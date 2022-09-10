If you were looking forward to seeing a lot of Matt Murdock in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, you may be disappointed to learn that the Man Without Fear will only be appearing in one episode. In an interview during this year’s D23, Charlie Cox, the man behind the mask, confirmed that he won’t be a cross-series appearance, and will instead appear in only a single episode of the now-airing Disney+ series.

In an interview with Deadline after appearing on Marvel’s D23 showcase panel, Cox referred to his appearance on the show as only a single episode, rather than a multitude of episodes, as many fans had hoped after he appeared in a recent mid-season trailer for the series. However, he does refer to his appearance as a “really special episode,” though he couldn’t give any details away about why Matt Murdock suddenly finds himself in Jennifer Walters’ (Tatiana Maslany) orbit. He also praised Maslany’s work as the lawyer-turned superhero, saying he’s wanted to work with the former Orphan Black star for years and that it’s exciting to see Matt Murdock in a show with a “lighter” tone than that of Daredevil, the Netflix-turned-Disney+ series that he starred in for three seasons.

Not only is he now set to receive his own Disney+ series, Daredevil: Born Again, but the devilish vigilante is also set to pop up in a number of upcoming MCU projects featuring other heroes, including Spider-Man: Freshman Year and Echo as well as She-Hulk. While it’s unknown what role he’ll play in any of those shows, fans are ecstatic at the prospect of getting to see Hell’s Kitchen’s best hero again — and so is She-Hulk’s creative team.

Image via Marvel

RELATED: Daredevil Offers 'She-Hulk' Some Advice in New Series Trailer

In an interview with Collider, She-Hulk creator Jessica Gao spoke about getting to write Matt Murdock into her show, a half-hour legal comedy that couldn’t be more tonally different from the Netflix-turned-Disney+ series that introduced Matt Murdock to the viewing public and the MCU. Initially, Gao and her team had no intention of touching Murdock, as he seemed too far out of the realm of possibility, in terms of characters Marvel would allow them to use. But when news reached them that not only would the Man Without Fear be returning to a new series, but that Cox would be reprising his role from the Netflix series, the team went wild, taking a “snowball’s chance in hell” to incorporate the vigilante into Jen’s story.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is streaming now on Disney+, with new episodes airing on Thursdays. Check out Cox’s comments about the show below:

For More D23 News