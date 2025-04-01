As far as Charles Laughton’s legacy goes, he’s well-established as one of the greatest actors of his generation. Not that Wikipedia is the be-all and end-all, by any means, but if you visit Laughton’s page, it’s kind of telling that he’s described, right at the top of the page, as “a British and American actor.” Actor. It’s right there. That’s what he did, and that’s what he did well. Some of his best performances can be found across a wide range of genuine classics, including Spartacus, Witness for the Prosecution, 1935’s Mutiny on the Bounty, and 1939’s The Hunchback of Notre Dame. But he didn’t just appear on film, given he also did quite a bit in the world of theater. On stage, he acted and also sometimes served as a director, and going back to the cinema landscape, Laughton also directed there, and found success… kind of. Eventually.

Charles Laughton was not a conventional director, and he worked at a time in Hollywood history (the 1950s) when movies – though sometimes great – did feel potentially more sanitized than in later decades, largely thanks to that ever-pesky Hays Code. Laughton’s work as an actor was well-recognized in his time, given he was active throughout the 1930s (including winning an Oscar for 1932’s The Private Life of Henry VIII) and into the early 1960s, before passing away at the age of 63 in 1962. But to focus on his directorial efforts, his filmography is ranked below, starting with one classic he directed and ending with… oh, that, um, same classic that he directed. How does that work? What’s happened? Is this going to be foolish? Can a ranking actually function when the number of things that can be ranked proves to be a number lower than two? Well, there’s only one way to find out!

1 'The Night of the Hunter' (1955)

Starring: Robert Mitchum, Billy Chapin, Shelley Winters