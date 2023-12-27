The Big Picture May December star Charles Melton proves his versatility and talent beyond Riverdale with his nuanced performance in Poker Face's "The Future of the Sport."

Melton's character starts out as a cocky athlete but takes a sinister turn, adding an unpredictable element to the episode.

Melton's convincing portrayal saves an otherwise mediocre Poker Face episode and showcases his potential as one of this generation's next big faces.

Out of all of 2023's breakout stars, Charles Melton is one of the biggest surprises. For just under a decade, Melton has been popping up all over the place. He's played parts in the American Horror Story franchise, appeared in Bad Boys for Life, and, of course, was Reggie Mantle in Riverdale. That's where Melton was really able to cut his teeth, even going so far as to recently call the series his "Julliard." His success doesn't stop there, though. These days, Melton is being circled for an Oscar nomination after his performance in Todd Haynes' May December. He's proven that he isn't just a teenage heartthrob, but is actually capable of delivering nuanced and challenging performances, all while going up against icons like Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore.

While May December will undoubtedly stand as his best work of 2023, Melton spent the early part of the year proving that he wasn't a one-trick pony after appearing in Poker Face's late-season episode, "The Future of the Sport." Here, he plays Davis McDowell, a young dirt track race car driver who's going up against a bitter veteran, Keith Owens (Tim Blake Nelson). Melton starts the episode out by merely playing Davis as an ambitious hot shot, but one who plays his game with integrity. It doesn't take long for Charlie (Natasha Lyonne) to start doing her thing, getting to the bottom of what Davis is really capable of doing. This was the first indication that Melton's career was capable of extending beyond Riverdale.

'Poker Face' Is One of 2023's Best TV Shows

Although this year has seen many great TV shows coming and going, people seem to have forgotten about one little series that came way back in January. After having directed some of the best Breaking Bad episodes in the early part of the 2010s, Rian Johnson loudly returned to the stratosphere of TV with his weekly whodunit, Poker Face. This series follows Charlie Cale, a human lie detector who is on the run after discovering a sinister criminal plot, executed by a powerful casino owner. Charlie's various adventures take her through small-town America, with each episode introducing her to a new cast of characters (played by impressive actors like Hong Chau and Adrien Brody) and a fresh crime to solve. The fun of this series lies more in that the Knives Out mastermind tells us how the crime actually went down before Charlie entered the picture. Then, we get to see how she comes to solve what we already know. It might just be another exercise in Rian Johnson subverting the tropes of a genre, but hey, he's good at it! And it's a lot of fun!

Charles Melton Is the Best Part of "The Future of the Sport"

In Episode 7, "The Future of the Sport," Charlie finds herself driving through a quiet part of Tennessee where she ends up working a part-time job at a go-kart track. During this brief chapter of her life, she, of course, gets in the middle of the town's drama. A young racer's car is tampered with, causing it to crash during a practice session. The thing is, the owner of that car, Davis McDowell, was not in the car when it crashed. The daughter of the main suspect and Davis' rival, Keith Owens, was behind the wheel! Charlie digs into the case, but the more she looks, the more it becomes obvious that the situation can't only involve Keith Owens.

Charles Melton's performance here is fascinating. His character starts out as being the kind of brash, cocky athlete that you find in so many sports leagues. So, while he's a bit unlikable, he's also given a few moments at the go-kart track where he's made a bit more charming. Melton has an undeniable charisma, especially evident when performing with Lyonne. Keith Owens, on the other hand, is played as a flat-out monster. On top of being a loudmouthed jerk, we get to see him sneak over to Davis' house early in the episode, where he messes with his young competitor's engine in hopes that it will make him crash. As always, Charlie comes along and works her magic. After Keith's daughter Katy (Jasmine Aiyana Garvin) gets in the accident, Charlie concludes that Davis was aware of his engine's altered state. Upon learning this, he messed with his car's seat belt so that it would give way in the event of an accident, then had Katy Owens take his car for a spin, knowing that it would crash.

Charles Melton's 'Poker Face' Performance Proves That He Has Many Different Sides

Once the cat's let out of the bag, Melton's character takes a sinister turn. Davis starts out differently from his Riverdale character, but not too different. However, once he's exposed, there's a simmering anger to him that changes the episode for the better. "The Future of the Sport" can feel a bit aimless up until this point, but Melton's turn adds a spice that makes things even more unpredictable than this show usually is. The scene when Charlie first calls him out is especially great. Davis starts playing dumb and kind of annoyed that Charlie would even accuse him of such a thing, but eventually gives up the charade, and even seems like he might come at her throat at any moment.

Melton really sells this dramatic flip well. As fun as Poker Face is, a lot of the time, when characters are found out to be behind a sinister crime, the actors seem to ham it up a bit too much and don't really sell it convincingly. His work also saves an otherwise mediocre episode of what is normally a great series. "The Future of the Sport" is full of so many unbelievable character choices and plot points that it ends up being one of the weaker releases of its season. This shouldn't come as too big of a surprise, considering Johnson didn't direct or write this episode, but it's still a bit of a bummer.

Between his work as a traumatized man-child in May December and a devious racecar driver in Poker Face, it's safe to say that we've all got our eyes on Charles Melton's career. Hopefully, he continues to challenge himself as he did in 2023, stretching himself to perform outside the box and constantly reinventing his career. If he keeps up this wave that he's currently on, he very well could solidify himself as one of this generation's next big faces.

