It’s Charlie Cox’s world right now, and we’re all just living in it. Although many Marvel fans feared that Cox would never get the chance to play Matt Murdock again after Daredevil was shockingly canceled on Netflix, Cox returned for a surprise cameo appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home. It wasn’t just a brief wink to the fans; it was an announcement that the devil was back. Cox returned for a featured role in She-Hulk: Attorney At Law and is prepping work on the upcoming Disney+ series Daredevil: Born Again. In the meantime, he already has another hit series on his hands with the Netflix spy thriller Treason. It seems like Cox had returned out of nowhere, but anyone who watched him on HBO’s Boardwalk Empire knew that he was always destined to be a star.

While Cox had been positioned as the lead of Matthew Vaughn’s Stardust in 2007, the film unfortunately failed financially, despite promising reviews for the exciting Neil Gaiman adaptation. It would be almost a decade before Cox stepped into the role of “The Devil of Hell’s Kitchen,” but he wasted no time by stepping into playing one of the best characters in Boardwalk Empire. The HBO crime saga was one of the buzziest shows of the early “peak TV” era, and Cox was already stepping into a critically-acclaimed hit that featured one of the all-time greatest television characters in Steve Buscemi’s Nucky Thompson.

Cox first appeared in Season 2 as Owen Sleater, a young IRA volunteer who comes to join Nucky’s enforcers in Atlantic City. While adding another face to the rich tapestry of characters could have complicated a story that was already dense, Cox was able to explore the all-consuming nature of the criminal lifestyle with his emotional performance. Owen is an endearing, spirited idealist who serves as a bright spot in a very bleak series, and his grasp on reality evolves in utterly heartbreaking ways. With charisma, moral ambiguity, and romance, Boardwalk Empire’s Owen Sleater set the precedent for Matt Murdock.

Charlie Cox Offers a Stunning Debut on 'Boardwalk Empire'

When you’re acting alongside an actor as legendary as Buscemi, you have to differentiate yourself in order to stand out. Cox doesn’t look or act like any of Nucky’s other goons; he seems like a straight-laced political revolutionary who is willing to sacrifice his life for a good cause. While he easily charms Nucky’s wife Margaret Schroder (Kelly Macdonald) and the housemaid Katy (Heather Lind), he doesn’t leave his initial meeting with Nucky without making a promise that he can handle the rougher sides of the bootlegging business. These are quickly shown to be no false claims; Owen brutally stops Commodore Louis Kaestner's (Dabney Coleman) men from disrupting Nucky’s casino in a shocking moment of violence.

It could have been hard to relate to Owen after seeing what he was capable of, but Cox shows how his blissful ignorance has led him to this line of work. He’s grateful to prove himself to someone as influential as Nucky, and he takes every opportunity possible to show that he will follow his duty to the bitter end.

Nucky finds that he’s willing to confide in Owen because of his loyalty, and makes the decision to give him the role of his personal driver and bodyguard. It’s here that we see how ambition corrupts Owen’s soul; by being so close to Nucky’s inner circle, Owen begins to pick up on the skills that could make him a career criminal. He deals with some of the same moral quandaries and Catholic guilt that made Daredevil one of the MCU’s most interesting heroes.

Owen’s Importance to Nucky Is Clear

Owen is particularly needed in Season 2 as Nucky begins to distance himself from Jimmy Darmondy (Michael Pitt), his previous protégé. Jimmy turns from gratefulness to resentment, betraying his former mentor in order to make a bid at leading his own crime ring. It feels like Nucky has a paternal role to fill (as he’s sworn to keep his own children out of harm’s way), and Owen’s dedication gives him a new potential heir. Boardwalk Empire is rarely heartwarming, and while it’s clear that Nucky still sees Owen as a pawn. However, there’s a tenderness to their conversations that has become absent from his relationship with Jimmy.

Owen shows his fierceness when he cuts down the traitor Del Grogan (Gary Tory) in “Peg of Old,” which only makes his disruption of the Thompson family unit more interesting. Despite his romantic fling with Katy, Owen is unable to deny his attraction to Margaret, who is similarly helpless to resist his charms. Margaret and Owen are two outsiders who haven’t totally figured out their futures; Owen is still an immigrant who isn’t used to American culture, and Margaret has had to set aside her concerns about her children’s safety in order to stay with Nucky. They’re two young members of the faith who must deal with never having a normal life again; this was one of the essential elements of Daredevil, as Matt found that he would never be able to restore his romance with Elektra (Elodie Yung) or Karen (Deborah Ann Wolf).

Owen Ultimately Reaches a Heartbreaking End

This doomed romance serves as one of the critical plot points of Season 3. Despite saving Nucky’s brother Eli (Shea Whigham) and landing a critical deal with Arnold Rothstein (Michael Stuhlbarg), Owen finds comfort in his breaks from duty in the moments he gets to share with Margaret. Despite everything that he has seen, Owen still holds on to the dream that one day they will be able to run away together. If Matt’s belief in the goodness of people served as his moral compass in Daredevil, Owen’s faith that his romance will be lifelong only signifies his destiny. His death in “A Man, A Plan…” is jaw-dropping, but it comes as a needed shock to finally show the splintering of Nucky and Margaret's relationship.

Boardwalk Empire never returned with the same vigor after Cox’s absence; Seasons 4 and 5 failed to introduce new allies for Nucky that were able to show the complexity of criminal duty. While Owen’s death is shocking, it’s an effective moment in the series that sets it forward toward a path of no return. By elevating one of the greatest shows of all time, Cox signified that he was ready to lead a gritty series of his own. It finally feels like his continued excellence has been appreciated.