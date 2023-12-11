With the release of the movie Wonka approaching, it's the perfect time to revisit the beloved musical fantasy film directed by Tim Burton, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Inspired by Roald Dahl's book, the film narrates the story of Charlie Bucket, who wins a Golden Ticket in a Wonka Bar, granting him a visit to the renowned Chocolate Factory owned by chocolatier Willy Wonka. Joining Charlie are four other children and their parents, embarking on a day-long factory tour led by Wonka. This extraordinary day unfolds with surprises - some bitter, some sweet - for both the children and Wonka himself.

The 2005 film proved to be a box office success and earned a nomination at the Academy Awards for Best Achievement in Costume Design. Johnny Depp portrays the eccentric Wonka, while Freddie Highmore takes on the role of Charlie, alongside other actors such as David Kelly, Helena Bonham Carter, and Christopher Lee. The characters, each brilliantly portrayed, exhibit diverse personalities and traits, some lovely, others frustrating. What makes this movie truly memorable and delightful is that each character represents something different, turning some into fan favorites.

10 Dr. Wilbur Wonka

Portrayed by Christopher Lee

Dr. Willbur Wonka is the town's dentist and the father of Willy Wonka. He was specifically added to the 2005 version to provide more backstory to Wonka. Dr. Wonka imposed strict rules, forbidding his son from trying chocolates as they cause cavities. When Wonka announced his desire to become a chocolatier, Dr. Wonka told him that he could leave, but he wouldn't be there to receive him upon his return.

This cold and grumpy character seems to take joy in dampening some of the fun for his young son. Decades later, the movie shows that Dr. Wonka has been collecting newspapers and articles about his son's success. This detail definitely adds a few points to his character, but not enough to make him likable.

9 Veruca Salt

Portrayed by Julia Winter

Veruca Salt has no compassion or kindness towards anyone; she is a spoiled brat who desires everything she sees. With her fiery temper, she ranks as one of the least likable characters and rightfully earns her place. She is the third to be eliminated from the factory tour, specifically in the Nut Sorting Room, where trained squirrels test each nut to determine its quality by tapping. Veruca demands one of the trained squirrels for herself, and her father promptly asks Wonka for a price. As Wonka refuses to sell a squirrel, Veruca enters the squirrel's area to get one herself, but things turn aggressive when the squirrels grab her and toss her into the garbage chute.

Unlike other winners, Veruca did not find the Golden Ticket. Instead, her father instructed the workers in his factory to unwrap Wonka bars he had purchased until they found a golden ticket. Julia Winter portrays the spoiled brat to perfection - Veruca has a strong believe that she is better than everyone else, which contributes to the audience's strong dislike for her.

8 Augustus Gloop

Portrayed by Philip Wiegratz

Augustus is a greedy 9-year-old boy, born in Germany. His mother takes a strange pride in his gluttonous eating habits and appears to like the media attention garnered since Augustus found the Golden Ticket. He is the first child to be removed from the tour, as he accidentally falls into the chocolate river in the Chocolate Room. Consequently, he is the child with the least screen time and does not talk much throughout the movie. He is seen leaving the factory, licking his fingers, still covered with chocolate.

Augustus is consistently shown consuming chocolate, and he never appears to have enough food. When the children are about to enter the factory, he teases Charlie by offering him a bite of his Wonka Bar. Charlie gladly accepts, but Augustus then retracts the offer, suggesting that Charlie should have brought his own. Apart from this small interaction, he does not show interest in talking or asking questions, making him a bit less annoying than other characters.

7 Violet Beauregarde

Portrayed by AnnaSophia Robb

Violet Beauregarde is a self-centered, rude girl who is obsessed with her chewing gum competition. She has been chewing the same gum for three months in an attempt to achieve a world record. She is the second to be eliminated from the tour, specifically in the Inventing Room. As Wonka showcases his latest invention, a type of gum that provides a three-course meal, Violet becomes intrigued and wants to try it. Wonka strongly discourages her, as the gum is still under testing, but Violet snatches the gum and starts chewing. Initially delighted by the effects, she soon reaches the blueberry pie for dessert, causing her skin to turn blue, and her body swells up, resembling a blueberry.

Violet is characterized by her competitiveness, impulsiveness, and arrogance. In her brief interaction with Charlie, she snatches a piece of candy from his hand and calls him a loser. Despite being warned not to chew the test gum, her inability to show respect to other people is what makes her one of the least likable characters.

