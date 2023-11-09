The Big Picture Apple TV+ acquired exclusive rights to Charlie Brown and Peanuts TV specials, angering the public who were frustrated with restricted access to annual traditions.

In October 2020, eleven months after the service launched, Apple TV+ announced that it had acquired the exclusive rights to the various Charlie Brown and Peanuts TV specials, as well as the right to make future projects based on these beloved characters. This meant titles like A Charlie Brown Christmas, It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, and A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving were not going to be airing on linear TV anymore (save for occasional PBS showings), they'd only be accessed behind an Apple TV+ paywall. It was a seismic shift in the world of televised programming that generated plenty of ire from the general public, who were frustrated with the newly enforced restricted access on TV specials that had become annual traditions.

A little over three years after this deal was announced, Apple TV+ hasn’t budged on its dedication to keeping those original holiday-themed Peanuts specials as “exclusive” titles on its streaming service. Though Apple TV+ has departed from competing streamers in relying almost exclusively on in-house produced content, this service has made an exception for the small-screen exploits of Charlie Brown and the gang. Not only have the vast majority of Charlie Brown's subsequent TV specials (save for oddities like It's the Girl in the Red Truck, Charlie Brown) hit the streamer, but Apple TV+ has produced a handful of further original Charlie Brown specials and a TV program focused on Snoopy. Apple TV+ has really leaned into the world of Peanuts…but has it benefited the streamer or that ol' blockhead all that much?

Apple TV+ Is an Odd Home for Charlie Brown and Snoopy

A Charlie Brown Christmas debuted on CBS back in 1964. Being the first TV special focused on these characters, it kicked off a new age of the Peanuts characters existing in the world of animation. While Charlie Brown and pals had been translated into other marketable mediums beyond the funny pages since the Peanuts comic debuted in 1950, going into the world of animated TV specials truly broke down doors for what was possible for these characters. CBS would be the original home for many of the following Peanuts specials, while ABC would get the lucrative rerun rights for A Charlie Brown Christmas and other Peanuts programs in 2001. As late as 2019, A Charlie Brown Christmas was still the second-most viewed show of the night it aired in the key 18-49 demographic. These characters just never stopped being holiday staples or figures audiences loved to watch navigate the complexities of existence.

By contrast, in 2020, Apple TV+ was not doing so hot among new streamers. Ted Lasso had turned into a sleeper hit in August 2020, but the network was struggling to stand out in a crowded marketplace. The announcement of the Peanuts specials coming to Apple TV+ not only built on a pre-existing dynamic between the service and these characters (one of the programs available on the launch day of Apple TV+ was Snoopy in Space) but gave the company a recognizable brand name to exploit. Plus, it gave Apple TV+ more of an edge with families, a demographic that wasn't going to be enamored with initial Apple TV+ productions like See and The Morning Show.

Charlie Brown Going to Apple TV+ Wasn't a Win for Everyone

A win for Apple executives, though, was a frustrating loss for audiences. The Peanuts characters had been profitable for decades thanks to endless annual airing on TV, yet here they were being hidden behind a paywall. Meanwhile, any new Peanuts specials made by Apple TV+ would never be released on physical media (as is the norm for streaming originals), a sharp contrast to vintage Peanuts specials that were constantly re-released on whatever new home video format rolled around. The hard work of the animators and other crew members on projects like Snoopy Presents: To Mom (and Dad), With Love could vanish from existence tomorrow if Apple TV+ decided to start randomly pulling things from its library.

Unsurprisingly, the Peanuts specials didn’t exactly transform Apple TV+ into the second coming of Nickelodeon or Cartoon Network, partially because there just isn’t that much original family-friendly programming on the streamer. Two new Peanuts specials a year are not enough to turn a streamer into a juggernaut that youngsters simply must watch. Meanwhile, the absence of the Peanuts specials from the general airwaves is quietly disappointing, a bleak reminder of how much a handful of conglomerates are controlling people’s access to key parts of pop culture. However, at least this frustrating development has provided a perfect test case to reflect why streaming programs often have such a tough time wrestling their way into the general consciousness.

Several Apple TV+ Peanuts Specials Have Been Ignored

A recent excellent essay by Esther Zuckerman for The New York Times explores the notion that Elf and Love Actually (both debuting in theaters in November 2003) were the last major Christmas movie classics ever released. Part of why there haven't been more successors to these two? Most holiday-themed movies now go to streaming, a landscape overflowing with options you can watch at any time. “It’s hard to be nostalgic for the latest Vanessa Hudgens princess movie you watched while simultaneously scrolling through your Instagram feed.," Zuckerman astutely writes. That same phenomenon has ensured that the five Peanuts specials made exclusively for Apple TV+ have become historical footnotes watched by basically nobody.

Granted, not every special anchored by Charlie Brown or Snoopy has become an all-time classic rerun constantly on TV. But even compared to He's a Bully, Charlie Brown and Snoopy's Reunion, Snoopy Presents: One-of-a-Kind Marcie and Snoopy Presents: Lucy’s School aren’t even on the radar of the most die-hard Peanuts devotees. Classic Peanuts specials used to be a thing you'd have to watch at a certain time on a specific network, or you might miss it that year. Even the advent of TiVO couldn't dilute the specialness of these programs due to their scarcity. Whether it's December or February, you can watch Apple TV+'s newest holiday-themed Charlie Brown special. Plus, there aren’t even physical copies of these programs that future generations can cling to as an object laced with nostalgic memories they treasure. There's no need to carve out time or direct attention to the newest Peanuts productions, which has ensured they’ve all vanished into obscurity.

Apple TV+ got its wish by acquiring the Peanuts specials and signing a long-term deal to produce new projects starring Charlie Brown (which include a new feature-length movie set for a 2024 debut). This streamer did indeed get to claim “instant ownership” over a recognizable brand name. But beyond plastering thumbnails featuring Snoopy’s face all over the front page of Apple TV+, what benefits did viewers get from this partnership? So far, those benefits seem minimal, beyond giving consumers a vivid reminder of the brutal limitations of how far streaming programs can travel. As Charlie Brown would put it, “good grief!”