Charli XCX took pop culture by storm last June, when she released her mega-hit album, "Brat." What followed was a juggernaut of pop culture influence, as the dawning of the British singer’s sixth studio album officially dubbed the summer of 2024 “Brat Summer.” Soon, “Brat,” and its signature green color, simplistic font, and turns of phrases like “and it’s completely different but still brat” became embedded into pop culture, in vogue phrasing, and internet memes alike. Multiple editions of the album were released, including a deluxe edition that featured remixes of each song, featuring artists like Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Troye Sivan, and Lorde. The Kamala Harris campaign dawned a parody of the album cover on their social media pages. “Brat” was deemed the word of the year for 2024 by Collins English Dictionary. Charli XCX was everywhere.

However, this moment felt long overdue for longtime fans of Charli. While the pop star had previously enjoyed successful album releases and tours, no previous album had ever come close to the success of “Brat.” While “Brat” earned Charli her first nominations at the Grammy Awards as a solo artist, having only previously been nominated in 2015 as a collaborator on Iggy Azaela’s “Fancy,” it should not have been the first album to do so. Make no mistake: “Brat” is a great album, worthy of its pop culture influence, bound to be remembered as one of the definitive pop albums of the 2020s. But, it isn’t Charli XCX’s best album. It’s time to make the case instead for 2022’s “CRASH.”

‘CRASH’ Paved the Way For The Release of ‘Brat’

Image via Rolling Stone

One of Charli’s most distinguishable traits is her ability to transcend the traditional bounds of the pop genre. Some of dubbed her music as “electro-pop,” others have even gone so far as to say she’s more “experimental.” Regardless of how one chooses to specifically label it, the fact of the matter is, Charli is always going to deliver the unexpected. The release of “CRASH” found Charli at a pivotal moment in her career. Her last album to be released under her contract with Asylum Records, but the first to be released under a major label. Charli took the opportunity to present a satirical character version of herself with its release, opting for a hyper-sexualized persona, and going so far as to use an A&R rep for the first time in her career.

She took it a step forward by turning to inspiration from the pop greats that proceeded her, citing pop stars from the 80s and 90s, like Janet Jackson as an influence. The marketing for “CRASH” was inspired by the 1996 David Croenberg film of the same name. Released on March 18, 2022, the album received a generally positive reception from fans and critics alike, opening the door for a tour and festival appearances in promotion of the album. It was the first Charli album to reach the Top 10 on the Billboard 200, peaking at number 7, and making a myriad of music publication’s Top Albums of 2022 lists. But, it saw no major award nominations, and didn’t take off anywhere close to the success of “Brat.”

Really, the release of the album mirrors the career of a pre-“Brat” Charli herself. Prior to 2024, she managed to remain in a bit of a strange limbo of influence. Her albums usually performed well, she could sell out a stadium, and she wasn’t unknown. But, she wasn’t exactly mainstream, either. She constantly rode the line between underground and mainstream. In many ways, she simultaneously felt like both the most obvious and best-kept secret in pop music. It seemed like she was always bound to break through that line, making the success of “Brat” seem inevitable. But, if no other album of Charli’s had managed to do it before (looking at you, “Pop 2”), “CRASH” should have been.

Despite Not Becoming a Cultural Phenomenon, “CRASH” Is A Perfect Pop Album

By all accounts, “CRASH” is a perfect pop album. Like Charli’s other albums, it’s quick and fast-paced, the non-deluxe album standing at a quipping 33 minute runtime. Charli knows how to make a point, and she knows how to not overstay her welcome (if anything, she leaves the listener wanting more, but in the best way). It’s not dragged out or excessively long for the sake of being so. It, like Charli herself, is blunt and to the point, but not so rough that it feels inaccessible. The album has a faultless vintage pop style without being too gimmicky, and the satirical persona that Charli presents throughout is well executed.

“CRASH” takes the listener on a journey of upbeat dance pop. Leaning less on the electronic sounds of her previous albums, while still keeping just enough to maintain the sound Charli is best known for, “CRASH” offers a quick bite of pop goodness. “Good Ones,” the album’s leading single, explores themes of self-sabotaging and erratic tendencies. “Beg For You,” which features Rina Sawayama, emits Y2K pop banger moods. And, arguably the best song on the album, “Baby,” utilizes funk and disco sounds inspired by early Janet Jackson and funk band Cameo. In an interview with Apple Music, Charli herself said that “Baby” was the “foundation of the vibe of the album.” Which feels fair to say, given that of all the songs on this no-skip album, something about “Baby” feels like the most definitive of the album, almost like how “360” or “Apple” feel indicative of the overall vibe of “Brat.”

While there’s a case to be made with each Charli XCX album for why it deserved wider success than what it received, there is something about “CRASH” that feels different. Maybe it’s the way it feels like an appetizer to what we were eventually served with “Brat.” Maybe it’s Charli’s wider embrace of a pop sound, paving the way for her mainstream breakthrough. Regardless, the fact of the matter is, “CRASH” is just one example of why Charli deserves the mainstream success she’s currently enjoying, and why she should have had that breakthrough well before “Brat.”

Listen to CRASH on Spotify