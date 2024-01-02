The Big Picture The movies in the 100% Club on Rotten Tomatoes are diverse and don't have much else in common.

Older movies from before 1980 are less represented on the list due to the review requirements for certification.

The Kid stands out as the oldest movie in the 100% Club, showcasing Charlie Chaplin's talent and its lasting legacy in cinematic storytelling.

The motion pictures that comprise the so-called 100% Club on Rotten Tomatoes (referring to a collection of movies with 100% Certified Fresh ratings on the review aggregate website) are an eclectic bunch of movies. Nothing else unites many of them beyond their status on Rotten Tomatoes! Just try and find other ways The Philadelphia Story and His House are connected, ditto for Still Walking and 12 Angry Men. Looking over this list of 105 movies, one can see a wide array of motion pictures, including a flood of documentaries from all around the world. However, the list does skew heavily towards fare made in the last few decades. To become a Certified Fresh title on the site (and thus qualify for this list), wide releases need 80 reviews and limited releases need 40 reviews. Those are numbers that several classic movies on Rotten Tomatoes don't reach. Le Bonheur, for instance, only has seven reviews on Rotten Tomatoes as of this writing.

This explains why only 26 of these 105 movies are from before 1980 while titles released before 1960 are even sparser on the list. Looking over the entire collection of The 100% Club, there's scant representation of the earliest eras of cinematic storytelling, many of which don't have enough reviews on the site to warrant placement here. Still, that doesn’t mean the formative works of decades like the 1920s have been entirely excluded from this website. Nestled within the contours of this Rotten Tomatoes collection is its oldest member, the 1921 Charlie Chaplin film The Kid. Leave it to this legend of the silent film scene to show up in a list of acclaimed movies dominated by modern cinema!

The Kid (1921) The Tramp cares for an abandoned child, but events put their relationship in jeopardy. Release Date January 21, 1921 Director Charlie Chaplin Cast Charlie Chaplin , Jackie Coogan , Edna Purviance Runtime 68m Main Genre Comedy

Why Is Charlie Chaplin's 'The Kid' a Beloved Movie?

The reviews for The Kid collected on Rotten Tomatoes are a euphoric collection of breakdowns of the film, with many singling out the rapport between Charlie Chaplin and child actor Jackie Coogan as the reason to see the feature. Interestingly, that Certified Fresh score is also informed by a bevy of reviews written back when The Kid was first hitting theaters in 1921! These write-ups help paint a portrait of how subversive and unexpected The Kid was in its initial release, with writers like Los Angeles Times critic Harry Carr praising The Kid for being a movie centered on a youngster that didn't instantly repel him. Other critics of the era observed The Kid as a significant step up in quality from other Chaplin features and were won over by this artist taking himself to new creative heights.

Is something else informing those positive reviews? It's hard to imagine a pleasant straightforward 60-minute comedy like The Kid ever garnering enough effusive vitriol to inspire a negative response. This is not a feature like Mulholland Drive that might inspire divisive or negative responses from people because of the way it bends the rules of cinema. That's not the goal of The Kid. Charlie Chaplin and company had goals related to providing streamlined entertainment in a concise package. The Kid fulfills those goals nicely and, combined with the high stature Chaplin is held in today, it’s easy to see why it’s generating positive responses from people today. Being oh-so-satisfying in areas that are your strengths can be eternally pleasing to moviegoers.

Compare The Kid's reception to even something as beloved as City Lights, a feature that scored a trio of negative reviews on Rotten Tomatoes focusing on perceived shortcomings in Chaplin engaging in more serious material compared to his wackier earlier silent movie efforts. The ambition of City Lights made it the crowning achievement of Chaplin's career, but that level of audacity ensured it would also inspire inevitable naysayers. This comparison isn’t meant as a blight on the creative successes of The Kid, but rather an illustration of why it’s the rare 1920s movie in the 100% Club compared to other movies from the same era.

What Is 'The Kid's Legacy?

The Kid’s artistic influence isn’t just limited to its Rotten Tomatoes rating, of course. Its immense status in the world of cinematic storytelling would later be solidified in 2011 when it was added to the National Film Registry by the Library of Congress. Meanwhile, the film's lasting legacy on the career of Chaplin is towering. This was, after all, his first foray into the world of long-form cinematic entertainment. With this feature, Chaplin solidified that his style of comedy could translate to longer storytelling formats. A new world opened up for this artist that would eventually include all-time masterpieces like Modern Times and City Lights. The Kid was the acclaimed masterwork that ensured Chaplin could take his filmmaking ambitions to new heights.

Meanwhile, a January 2021 RogerEbert.com piece by Audrey Fox insightfully observes how The Kid has lingered over pop culture for well over 100 years since it debuted thanks to this film establishing a storytelling mold of pairing a precocious youngster up with a reluctant surrogate father figure. Modern works like The Mandalorian or Logan owe a great deal of debt to The Kid establishing that this kind of cinematic storytelling can be fruitful. While silent cinema as it existed in the 1920s is no longer a mainstay of movie theaters, The Kid is still sending out ripple effects throughout 21st-century pop culture. No wonder it remains acclaimed enough to earn a spot in the 100% Club.

As for that Rotten Tomatoes score, The Kid’s lasting legacy as a piece of art also includes (alongside fellow 1920s Chaplin film The Gold Rush) being one of the few reminders of 1920s cinema within The 100% Club. It’s easy to lose track of cinema’s past, especially with so many silent films lost forever now due to a wide range of tragedies and forms of neglect. Equally discouraging is the disinterest of many modern audiences in even acknowledging the existence of features done in black and white without dialogue. However, The Kid, a rare silent feature in The 100% Club, is a reminder that these stories and the praise they receive aren’t going anywhere. Standing alongside Toy Story 2 and The Terminator in this collection could put it and the joys of classic silent cinema on more people’s radar. In the process, The Kid and Charlie Chaplin’s filmography can keep on enthralling audiences for generations to come.

