With director Tom George’s See How They Run now playing in theaters, I recently caught up with Charlie Cooper to talk about making the Agatha Christie-style whodunnit. The film takes place in the West End of 1950s London where a seasoned detective (Sam Rockwell) and an ambitious rookie (Saoirse Ronan) investigate the murder of a film director that was planning on adapting a hit play into a movie. The film also stars Adrien Brody, Ruth Wilson, Reece Sherrsmith, Harris Dickinson, Charlie Cooper, Pippa Bennett-Warner, Pearl Chandr, Sian Clifford, Jacob Fortune-Lloyd, and David Oyelowo.

During the interview, Cooper talked about how making the film was like taking a masterclass in acting, what it was like working with the all-star cast, how they got to film at the Old Vic and The Savoy Hotel because of COVID, what people would be surprised to learn about the making of the film, and his mockumentary series This Country.

Watch what he had to say above, and below is exactly what we talked about, the See How They Run trailer and synopsis.

Charlie Cooper

What was it like working with Tom George on a bigger production?

What would people be surprised to learn about the making of See How They Run?

How they were able to film at the Old Vic, The Savoy Hotel, and other locations that were shut down due to Covid.

What was it like working with the all-star cast?

What was it like the night before he was going to film a big scene with Hollywood stars?

How does he like to work on set and how did it compare to his cast?

How does he like to sell the mockumentary This Country to people that haven’t seen it?

What did he learn making the first season of This Country that he took to the second?

What is he working on now?