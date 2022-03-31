Apple TV+ released today the trailer for It’s the Small Things, Charlie Brown, an upcoming animated special featuring the Peanuts. The special episode is being released in celebration of Earth Day and will follow the whole crew banding together to save a flower that grew in the wrong spot.

In the trailer, Charlie Brown and all the Peanuts are warming up for a big baseball championship when Sally decides to interrupt the game. It turns out that Sally spots a single dandelion in the middle of the field and takes it upon herself to protect the flower, no matter the cost. At first, the Peanuts are upset with Sally’s stubbornness, since they really want to play the baseball championship. However, the young girl’s passion soon inspires every kid in the neighborhood to also take care of the lonely flower.

What’s more important, Sally’s beautiful gesture leads to a green revolution, as the Peanuts start to reforest the baseball field and turn it into a shelter for plants. Unfortunately, Charlie Brown doesn’t seem very happy in the trailer, which might lead to some disputes between the Peanuts. Even so, the trailer underlines the eco-friendly message of It’s the Small Things, Charlie Brown, specially produced to teach children how to better take care of the planet we live upon.

The animated special features a new original song by American singer-songwriter Ben Folds. Besides releasing a new episode for Earth Day, Apple TV+ also announced it’s including the classic 1976 Peanuts special It’s Arbor Day, Charlie Brown to their streaming library. This special follows the Peanuts gang while they turn the baseball field into a flower garden, throwing Peppermint Patty off her game.

Originally a comic strip by Charles M. Schulz, the Peanuts franchise is also internationally famous for the dozens of films, TV shows, and animated specials it spawned since the 1960s. Currently, Apple TV+ has two ongoing animated series based on Schulz's work, The Snoopy Show and Snoopy in Space, both produced by the Canadian studio WildBrain. The streaming platform is also the definitive home for the beloved Peanuts franchise, ad it also features classics such as Charlie Brown's All-Stars!; You're Not Elected, Charlie Brown; She's a Good Skate, Charlie Brown; It's Flashbeagle, Charlie Brown; and Snoopy's Reunion.

It’s the Small Things, Charlie Brown debuts globally on Apple TV+ on Friday, April 15. The It’s Arbor Day, Charlie Brown special comes two weeks later, on April 29. Check out the new trailer below.

Here’s the official synopsis for It’s the Small Things, Charlie Brown:

In celebration of Earth Day, It’s the Small Things, Charlie Brown follows Sally’s bond with a special little flower on the baseball field that may spell disaster for the big game. For Charlie Brown and the team, it’s just the inspiration they need to make a positive impact on their environment.

