Social Media superstar Charli D’Amelio is taking her talents to the big screen. The TikTok phenom has signed on to play the lead role in Home School, a supernatural thriller being produced by Proxima Media.

According to Deadline, D’Amelio will portray Mira, a teenager who moves to a perfect town to live with her aunt after the death of her mother. Mira discovers in this eerily all-too-perfect town, that her mother’s death and her fate are supernaturally intertwined with each other. In speaking with Deadline, D’Amelio was instantly attracted to Home School after reading the script. “As soon as I read Home School, I knew it was for me,” she said, adding that the fun, edgy premise is what drove her to the project.

D’Amelio acknowledged that, since this will be her first live-action role, it will be challenging, but she’s up to the task. “While the role will certainly be challenging and push me to learn to act and become Mira, it’s a fun ride and meant to be fun to make and fun to watch,” she said.

Image via Hulu

RELATED: 'Hawkeye' Director Rhys Thomas to Helm Live-Action 'Robotech' Movie for Sony

Ryan Kavanaugh, who founded Proxima Media, told Deadline that the aim for Home School is to mix The Sixth Sense with Get Out to make a tense, edgy film. “We’ve been developing this project for a few years to bring something new and exciting to the screen,” Kavanaugh said.

Home School is meant to launch the film career of D’Amelio, who ascended to the top of the TikTok world in 2019 when the social media app was still in its infancy. She became the first TikTokker to reach 100 million followers, and since then, D’Amelio has starred in The D’Amelio Show, a docuseries produced by Hulu which looked at the social media star’s rise to the top. She made her feature film debut voicing Tinker in 2020’s StarDog and Turbo Cat, which was distributed by Searchlight Pictures.

F. Javier Gutierrez (Rings) has signed on to direct Home School, which was written by Casey Giltner, who also wrote the script for the First Day of Christmas. That film was picked up by Village Roadshow, according to Deadline. Production is slated to begin on Home School in July, and no official release date has been announced.

How to Watch 'The Offer': Where to Stream the Miniseries About the Making of 'The Godfather'

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Kareem Gantt (98 Articles Published) Kareem Gantt has been covering all forms of entertainment for the past 10 years. His work has been seen in numerous online publications such as FanSided, AXS, and ScreenRant. More From Kareem Gantt

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe