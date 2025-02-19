Charlie Cox’s hugely exciting and well received return as Matt Murdock in Spider-Man: No Way Home was just the beginning of a long-awaited — very long-awaited — revival for Daredevil. Now, with Daredevil: Born Again just weeks away from premiering on Disney+, Cox has his sights set even higher — joining Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.

Speaking with GQ UK, the actor has opened up on his desire for seeing Daredevil take the next step in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, making it clear he’d love to suit up in an Avengers film or another Spider-Man sequel:

“I would love to be in one of the Avengers films, or another Spider-Man, or something like that. For a couple of reasons. One, because over the years I have become a geeky fan of the character, and I weirdly, for the character’s sake, feel like it’d be really cool for him to get that kind of upgrade.”

With Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars set to shake up the MCU in massive ways, and introduce — or reintroduce — an entire legion of heroes to battle an inevitable, multiversal threat, Cox believes Daredevil’s time has finally come to make the big leap into the A-list. Now, while Marvel has undoubtedly had some struggles at the box office for its superhero projects — the jury is out on Captain America: Brave New World at this early stage — Daredevil is proof that Marvel still has the ability to reignite interest in its most beloved characters, and Cox’s return to the role is part of a broader trend of legacy characters getting another shot at big-screen glory.

What Can We Expect from 'Daredevil: Born Again'?

Alongside Cox returning as Matt Murdock, the series also sees the return of Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio), who will be looking to gain even more power as the Mayor of New York City, with the Kingpin returning to terrorise everything and everyone Murdock holds dear. And speaking of those he holds dear: Deborah Ann Wollwill return as Karen Page and Elden Henson will reprise his role as Foggy Nelson in the series too. As the two people closest to Matt, he'll need to be extra vigilant to protect them, but he's going to be up against it when the events of Born Again kick off.

Daredevil: Born Again premieres on Disney+ on March 4. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.