And he sounded an awful lot like Cousin Greg while doing it.

Making as concrete a statement as he ever has, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed to CinemaBlend that actor Charlie Cox will reprise his role as Matt Murdock/Daredevil in any future appearance of the character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This comes on the heels of long-standing rumors about Cox’s return in the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Feige said ahead of the new Spider-Man film’s debut later this month:

If you were to see Daredevil in upcoming things, Charlie Cox, yes, would be the actor playing Daredevil. Where we see that, how we see that, when we see that, remains to be seen.

While that might sound like something you’d hear coming out of Cousin Greg’s mouth on Succession, for the typically cagey Feige, it’s very unusual.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: Charlie Cox on Possibly Returning to the MCU: "Be Careful What You Wish For"

Cox played the masked vigilante in Netflix’s Daredevil series, which ran for three seasons from 2015 to 2018, quickly becoming a fan-favorite and helping reawaken interest in the character. Daredevil also opened the door for several other MCU shows on Netflix, all of which came to an abrupt conclusion around the time that the Mouse House’s in-house streaming service, Disney+, gained momentum.

It is expected that all MCU-set shows going forward will stream on Disney+, and the latest episode of Hawkeye has already forged a connection between the franchise’s streaming past and present, when it included a nod to Kingpin. This happened in the wake of rumors surrounding Vincent D’Onofrio’s return as the character that he originally played on, you guessed it, the Daredevil show.

Cox, on his part, hasn’t offered a conclusive comment about this. Asked once again about possibly appearing in No Way Home, he told Forbes recently, “I don’t want to ruin anything for fans either way. My answer is, 'No comment.' I don't know what's going to happen, I genuinely don't know.”

Even without the introduction of the multiverse, which we will see fully explored in No Way Home, Disney and Marvel have found interesting ways to bring back old characters. WandaVision surprised everybody when it re-introduced Evan Peters’ version of Quicksilver from the now Disney-owned X-Men franchise, by taking the imagined reality approach. Previously in the MCU, the character had been played by Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

With new creative (and legal) avenues opening up every day, it is theoretically possible for Ben Affleck’s version of Daredevil somehow finding a way back into action. Imagine Affleck’s Matt Murdock running into Happy Hogan in the MCU, and being thoroughly confused about why he looks like his best friend, Foggy Nelson. Both characters, you see, have been played by Jon Favreau.

As for Cox's comeback, we have just a few more days to wait until we find out. Spider-Man: No Way Home is slated for a December 17 release, and is expected to set some serious box office records.

Tom Holland Says 'No Way Home' Fight Scenes Are "Very Violent" This after calling the ending "bittersweet"? We're getting dangerously close to spoilers, Tom!

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email