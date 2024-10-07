The leaves and the temperature are falling, but a little piece of Charli XCX's "Brat Summer" will forever be captured on film. The British pop star shot a film in Poland in August. Variety reports that Erupcja was directed by Jethica's Pete Ohs.

Erupcja (Polish for "eruption") will focus on the volcanic relationship between two women in Warsaw; Bethany, played by XCX, is a visitor to the country, while the other (Lena Góra, The Easterngate) is a native. In the Variety article, Ohs explains that the title is both literal and metaphorical; it was inspired by a conversation he had with a man who was trapped in Warsaw for a month in 2010 when the Icelandic volcano Eyjafjallajökull erupted, disrupting air travel across Europe. The film also stars Will Madden (Mean Spirited) and playwright/actor Jeremy O. Harris (Zola). It will be the second collaboration between Ohs and Harris; Ohs edited the documentary Slave Play. Not a Movie. A Play., which Harris directed about his own controversial stage production, Slave Play.

What Other Acting Has Charli XCX Done?

Close

Born Charlotte Emma Aitchison, British pop star Charli XCX had the biggest success of her career with her sixth studio album, 2024's Brat, which peaked at #3 on the Billboard charts. She made her acting debut lending her voice to an episode of the FXX animated series Major Lazer. She also voiced characters in the animated films The Angry Birds Movie and UglyDolls, and guested on HBO Max's revival of Gossip Girl as herself. She was also the subject of the 2021 documentary Charli XCX: Alone Together, which documented the creation of her album How I'm Feeling Now at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic. She has a number of acting projects lined up, as the success of Brat brought her to greater heights of international fame. They include Faces of Death, a reimagining of the horror "shockumentary" series of the same name, from How to Blow Up a Pipeline's Daniel Goldhaber; the Gregg Araki erotic thriller I Want Your Sex, alongside Olivia Wilde and Cooper Hoffman; and the graphic novel adaptation 100 Nights of Hero. She is also set to act in and produce music for the upcoming Amazon Prime Video series Overcompensating.

Erupcja was shot in a semi-improvised style, as Ohs explained to Variety: "We go to a location for two weeks. I’m basically the whole crew. We shoot in order, and we write the scenes as we go. We’ll write the dialogue the day before or the morning of, and we live the story. It is kind of crazy. It is a challenge, but it makes it really fun, and it makes it not feel like a job. It makes it feel like this is pure creativity."

Erupcja is now in post-production; no release date has yet been revealed. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.