one. There are a few exceptions, but most of those are in his pre-'70s work. Once he started working with Death Wish director Michael Winner, Bronson basically put on a different Paul Kersey skin for every movie.

Before that famous actor and director partnership was forged, it wasn't out of the question for Bronson to goof around a bit in his films. You can see Bronson at what might be his most likable in The Great Escape, but that's not the only fun movie that he's in. After all, he got his start with You're in the Navy Now! This little-known '50s war comedy might not have a lot of Bronson in it, but it did give him his first movie role.

Charles Bronson's First Movie Was 'You're in the Navy Now'

Close

The year was 1951, and Bronson was trying to make his big break in the movie business. A movie came along that gave him the ultimate path into the industry, that being You’re in the Navy Now. Bronson was the perfect fit, as he served in the Army in WWII, and was, of course, a maestro of the belch. Anyway, while the Army wasn't quite the Navy, the man had done his part and served. Despite that possible leg up, there were probably tons of actors who had served during WWII, so there’s no way that Bronson could have solely relied on that. He resorted to putting all of his chips on burping on command — which is, as everyone knows, a foolproof maneuver. Apparently, this gastric move won him a minor role in the movie as Wascylewski, a trouble-making shipmate. His role is brief, so don't go in expecting him to make much of a show or to lure any unsuspecting criminals to their deaths. Don't even go in expecting a whole lot of burping! Bronson simply appears to rattle off a few lines, give off his usually disturbed and unsettled vibe, and allow room for the stars, Gary Cooper and Jane Greer, to run the show.

Bronson's career would go on to be much more than the sonic abilities of his digestive tract's excess winds. Sure, he might not have had a huge role in You're in the Navy Now, but there was a time in which he was considered the highest paid living actor. Not bad for a brother of the burp. So listen, the lesson here is that even if you think your talents are silly and that they won't get you anywhere, just remember that Charles Bronson goofed his way to the top. What a guy!

You're in the Navy Now is unfortunately not available to stream at this time.