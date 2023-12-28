The Big Picture Charlie and the Chocolate Factory draws inspiration from the real-life war between British chocolate manufacturers Cadbury and Rowntree, highlighting themes of class and capitalism.

The 2023 film adaptation, Wonka, focuses on "Big Chocolate" and the ethical issues surrounding the industry, such as exploitation of cocoa bean farmers and environmental impact.

The story's connection to real-life chocolate wars and corporate espionage sheds light on the perils of industrialization and the importance of making chocolate accessible to all regardless of economic status.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is one of those stories that people often point to as the definition of whimsy. Roald Dahl’s vision of a factory with candy forests and chocolate rivers where confections that can make you float (or turn into giant blueberries) are made is something so imaginative that it’s hard to imagine that it has any basis in reality. However, as the saying goes, art imitates life, and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory isn’t an outlier. Dahl’s original novel, 1971’s Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, and 2005’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory all look to a particular real-life event: the war between British chocolate manufacturers Cadbury and Rowntree.

With 2023’s Wonka, though, the story shifts slightly as it focuses on “Big Chocolate,” a group of businessmen who try to bar Wonka (Timothee Chalamet ) from selling his chocolate, particularly to poor people. This too has its roots in reality. Chocolate is a huge industry today, one controlled by a few large companies, which creates several ethical issues due to these companies trying to find the lowest cost and highest production rate. However, both older adaptations and Wonka share central themes about class and capitalism that tie back to these real-life chocolate wars.

The Cadbury and Rowntree Rivalry Inspired Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

At the age of 13, Dahl began attending the Repton School in South Derbyshire, England, where he was employed as most children’s dream job: chocolate tester. Cadbury would send packages of chocolate to the school for students to taste and provide feedback on. This sparked Dahl’s imagination as he wondered about the invention process for chocolates, and if Cadbury housed an invention room full of scientists creating new treats. The fantastical answers Dahl’s mind produced later became Willy Wonka’s factory.

However, we all remember Slugworth from the book and films - that conniving man who was trying to steal Wonka’s recipe for the Everlasting Gobstopper - don’t we? In the 1971 film, he’s actually an employee of Wonka’s who is testing the children to see if they’ll give him the recipe, and ultimately, Charlie (Peter Ostrum) is chosen as Wonka’s successor because he remains loyal and doesn’t hand the secret over. We also know that Willy Wonka’s factory had actually been shut down for a few years due to the overwhelming number of spies that had infiltrated it and that upon reopening, strict precautions were taken to prevent further corporate espionage. The gates are locked. None of the original staff from before the closure returned, and no one has seen anyone go in or out of the factory since. Of course, we find out that this is due to the workforce of the factory being almost exclusively made up of Oompa Loompas, which has helped those trade secrets remain just that.

While such a tale of industrial espionage may seem like it only exists in fiction, the fact is that while Dahl was at Repton, it was all too real. During Dahl’s time at Repton, the companies were known for sending corporate spies to steal product ideas and candy-making methods. Companies would even try to buy secrets from the employees of their rivals. Cadbury and Rowntree (and Fry’s, until it was merged with Cadbury in 1918) did anything they could to prevent each other from being the first to release new products or figure out each other’s techniques to make use of them for their own gain. The Repton School was chosen for testing because it was a way to conduct research in a place untouched by the war between companies.

This may be why Dahl centered the story around children as the potential successors to Wonka, as they’re free from the idea of corporate loyalty and less tethered to marketability and more to creativity, but also unknown in the world of business. In addition, this makes Wonka’s plan to choose his successor from the group of children seem like an even greater step to preserve secrecy. It’s an “unnatural” succession - not within his family or the current employee roster - that isn’t announced publicly. It’s all about protecting the methods and the ideas, and to do that, you have to isolate them. This is seen in the 2005 film, as Wonka tells Charlie he’ll have to live in the factory without his family, as too many people would cause there to be a higher chance of secrets being leaked. Of course, Wonka relents in the end. Perhaps that’s a nod to the companies of Cadbury and Rowntree originally being family-owned companies with a special interest in ensuring a good quality of life for their employees.

