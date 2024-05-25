The Big Picture Celebrate Halloween early with new Peanuts Funko Pops featuring Linus and Snoopy.

The Great Pumpkin special is a Halloween tradition with heartfelt moments from the Peanuts gang.

Stream It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown on Apple TV+ and pre-order the Funko Pops for a July 2024 arrival.

While most people are preparing for the summer months, as the days get longer and warmer, that only means horror fans are just that much closer to Halloween. However, October isn't just a month filled with hardcore genre films like Friday the 13th and Nightmare on Elm Street. It’s also a time for family-friendly classics like It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown. The iconic special is just a couple of years away from its 50th anniversary and now Funko is preparing for The Great Pumpkin’s arrival with new adorable Pops.

There are two new Great Pumpkin Funko Pops for Charlie Brown fans to dance over. This includes Linus welcoming The Great Pumpkin with his sign in the pumpkin patch and a deluxe figure of Snoopy and Woodstock enjoying the fall night chilling on a Jack-o-lantern. The latter of which is an iconic image that has been seen on many of the special’s promotional materials over the last five decades. There have been many Peanuts branded Funko products over the years, but these two Pops are sure to bring back a lot of nostalgic Halloween childhood memories for fans. Linus will be the usual $11.99 USD while the Deluxe Snoopy and Woodstock will be $24.99 USD.

‘It's The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown’ Is Nostalgic Perfection

Close

While Great Pumpkin may not be as beloved as Charlie Brown’s Christmas and Thanksgiving specials, it’s just as meaningful. The 30-minute special is layered in rosy Halloween tradition. The simple act of the Peanuts gang getting dressed up for trick or treating and walking around their neighborhood is enough to make any viewer emotionally reminisce, but it's the Charlie Brown quirks that add so much life to this story. Linus mixing up his holiday lore and waiting for the arrival of “The Great Pumpkin” all Halloween night will never not be a mixture of sweet and fun, while Snoopy’s thrilling daydream battle with the dreaded Red Baron is the stuff of legends. Almost every Peanuts special has stood the test of time because of how honest they are about what it means to be a kid. The Great Pumpkin is another fine example with the added bonus of being a wonderful gateway horror adventure for future genre fans. It’s a must-watch every time the calendar hits the spooky season.

If you want to start prepping for Halloween early, It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown is currently streaming on Apple TV+ alongside the majority of other Peanuts specials. The Great Pumpkin Funko Pops are currently up for pre-order on Entertainment Earth’s website. They have a release window of July 2024.

It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown Costumes, candy, this classic special—some things just scream Halloween. Join the Peanuts gang for a timeless adventure as Charlie Brown preps for a party, Snoopy sets his sights on the Red Baron, and Linus patiently awaits a pumpkin patch miracle. - Apple TV+ Release Date October 27, 1966 Director Bill Melendez Cast Peter Robbins , Christopher Shea , Sally Dryer , Bill Melendez , Kathy Steinberg Runtime 25 minutes Main Genre Animation Writers Charles M. Schulz Distributor(s) Apple TV+ Sequel(s) A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving prequel(s) A Charlie Brown Christmas Franchise(s) Peanuts

