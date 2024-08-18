The Big Picture Charlie Chaplin and Orson Welles are iconic for their maverick auteurism.

Chaplin's Monsieur Verdoux (based on a story from Orson Welles), critiques capitalism.

During production, Chaplin's unfavorable reputation and political views were reflected in the film's cynical view of America.

No two figures are symbolic of creative autonomy quite like Charlie Chaplin and Orson Welles. On paper, they should have nothing in common, as their most acclaimed films are stylistically and thematically opposed. While City Lights and Modern Times bear little resemblance to Citizen Kane or Touch of Evil, they both revolutionized cinema through their maverick auteurism and split duties as actors and directors, and they constantly worked outside the mainstream studio system. Their defiance towards the studios and societal expectations saw them on the outside looking in, and when both figures were at a precarious point in their respective careers, they teamed up for an unforeseen, albeit brief, collaboration. Monsieur Verdoux, based on an idea by Welles, was the darkest film Chaplin ever put on the screen, as he deconstructed his lovable Tramp persona as an embodiment of banal evil.

Charlie Chaplin Was Riddled With Controversy

In the 1940s, having pivoted to talking pictures and retiring the Little Tramp character, Charlie Chaplin vowed to expand his repertoire, but his ambition caused his favorable reputation among the public to wane. After World War II, American nationalism grew at an exponential rate, which fueled communist paranoia and persecution within society and the federal government. Chaplin, who was already mired in controversy due to legal troubles surrounding his disreputable track record regarding marital affairs, was suspected of being a communist, due to his support of an alliance with the Soviet Union. This eventually led to his exile from the United States. The film released amid the actor-director's personal turmoil was Monsieur Verdoux, a pitch-black comedy venting the cynicism of someone who was once beloved and a beacon of hope during the Great Depression and was now ostracized for being a traitor.

Released as a bonus feature on the film's release on the Criterion Collection, an episode of the TV series, Chaplin Today examines how Chaplin's social and professional turmoil birthed such an incendiary film. However, the idea of a film about a recently fired banker who murders married women to inherit their wealth stemmed from Orson Welles. Three months after the release of what's widely understood as the greatest achievement in the history of cinema, Citizen Kane, Welles thought of making a movie about Henri Landru, the French serial wife murderer. In a twisted piece of stunt casting, he offered the lead role to the wholesome Chaplin, but he turned it down, as he didn't want to be directed by anyone other than himself. Chaplin was drawn to a story loosely based on Landru, a notorious swindler and murderer of early 20th century France. Landru's nature as a con artist with a sociopathic streak inspired Chaplin to create a "comedy of murders." After turning down the part, Chaplin bought the story idea from Welles and became the writer-director-actor of Monsieur Verdoux. In the book This is Orson Welles, Welles said that Chaplin made significant changes to his premise.

Charlie Chaplin Demonstrates His Cynical View of America in 'Monsieur Verdoux'

Set during the Great Depression, a banker, Henri Verdoux (Chaplin), loses his job which he held for thirty years. Desperate for money to support his wife and his child, he turns to marrying and murdering wealthy widows around town. Chaplin, an artist remembered for creating escapist cinema for downtrodden Americans during the economic crisis in the 1930s, takes a far more bleak approach to dealing with the malaise of the period. The appeal of The Gold Rush, City Lights, and Modern Times was that the characterization of the Tramp was a blend of endearing innocence and poignance. He had a heart of gold burdened by the sobering realities of the world around him.

Chaplin didn't run away from the hardships, but rather, he infused his zany slapstick as catharsis for every American scraping by to put food on the table. Monsieur Verdoux is devoid of catharsis, as we see a calculated serial killer rob and murder with the ease of a trained assassin. Chaplin's Dickensian worldview of the impoverished affectionately persevering through hardships is a foreign concept in his 1947 black comedy. The Tramp finds solace through his benevolence amid economic struggles, while Verdoux's only option is killing people in this dire situation. Unsurprisingly, the film was Chaplin's first flop in the United States, and screenings were boycotted throughout the states due to his controversial political allegiances.

Chaplin's unfavorable reputation among the public and the U.S. government is inseparable from the text of Monsieur Verdoux. During the film's production (per bonus material from Criterion), Chaplin wrote "When all the world turns against a man, he becomes holy." On the surface, this conveys unfathomable levels of vanity on Chaplin's part, but he later writes, "It is more important to understand crime than to condemn it." Combine this with his outspoken anti-war commentary, where he demanded that all those responsible for sending the nation to fight in World War II be held accountable for all their bloodshed, and Monsieur Verdoux's political commentary becomes crystalized. At the end of the film, Verdoux is visited by a priest before his execution. The priest implores him to confess his sins, but he justifies his immoral deeds. "One murder makes a villain. Millions? A hero," Verdoux states. The moral high ground and self-righteousness taken upon Verdoux throughout the film reflect his view of America as a force of global destruction following the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. If your cause is deemed noble, murder can be justified. Verdoux's sociopathic streak was born out of financial desperation, and Chaplin argues that, in America, capitalist endeavors supersede any morals or ethics.

'Monsieur Verdoux' Deconstructs Charlie Chaplin's Iconic Tramp Character

Chaplin's embittered reflections prevail throughout Monsieur Verdoux. The film is not dark and gloomy stylistically, which is why it's such a scathing comment on capitalism. Not only does the story exist in everyday life, but Chaplin brings his familiar graciousness to the titular role. He is suave, affectionate, charming around women, and a skilled piano player. The veneer of a classy socialite is essential to his con artist trade. Throughout the film, you find yourself rooting for and sympathizing with Verdoux — a classic symptom of the prevalent anti-hero archetype. The character may have been retired, but Verdoux captures the essence of The Tramp's good-hearted spirit. As Verdoux begins his killing spree, the vestiges of the iconic nomad's wardrobe and body language become disarming. This is particularly evident in the final shot where Verdoux marches to his execution at the guillotine. From the viewer's perspective, Verdoux's walk resembles the Tramp's classic stroll at the end of The Circus. It creates a jarring feeling that the film is sentencing the jovial and lovable Tramp to death. Despite all the wear and tear he went through during this tumultuous period, Chaplin still knew how to play to the camera and enchant the audience, even with the advent of sound.

Charlie Chaplin is classical in the best sense of the word. His films evoke the wonder and innocence of old Hollywood cinema. Contemporary audiences may find him mawkish, but within his filmography, there is a picture that demonstrates incredible restraint. For postmodern sensibilities, it's fitting that Chaplin's most restrained film, Monsieur Verdoux, is about the banality of evil — a term ascribed to recent films like Killers of the Flower Moon and The Zone of Interest that portray genocide as a mundane aspect of life. As exemplified by the alluring presence of the titular character, evil arrives in the most unassuming form — perhaps someone as benevolent as Charlie Chaplin.

Monsieur Verdoux is available to watch on Max in the U.S.

