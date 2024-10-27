After having to lift an actor in a wheelchair repeatedly on the set of A Clockwork Orange, David Prowse remarked that the director wasn't exactly "One-Take Kubrick." Jake Gyllenhaal nearly lost it working through David Fincher's repetitive takes on Zodiac. Fincher and Stanley Kubrick, notorious for their perfectionist approaches, have made headlines for re-shooting scenes dozens and dozens of times. But the director who even showed them up is one of the original masters of the silent comedy, Charlie Chaplin, in his 1931 feature, City Lights.

City Lights follows Chaplin's iconic Little Tramp character as he falls in love with a blind flower girl who mistakes him for an extremely wealthy man. The Tramp simultaneously befriends, through a comedy of errors, a drunken millionaire who complicates the Tramp's life while putting him into a position to impress the flower girl. City Lights is a light, sentimental, romantic comedy, but it was not a breeze to make.

Why Did Charlie Chaplin Shoot a Scene Over 300 Times?

When City Lights was being made, synchronized sound was already taking over Hollywood. It appeared to be the end of the era of silent films. Modern Times came right after City Lights and included characters speaking and singing, while still retaining mostly silent sequences. Afterward, The Greatest Dictator was a full on "talkie." Therefore, it was City Lights that marked the end of Chaplin's proper, silent filmmaking. It being his silent-sendoff put a lot of pressure on Chaplin to make City Lights a special movie. The romance at the heart of the film is what led to the hundreds of takes, as the first scene where Chaplin's Tramp character meets the blind florist who becomes his love interest was re-shot a whopping 342 times.

So many more takes were required at the time because you couldn't simply watch the film back in an instant as you could with digital cameras. Additionally, Chaplin splitting his responsibilities between directing and acting means that he cannot watch his own performances from an objective point-of-view in the moment. This leads to a situation where any doubt that something wasn't perfect would lead to another take, and another one, and another one, until it was exactly right. It wasn't an ideal shooting situation for Virginia Cherrill, who found herself as Chaplin's leading lady despite having never acted before. According to David Robinson's book, Chaplin, His Life and Art, Cherrill struggled with the lengthy set-ups and filming process, clashing with Chaplin, who eventually fired her and then had to rehire her when they determined they'd filmed too much footage to re-shoot her sequences.

'City Lights' Remains One of Charlie Chaplin's Best Films

You might think Chaplin put an unnecessary amount of effort into nailing the meet-cute. 342 takes is a lot, but it shows primarily how dedicated the filmmaker was to fulfilling his own vision. Chaplin did not want to compromise, and it may seem excessive, but it led to him making some of the most beloved and iconic movies of his time. Nearly 100 years later, many of his silent features are still held up among the best films in history. This is the case for The Kid, Modern Times, and most certainly City Lights, which ranked at #36 in the 2022 Sight and Sound critics' poll of the greatest movies ever made, and #52 in the filmmakers' poll. City Lights was originally ranked #2 in the first Sight and Sound poll, conducted in 1952, and it has remained on the list every decade since.

Chaplin's silent work is more identified with sentimentality than, say, Buster Keaton, who was known primarily for his death defying stunts. City Lights is a romance, through and through. The love story that blossoms between the Tramp and the Florist is incredibly sweet, but it leads to misadventures for the Tramp as he attempts to raise money to pay for her medical procedures. These misadventures show that Chaplin's physical comedy chops are sharper than ever, and the boxing scene that lends City Lights its iconic poster is one of the best sequences he ever filmed. While Chaplin may have not been easy to work with, the lasting legacy of the films is self-evident from the fact that he knew what City Lights needed, even if it took over 300 tries to get there.

City Lights is available to watch for free on Tubi in the U.S.

