The Big Picture James McAvoy has expressed an interest in exploring a more villainous side of Charles Xavier character.

McAvoy has shown versatility in playing villains, with roles like in Split and the upcoming film Speak No Evil.

Speak No Evil is a 2024 horror-thriller film directed by James Watkins, set for release on September 13th, 2024.

While his time may be over with the X-Men franchise (at least for now), James McAvoy still has some things he'd like to see with his beloved interpretation of Charles Xavier. While speaking with Collider's own Perri Nemiroff about his new film Speak No Evil, McAvoy was asked what part of Charles he would have liked to tap into. The answer he gave may be surprising, as he seems like he really would like a chance to explore a more villainous side of the character:

"I'd love to take him [Charles Xavier] evil. You'd love to take him bad. You'd love to make him go AWOL. There's tons you can do with that character, which is what they will do. Marvel will do tons with that character, and I cannot wait to see what they do with it. It's in good hands. It's still a part that is just so ripe for exploration for whatever lucky actor gets to do it."

McAvoy also briefly brought up Emma Corrin's name, who plays the main antagonist of Cassandra Nova in the recently released Deadpool & Wolverine. Being the twin sister of Charles Xavier, Nova is about as close as we're going to get to an evil Charles Xavier for now. She succeeds in the assignment too, as Cassandra Nova is an effectively scary antagonist for an otherwise hilarious Marvel movie.

James McAvoy Has Become a Master of Playing Villains

Your browser does not support the video tag.

While Charles Xavier is about as noble as a character can be, James McAvoy has shown his versatility as an actor with some more recent villainous roles. One of the most iconic ones is from a very different kind of superhero story, that being M. Night Shyamalan's very successful Unbreakable sequel, Split. There, McAvoy plays a man with over twenty-three different personalities, with the twenty-fourth being a superpowered monster hell-bent on destruction.

McAvoy is keeping the villainous momentum going with his next feature film, Speak No Evil. A remake of the 2022 modern classic, the film follows a couple and their young daughter traveling the European countryside. They meet and befriend a local man named Paddy (James McAvoy) as well as his wife and child. However, when they go to spend their vacation at their new friend's home, they quickly see that this unusual family is not at all what they appear to be.

Speak No Evil releases in theaters on Friday, September 13th, 2024.

Buy Tickets