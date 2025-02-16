There aren't many films that begin with a disclaimer, but such is the case with Charlie Chaplin's A Woman of Paris: A Drama of Fate. Whereas William Castle's horror flicks often began by warning audiences that what they were about to see was too scary to handle, Chaplin wanted ticket buyers to know that his 1923 silent drama wasn't a comedy — and also didn't star him. It makes sense, considering he was the most famous comedian alive at the time, and his second feature film was as wild a left swing as you could possibly get. Yet this most anomalous of Chaplin titles paved the way for his greatest works by allowing him to hone the dramatic skills that would enliven his comedies.

'A Woman of Paris' Was a Change of Pace for Charlie Chaplin