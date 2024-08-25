The Big Picture Charli XCX's documentary, Alone Together, offers a personal look at creating an album during lockdown, showcasing her creativity and vulnerability.

If you have used the internet in just about any capacity over the last few months, you will most likely have seen the memes about “Brat summer.” In fact, you may have encountered signs of brat summer in real life or while keeping an eye on the current presidential election. Without knowing who Charli XCX is, one may be confused about how this all came about. Following the June 7th release of her newest studio album Brat, social media communities immediately took to the neon green, introspective party-girl vibes of the album. Although her hardcore club beats and uniquely personal lyrics are what finally positioned her at the top of the cultural zeitgeist, Charli is no stranger to creating art that fits perfectly into the times they are released in.

In 2020, amidst the worldwide coronavirus pandemic, Charli created a sort of DIY, made-at-home album titled How I’m Feeling Now, which explored themes of loneliness, isolation, and lusting for something more. The album wasn’t the only creative project Charli spent the pandemic developing though, as she simultaneously decided to document her experience in pandemic isolation for the documentary Charli XCX: Alone Together, directed by Bradley Bell and Pablo Jones-Soler. Pushing past the typical behind-the-scenes documentary format, Alone Together offers a unique insight into the creation of a pop album during one of the most challenging times in modern history.

Charli XCX: Alone Together (2022) This documentary captures pop star Charli XCX as she creates a new album during the COVID-19 lockdown. Offering an intimate glimpse into her creative process and personal life, the film explores how she connects with fans and collaborators while dealing with the pressures of isolation and uncertainty. Release Date March 18, 2021 Director Bradley Bell , Pablo Jones-Soler Cast Charli XCX , Huck Kwong , A. G. Cook , Sam Pringle , Twiggy Rowley , Shameera Aitchison , Jon Aitchison , Clairo , Diplo , Ashnikko , Christine and the Queens , Tedros Adhanom , Taylor Swift Runtime 67 Minutes

'Charli XCX: Alone Together' Is Not Your Typical "Making Of" Documentary

On the surface of Alone Together is the story of the making of Charli's fourth album, How I'm Feeling Now. Throughout the film, sequences of Charli in a makeshift home studio attempting to master complex music production systems and troubleshooting recording equipment mishaps carry the story of her time in isolation forward. Close musical collaborators of Charli's appear frequently throughout the film, including long-time creative counterpart A.G. Cook, as they work from remote locations to put together a pop album in just over six weeks.

While the album is certainly the inspiration for the film, the true heart of the story lies in the exploration of Charli's own feelings about herself, her identity, and her relationship with her then-boyfriend. Despite being together for 7 years, Charli and her boyfriend at the time, Huck Kwong, had never spent longer than two weeks together before the pandemic. Forced into isolation together due to a stay-at-home order, the film depicts the couple as they try to better understand each other and their new-found closeness. Charli frequently discusses her own mental health throughout the film as well, which is centered around the fact that she ties her self-worth to her ability to create art. With the pandemic putting a pause on all the aspects of Charli's career that allow her to feel fulfilled, Alone Together ultimately becomes an exploration of Charli's ability to adapt her craft at a time when it seems impossible.

Charli XCX Created a Time Capsule of the Pandemic Era

As one may imagine, there were no production crews or high-budget sets involved in the making of Alone Together. The pandemic-era restrictions forced Charli and the directors to get creative in how they would capture and convey all the moments that led to the creation of the album. The majority of the film is shot on camcorder, iPhone, and Photo Booth, and it even includes a plethora of clips from recorded Instagram live and Zoom sessions. These shooting styles give the film an overarching personal touch, as the audience is getting a closer than ever look at the intimate life of a pop star and her thought process.

When watching the film retroactively, viewers will instantly be brought back into the anxieties of avoiding coronavirus, as shots of Charli and Huck walking around in masks are clear signs of the times. In the same sequence, the couple discusses work-from-home mandates and how the idea of returning to the office feels like a far-out reality. Very few people are shown in person around Charli, and FaceTime calls between her and her parents remind viewers that even the closest families were forced to be separated during such a tumultuous time. While not exploring many of the harsh realities surrounding the virus and its global impact, the film certainly serves as a reminder of just how unprecedented these times were, and how heavily it affected the arts and entertainment sector.

Charli XCX's Fans Play a Big Role Throughout the Film

Charli's fans, known affectionately as "angels," also serve a key role in both the making of the album and the documentary. Charli is frequently shown taking lyric ideas, fielding video clips, and polling her online following about cover art throughout the entire production process. Similarly, self-recorded interviews from some of her most die-hard supporters break up sequences recorded by Charli herself, and almost all of them reflect feelings of loneliness that Charli herself expresses throughout the film. As many of Charli XCX's fans are members of the LGBTQ+ community, the documentary also explores how a pandemic-like situation is even harder for these folk, as being forced into stay-at-home isolation often leaves them separated from the communities that accept them the most.

Each fan featured prominently throughout the film is represented by an animated avatar version of themselves, which poignantly represents the reliance on technology for connection at the time that the film was made. Oftentimes, their thoughts and feelings are shown via tweets or other types of social media posts, and all of their recordings are framed within the confines of a desktop computer screen. While many of the fans featured throughout the film struggled during this time, it is clear that Charli's work, particularly the music she created during lockdown, helped them feel less alone and ultimately gave them a sort of purpose when their normal lives came to a halt.

While Charli XCX has already released two other albums since the release of How I'm Feeling Now and Alone Together, both of these projects certainly deserve recognition for being able to turn the extremely tough aspects of the pandemic into a celebration of how humans can find connections through art and community. As Brat summer begins to wind down, Alone Together offers a chance for Angels to appreciate a much more intimate, personal era of Charli's career.

Charli XCX: Alone Together is available to stream on Hulu in the U.S.