It’s easy to see how Cadbury and Rowntree’s rivalry serves as the basis for Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, though Dahl never explicitly says that it is. His connection with Cadbury is undeniable, though, as is the striking resemblance between the state of Wonka’s factory before the beginning of the story and the chocolate war of Britain’s best.

Wonka Shows Us a Different - and Ongoing - Chocolate War

Close

However, the corporate espionage of the 20th century has long ended, and we’ve seen two films that aim to faithfully adapt Dahl’s work. Dahl saw firsthand how companies tried to tear each other down as industrialization swept across Europe and turned small confectioneries into massive factories. Big Chocolate is all about money and scoffs at the idea of chocolate being available to low-income people. They’re the heads of huge companies with the support of all the right people. This isn’t unlike the modern chocolate industry. The real-life Big Chocolate usually consists of four companies - Mondelez (owner of Cadbury), Mars, Nestle (owner of Rowntree), and Hershey - that produce a large amount of the world’s chocolate, with other large companies such as Lindt, Ferrero, and Meiji sometimes included. Naturally, these large companies aren’t fond of anyone who tries to shake things up, just as we see in Wonka.

Related 'Wonka' Review: A Shaggy Tale With Timothée Chalamet at Its Sweet Center From 'Paddington 2' director Paul King, 'Wonka' finds the joy and optimism of this younger take on Roald Dahl's character.

However, Big Chocolate in real life isn’t the cartoony villain we see in the film. It’s a multibillion-dollar industry that poses several ethical and environmental issues when it comes to the chocolate they make. Perhaps the most pressing of these issues is the use of child and slave labor to harvest cocoa beans, particularly in Africa, where 60% of the world’s cocoa is grown. An estimated 1.56 million children have been subject to harsh working conditions on cocoa farms according to the US Labor Department, despite chocolate companies having three deadlines spread over a decade to decline and eventually eradicate the practice from their supply chain. The Washington Post noted that large companies like Nestle, Hershey, and Mars could trace less than half of their chocolate back to the farms it was sourced from, and that means they couldn’t guarantee that the source farms weren’t using child or slave labor. A new benchmark for the end of child labor in the chocolate industry has been set for 2025, but it seems that it will yet again be missed.

There’s also a tremendous environmental impact caused by chocolate production. Cocoa trees are not known for their fast production rates; it can take a year or more for the trees to produce enough beans for half a pound of chocolate. To keep up with demand, forests are leveled to make room for more cocoa trees. Luckily, there’s been a lot of work done to decrease the strain on the environment, such as Mars mapping the cacao genome to produce trees with higher yields and better heat resistance. There’s still a long way to go, but it’s good to see that there’s some work being done in this area, even if it is most likely just to distract from the other skeletons in the chocolate industry’s closet.

Tying Together the Wars of the Past and Present

Image via Warner Bros.

All adaptations of Dahl’s novel, as well as the novel itself, are about class disparity. In the 1971 and 2005 films, we look at Charlie, a boy from a poor family, truly having to get lucky to find the golden ticket. His fellow ticket finders were afforded far better chances: one had the money to buy as many chocolate bars as he wanted, and another had a father who used his entire workforce to search for bars until a ticket was found. In Wonka, we see that Big Chocolate doesn’t want poor people to have access to chocolate. Wonka’s goal in the film is to make chocolate available to everyone, and as it’s a prequel, perhaps we can assume that that’s why Wonka develops such a soft spot for Charlie in the future, as he’s a child from a poor family that would understand the importance of making candy that can be enjoyed by anyone of any economic status.

However, the biggest connection is capitalism. All adaptations discuss the perils of industrialization and how mass production changes people and their products. One of the central conflicts in the earlier films is the struggle Wonka has to keep his factory safe from spies. Because of capitalism, the competition between companies has become fierce. Both class and capitalism can be tied to the real-life inspiration for the Willy Wonka series. Unfortunately, the inspiration for such a whimsical story is so sour, but perhaps we should learn something from Wonka and shine a light on the Big Chocolate of our world until it’s as sweet as we once thought.