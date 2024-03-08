The Big Picture A Woman of the Sea was an ambitious project that Chaplin supported as a producer, but test audiences found it lifeless.

Chaplin destroyed the film due to poor responses, leading to a shift in his career towards more creative control.

The film's cancellation was a disappointment, but Josef von Sternberg's career survived and Chaplin learned from the failure.

One of the unfortunate realities that every film buff must eventually face is that it is ultimately impossible to watch every great movie that has ever been made. Even when considering how challenging it is to track down every brilliant masterpiece that is hard to find, there are many films considered to be highly influential that are sadly lost to time. There are many reasons why films become “lost,” but it’s always unfortunate when a part of cinematic history has been erased. Even an unsuccessful project may yield some wisdom that could be appreciated by future generations. This disappointment is only amplified when there’s a lost film featuring a notable artist, like the great silent film star Charlie Chaplin. Although many of his films are still celebrated today, Chaplin’s early film A Woman of the Sea was destroyed for a tax write-off and is now completely unavailable.

What Was ‘A Woman of the Sea’ About?

While the silent film era saw the emergence of many stars whose legacies are still impactful, Chaplin’s work was considered a breakthrough within the art of cinematic comedy. Even without the novelty of sound, Chaplin crafted an endearing personality, and became synonymous with his character “The Tramp.” Although he performed stunts that required immense physical labor, putting both himself and his productions in danger, there was an inherent likability that earmarked each of Chaplin’s roles. He often portrayed put-upon, luckless characters who are mistreated by political and social infrastructure that he didn’t fully understand. Given the changes within American society at this period in history, Chaplin’s work had significant resonance for early moviegoers.

While his early short films certainly showed his unique comedic mannerisms and ability to come up with engaging stories, Chaplin’s efforts grew more ambitious when he began directing features of his own. His 1921 masterpiece The Kid was perhaps the purest distillation of his unique star power. Although the film goes to comic extremes in showing the challenges that “The Tramp” faces, it’s ultimately a heartfelt story about the relationship between a kind-hearted goofball and a child that comes under his care. Chaplin had ambitions to become involved in many feature productions, and A Woman of the Sea was a potentially lucrative project. The film hailed from director Josef von Sternberg, who had, according to David Robinson’s biography Chaplin: His Life & Art, impressed “The Tramp” with his 1924 experimental film The Salvation Hunters.

Conceived as a historical romantic epic that would’ve taken a serious approach to its subject material, A Woman of the Sea was an ambitious project that Chaplin supported as a producer. The film tells the story of the sisters Joan (Edna Purviance) and Magdalen (Eve Sothern), who grew up together in a small fishing community in Monterey. The intimate bond between the two siblings is thwarted upon the arrival of a charismatic writer (Gayne Whitman), whose kindness and intelligence attract both Joan and Magdalen. Although Magdalen is engaged to the lowly fisherman Peter (Raymond Bloomer), she breaks off the relationship and weds the writer, sparking a feud with her sister. While on paper it sounded like a somewhat melodramatic mess, the strength of von Sternberg’s previous films suggested that he could turn it into a future classic.

Why Charlie Chaplin Destroyed ‘A Woman of the Sea’

A Woman of the Sea was produced over a six-month period in Los Angeles, with a majority of the filming completed in Chaplin’s film production studio. With a budget of $90,0000, it was considered a major project for United Artists, a prominent studio that was responsible for kicking off the industry’s supposed “Golden Age.” After a final cut of seven reels was completed, von Sternberg was keen to screen the film for test audiences, which went against Chaplin’s wishes. Despite von Sternberg’s enthusiasm, A Woman of the Sea received poor responses when it was screened in Beverly Hills in the summer of 1926. Although many viewers were keen to praise von Sternberg’s impressive visual spectacle, audiences found the love story to be completely lifeless and without passion.

Chaplin had initially helped in funding the project as a favor to both von Sternberg and Purviance, who he had co-starred in many short-form projects with. However, responses from test viewers of A Woman of the Sea suggested that von Sternberg’s direction was unpolished and that Purvianace’s performance was severely lacking. Feeling that the project had no potential and would be an embarrassment for those involved, Chaplin decided that A Woman of the Sea was unfit for release. In the days before reshooting and reworking films after the competition of principal photography was not a commonality, the notion of simply shelving A Woman of the Sea was more viable.

Although it remained in the studio’s archives for several years, A Woman of the Sea attracted the federal government's attention when the Internal Revenue Service began to investigate Chaplin’s financial statements in 1933. In order to dismiss the film’s production as a tax write-off, Chaplin burned all the negatives of A Woman of the Sea in front of several witnesses. Although some production stills were eventually uncovered during the publication of Purviance’s biography, A Woman of the Sea is now considered to be a lost film.

‘A Woman of the Sea’ Changed Chaplin’s Career

Although his faith in the project was ultimately misplaced, the creative failure of A Woman of the Sea changed the way Chaplin approached his career. It was the last time that he produced a project that he did not also star in and direct, as Chaplin understood that having complete creative control was essential in maintaining his consistency. Chaplin helped with multiple responsibilities in producing many of his most beloved films, including Modern Times, City Lights, and The Great Dictator.

Although the film’s cancellation was certainly a disappointment, von Sternberg’s career survived after the collapse of A Woman of the Sea. While it would be the last of his collaborations with Chaplin, von Sternberg directed several hits. He even received an Academy Award nomination for Best Director for Morocco, remembered as one of Gary Cooper’s best films. Nonetheless, the destruction of a work of art, especially one with the lofty ambitions of A Woman of the Sea, is deeply frustrating.