6 Mike Teavee

Portrayed by Jordan Fry

Mike Teavee is a bad-tempered young boy who spends most of his time watching television. He is the fourth to be eliminated from the tour, specifically in the Television Chocolate Room. Mike points out that Wonka could use his teleportation device to revolutionize humanity instead of just distributing his chocolates. However, the teleportation device is under testing, as everything it sends becomes smaller. In an impulsive act, Mike sends himself via television and, of course, becomes smaller. When leaving the factory, Mike is seen as incredibly thin and tall, a result of the Oompa-Loompas attempting to stretch him back.

Mike is portrayed as a rebellious and violent boy. In the Chocolate Room, while everyone is enjoying candy, he refrains from eating anything and instead smashes a candy pumpkin. He openly admits to the media that he does not like chocolate and reveals that he found the Golden Ticket using an algorithm, enabling him to buy a single Wonka Bar where the ticket was. While Mike is undoubtedly intelligent, his disrespect towards other people makes him less likable.

5 Oompa-Loompas

Portrayed by Deep Roy

The Oompa-Loompas are small humans who were preyed upon in their homeland, Loompaland, before Wonka invited them to work at his factory. They provide musical numbers with catchy lyrics and delightful choreographies, wearing cute uniforms and being very obedient towards Wonka.

Since the Oompa-Loompas provide some of the greatest scenes in the film with their musical numbers, they serve as the perfect sidekick characters. As Wonka said, they are quite mischievous, but there is no denying that they are very good at improvising.

4 Mr. & Mrs. Bucket

Portrayed by Noah Taylor and Helena Bonham Carter

Charlie's parents, Mr. and Mrs. Bucket, live in a small house with Charlie and his four grandparents. They are hardworking parents, doing their best to raise their son. Despite living in poverty, they present Charlie with a Wonka Bar on the day before his birthday, hoping that the kid unwraps it and finds his Golden Ticket.

The Bucket family is all about fighting the odds and always wears smiles on their faces, no matter what difficulties they are going through. For Mr. & Mrs. Bucket, their family's happiness comes first, and it was heartwarming to see them at the beginning of this movie. In the 1971 film, Mr. Bucket was not even mentioned, and Mrs. Bucket appeared as a single mother raising Charlie. These characters might not be around as much as the others, but they certainly deserve the award for Best Parents.

3 Willy Wonka

Portrayed by Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp wonderfully portrays Willy Wonka, the eccentric owner of the factory, dedicating his life to the art of making chocolates. When he organizes the contest to hide five Golden Tickets, he promises a day full of surprises and a very special treat for the winner. Wonka is enthusiastic and charming, though, at times, he can be insensitive.

Wonka's father, a dentist, prohibited him from eating candy, fearing it would damage his teeth. However, the young Wonka, driven by curiosity and a passion for chocolates, started experimenting with them in secret, marveling at their taste. Eventually, he decided to run away from home to acquire the knowledge needed to become a skilled chocolatier. Though not initially portrayed as a people person, Wonka shows a more gentle and softer side towards the end of the movie, contributing to his character's likability.

2 Charlie Bucket

Portrayed by Freddie Highmore

Charlie is a kind young boy who lives with his parents and his four grandparents. Despite growing up in poverty, he always displays a cheerful personality and a generous spirit. Even when his parents give him a Wonka Bar for his birthday, he insists on sharing it with everybody in the house.

A selfless and honest boy, he does everything for his family's happiness, following his parents' example. Charlie is one of the most likable characters because, unlike the rest of the children, he does not show any greed; he just wants to enjoy the experience. He is one of the nicest people in the movie, and Highmore perfectly brings this character to life.

1 Grandpa Joe Bucket

Portrayed by David Kelly

Indeed, Grandpa Joe Bucket is one of the best characters. He starts the movie in his bed, shared with the other grandparents, and appears quite fragile. Yet, when Charlie brings the Golden Ticket home, Grandpa Joe immediately leaps out and starts dancing around. He was a former employee of the Chocolate Factory, so his ultimate desire was to see it inside, one last time.

Grandpa Joe is a generous man, as he gives his savings to Charlie, so he can have more chances of winning the Golden Ticket. He loves his family and tries to help Charlie as much as possible, offering wise advice. He always seems to know exactly what to say in a kind and tender way, making him one of the best characters.

