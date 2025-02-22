Actor Charlie Cox became a household name with his iconic portrayal of the titular role in Marvel's Daredevil on Netflix, with the latest installment, Daredevil: Born Again, debuting on Disney+ on March 4. However, before his Marvel Universe fame, Cox made a significant impact on HBO's Boardwalk Empire, playing Owen Sleater, an Irish mercenary who becomes Nucky Thompson’s (Steve Buscemi) driver. Owen’s charming and idealistic nature quickly won over Nucky’s wife, Margaret (Kelly Macdonald), and their housemaid Katy (Heather Lind), setting the stage for his key role in the show’s intricate plot.

Cox's performance was a standout on the show, even sharing scenes alongside seasoned stars like Buscemi. Initially, Owen remained mostly in the background, often acting as an extra bodyguard to Nucky. However, his arc took a significant turn in Season 2, particularly in Episode 7, "Peg of Old," where his sense of being an outsider and lingering loyalty to Ireland sparked a pivotal series of events. This shift set in motion a chain of actions that would have lasting ripple effects for both Owen and the people around him. Cox’s nuanced performance, blending charm, vulnerability, and moral conflict, not only made Owen a memorable part of the show but also helped cement Cox’s reputation as a versatile actor, paving the way for his future success in Daredevil.

The Season 2 ‘Boardwalk Empire’ Episode “Peg of Old” Was a Turning Point for Owen Sleater