The Big Picture A Charlie Brown Christmas is a timeless holiday special that emphasizes the true meaning of Christmas and the importance of giving back.

The scene where Linus reads from the Bible almost didn't make it into the special, as CBS producers thought it was too religious for a family animated show.

Despite initial doubts and a rushed production schedule, A Charlie Brown Christmas became a breakthrough in animation and inspired additional Peanuts holiday specials.

There aren’t many characters out there that have endured in pop culture as long as the Peanuts gang. Charles Schultz’s beloved cast of characters has been delighting readers alike ever since the original comic strips began running in the 1950s. However, many Peanuts fans were first introduced to characters like Charlie Brown, Linus, Lucy, Snoopy, Sally, and Franklin through the series of animated holiday specials that have become yearly favorites for many families. The first, and perhaps best of these Peanuts holiday specials was 1965’s A Charlie Brown Christmas; simply, heartfelt, and brutally honest about how challenging the holiday season can be, A Charlie Brown Christmas is a “family special” that is wide beyond its years.

However, one of the most famous scenes in A Charlie Brown Christmas almost never made it to the screen. The scene from the 1965 classic is often considered a poignant moment in the special, emphasizing the true meaning of Christmas, but initial concerns and disagreements about certain aspects of the special created quite a stir at the time.

A Charlie Brown Christmas Release Date December 9, 1965 Director Bill Melendez Cast Ann Altieri , Chris Doran , Sally Dryer , Bill Melendez , Karen Mendelson , Geoffrey Ornstein Rating TV-G Runtime 25 minutes Genres Animation , Comedy , Family , Short Writers Charles M. Schulz Tagline Happiness is watching "A Charlie Brown Christmas."

What Is ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ About?

A Charlie Brown Christmas explores one particularly lonely holiday season for the titular young boy. Charlie Brown worries that partying, commercialization, and the excess fanfare surrounding the holiday season have caused the world to forget what Christmas is actually about. In Charlie Brown’s eyes, Christmas is about giving back and caring for the people around him. This becomes increasingly difficult when he realizes that many of his best friends seem to only focus on the materialistic aspects of the holiday. To remedy his holiday funk, Charlie Brown decides to sign on as the director of a festive play that his friends have all signed up to be a part of. Unfortunately, Charlie Brown finds that the other characters aren’t as willing to go along with his ideas as he had initially expected.

Charlie Brown envisioned a play that would restore the true meaning of Christmas, but it seems like all his friends want to do is play holiday music and dance around. As he grows increasingly dispirited about the whole ordeal, Charlie Brown gives in to Lucy’s demands that the play needs an aluminum Christmas tree to set the right “mood” for the performance. After searching through a Christmas Tree farm for various sparkling, finely crafted fake trees, Charlie Brown selects a small shrub that barely qualifies as a branch. Charlie Brown brings back the quaint tree and only receives jeers and insults from his friends. Humiliated and disheartened, Charlie Brown gives up; however, it's at this moment of hardship that A Charlie Brown Christmas delivers its most touching moment.

Why ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ Is a Classic

Image via Lee Mendelson Film Productions and Bill Melendez Productions

A humbled Linus takes center stage and reads the declaration to the shepherds from the Bible word-for-word. After Linus’ words wash over Charlie Brown, he realizes that the message that his misgivings about the holiday are no longer relevant. Charlie Brown doesn’t need to let other people’s feelings about the holiday affect what he does and decides to celebrate Christmas the way he intended.

The segment of Linus reading the passage is quite affecting; it is a surprisingly tender, mature moment within an animated family holiday special that has already spent a fair amount of time dedicated to watching Snoopy and Woodstock goof around. A Charlie Brown Christmas would be a charming, albeit simple holiday special without this scene; surprisingly, this is the moment that the special producers nearly had to cut out of the original broadcast.

The ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ Scene Could Have Been Cut

Close

Shortly before A Charlie Brown Christmas was scheduled to be broadcast, a rough cut of the special screened for Schultz, his producers, and the hardworking team of animators. The reaction was unanimously positive, but CBS producers were cagey about the sequence involving Linus reading from scripture. They argued that the scene was “too religious” for a family-animated special and that any overt references to Biblical scripture should be removed to appeal to a wider audience. Schultz was adamant that the scene needed to stay; he felt that the message of universal love was essential to the special, and could not be conveyed in any other way.

Deleting Linus’ big monologue would have ruined A Charlie Brown Christmas, but it wasn’t the only hurdle that the special faced during the lead-up to its initial broadcast. The idea for A Charlie Brown Christmas sprang from a proposed documentary about Schultz’s life, as initially, CBS producers didn’t believe that the Peanuts could lead their holiday special. It was argued Charlie Brown’s anxieties about the holiday special simply wouldn’t make “good TV”; who wanted to watch a depressed child bemoan the lack of Christmas spirit in the world for 30 minutes? While it’s hard to imagine now, Schultz’s original cartoons had never been previously adapted. It was hard to imagine how a series of humorous sketches could be strung together for a cohesive narrative.

Related It Hasn't Been the Same Since Charlie Brown Went to Apple TV+ Apple TV+ acquired the rights to the various Peanuts specials in October 2020, a development that's proved incredibly frustrating.

How ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ Got to Air Amid Controversy

What followed was an intense production schedule in which animators had to realize the unique characters and world of Schultz’s cartoons in less than six months; they worked off of initial black-and-white storyboards to reach the deadline. Even though it barely made it to air, A Charlie Brown Christmas was instantly heralded as a breakthrough within the animation medium. The special’s success inspired the creation of several additional Peanuts holiday episodes, including It’s The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown in 1967, and A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving in 1973. A Charlie Brown Christmas even got a semi-sequel in 1992 with the special It’s Christmastime Again, Charlie Brown, which explored additional adventures with the Peanuts gang during the holiday season.

However, it would be hard to imagine what the special would have looked like without the moment that producers seemed so intent on removing. Linus’ monologue helped differentiate A Charlie Brown Christmas from other holiday animated specials, as it left a message that both children and adults could appreciate. While its success certainly inspired the Peanuts multimedia franchise as it exists today, A Charlie Brown Christmas isn’t just great because of what it spawned. It’s a simple, heartwarming story, and Linus’ beautiful speech epitomized these themes of goodwill and eternal love. As it turns out, that’s what Christmas is all about.

A Charlie Brown Christmas is available to stream on Apple TV+.

Watch on Apple TV+