Charles Cyphers, best known for his roles in John Carpenter films like Halloween and The Fog, has passed away at the age of 85. The actor died after a brief illness in Tucson, Arizona. Cyphers’ Manger Chris Roe announced and confirmed the news to Variety early Tuesday saying, “Charles was a lovable and sensitive man” He would go on to say, “He always has the best stories and you got a full performance while he told you. He was a close friend and client on many years who will be dearly missed.”

Over five decades of work on both television and film, the actor would find a home in the horror genre. First forming a relationship with Carpenter with 1976’s Assault on Precinct 13, Cyphers would go onto star in the director's most celebrated work, Halloween. The actor would play the sheriff of Haddonfield, Leigh Brackett who has to deal with the tragic night Michael Myers decided to come home. His character didn't have the largest role in the slasher classic, but Cyphers brought warmth and an all-American charm to this cold world. His character was also the father of Annie Brackett, one of the victims of Michael's babysitter murders, played by Nancy Kyes. The actress was one of the first of his co-stars to respond to the news saying, “So sorry to hear about dear Chuck. My friend of many years, he could always be relied on for a kind word, a good laugh and a great story. How he will be missed.”

A John Carpenter Staple

After the scream-worthy success of Halloween, Cyphers would go on Carpenter’s Elvis, The Fog, and Escape From New York. He would even reprise his role as Leigh Brackett in two Halloween sequels. He would have a small role in Halloween II , which took place on the same dreadful night as the haunting original, but 40 years later he would return to Haddonfield in 2021’s Halloween Kills. While his beloved character would meet his demise in this blood-soaked slasher, it gave Cyphers an opportunity to say a version of his most iconic line one last time. “It’s Halloween. Everyone’s entitled to one good scare". While this sequel wasn't a critical success, for long-time fans of the franchise, it was great to see Cyphers throw down with Michael Myers one final time. The actor also had an absorbent amount of love for the horror community, making appearances at many horror conventions over the years.

Our thoughts are with Cyphers, his family and his friends during this difficult time. The actor's glowing legacy lives on through his work and all the people he inspired over the years. If you want to watch some of Cyphers best films, Halloween is currently streaming for free on Crackle and Escape From New York is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.